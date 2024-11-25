Royalist: Prince Harry’s former friends think the ‘Polo’ trailer is ‘tacky & cringey’

Last week, Netflix finally dropped the trailer for Polo, a sports docuseries produced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While their names appear in the trailer as producers, neither of them appears in the trailer. I would assume that Harry appears at some point in the series though, right? If only to provide some commentary, although we know that cameras have been around for some of his polo matches. Here’s the trailer again:
Netflix has the money and inclination to do these deeper dives into various sports. Full Swing looked into professional golf and that series was a huge success. Break Point – which focused on pro tennis – was less successful, because (in my opinion) no one at Netflix thought to put actual fans of the sport in charge of the show and you could tell that they didn’t actually give a sh-t about the actual tennis part. Polo looks good to me, because I’ve always been curious about that elite world, and it looks like pretty standard Netflix fare – dialing up the glamour and soap opera drama. Obviously, the British media has been screaming and crying about the trailer for days. Now the Daily Beast’s Royalist columnist Tom Sykes managed to get Prince Harry’s “former friends” and a “senior Hollywood executive” to bad-mouth the series:
Former friends of Prince Harry who played polo with him in their younger years have told the Daily Beast they have been left in “appalled hysterics” by the new trailer for his and Meghan Markle’s “tacky” new Netflix show about polo. One Hollywood executive has cautioned the couple are “running out of last chances” to prove they can make compelling TV that is not about themselves, and speculated their futures may lie in social media influencing.
The trailer for Polo dropped this week, and has been either ignored or ridiculed in global media, a clear sign that Harry and Meghan’s once-bright star appears to be fading. Although their role as “executive producers” is flagged full screen in the opening credits, the cheesy trailer does not feature an appearance by either Harry or Meghan.
One former friend of Harry’s who played polo with him as a teenager said, “It’s hilarious, but not in a good way. It’s so tacky and cringey, it is literally all the worst things about polo. I watched it in appalled hysterics.”
Another former friend said, “The irony is that polo is actually a surprisingly inclusive sport these days. You do see plenty of rich kids but there are also plenty of kids from less rarefied backgrounds who just happen to be fantastic riders who are sponsored by the teams. It doesn’t look like this show is going to foreground that, which is a real missed opportunity.”
A senior Hollywood executive told The Daily Beast: “This looks like it has failed to capture the imagination. They still have Meghan’s cooking show to screen next year but there is very little tolerance for pissing money away these days. It’s debatable whether anyone cares about these two if they are not serving up outrageous stories about the royals. They are running out of last chances to prove that isn’t so. If they can’t, they could try to monetize their fame on social media. Plenty of people would still give Harry a million bucks for a post.”
The trailer was ridiculed by the prominent Daily Mail columnist Liz Jones. Jones was for many years a Meghan sympathizer but has recently turned against the duchess. In one particularly biting comment she opines: “What next? His own slot on the Shopping Channel? How can Harry and Meghan possibly travel the globe, preaching about poverty and diversity and inclusion, when not one black player can be spied… the funds required to run a polo team doubtless outstrip that of Formula 1. How can they lecture us about global warming when one player admits he flies to Argentina twice a week?”
Pick a struggle, you know? Or in this case, pick a consistent criticism for why this series (which has not been viewed by any one of these people) is bad or unwatchable. It’s bad because it features rich people who fly around the world playing polo! Yeah, we get that from the word “polo.” It’s bad because Harry and Meghan are involved yet they aren’t involved enough! It’s bad because it’s tacky and cringey, unlike every single tacky and cringey thing Harry’s brother does! Jesus. This whole Royalist piece reads like William screaming and throwing a tantrum. Polo belongs to Peg!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid,Cover Images, Netflix.
“The trailer for Polo dropped this week, and has been either ignored or ridiculed in global media, a clear sign that Harry and Meghan’s once-bright star appears to be fading“
Fading? I thought they were already flops and Hollywood has no time for Harry and Meghan?
Another one talking out of their ass.
The real tell is that someone is trying to say that minorities and poor play polo. Sure they do, Willz!
He’s out in the world making his own money like the rest of us. It’s more than can be said for the rest of them.
“Former friend (s)”, the same “friends” who made racist, homophonic, misogynistic comments and jokes in front of and about Meghan? Those friends? The ones that Harry cut out of his life? Yeah, I don’t think that Harry cares one bit about what those “friends” have to say.
I’m pretty excited to watch it and hope that the show is a success!
That inane royalist column got me to watch the trailer. It looks fun, dramatic, and a little bit “Real Housewives of Polo”. Tom Sykes and that uninspired “royalist” column dump is why I no longer subscribe to them.
The trailer looks excellent. Everything about Meg & Harry is ALWAYS so much better than what the left behind lazies are doing/make believe theyre doing. I can’t wait for the day they just shut up.
Yes this is Peg throwing his tantrum and finding a “friend” to bad mouth it. I hope it gets watched my millions.
The trailer doesn’t look that enticing if I’m honest. But I’m sure Polo fans will love it.
So yet again, the BM prejudges something they haven’t screened? What a shock. When was Liz Jones a Meghan “sympathizer”?
Liz Jones is a tool.
I don’t think they’re angry about the documentary per se. I believe the annoyance comes from the documentary showing once again that when they’re not making public appearances the Sussexes are actually working on projects. The royals (with a small r) disappear for months on end and when they do re-surface it’s to smile and wave at cameras for 30 mins.
It can’t be a coincidence that people are beginning to compare the two working models. One costs the UK tax payer upwards of £500 million with very little to show in return. While the discarded model is proving to be cost effective and beneficial to everyone involved.
Now come on, you know that W&K worked very hard on their “Kate is doing well” video.
You made me laugh, better than cringing at that video. She says she is so much better so why wasn’t she at that dinner. Very rude to the diplomats.
Former friends? Hi William/KP PR person or just Tom Sykes talking to a fellow royal “journalist”.
I think the trailer looks good & I don’t really do sports documentaries & have no interest in polo.
The press’ pre emptive attacks on all of H&M’s projects is because they want their commercial enterprises to fail like Sophie & Edward’s & for them to be forced back into the fold like the Wessexes were. They could try be less obvious about their agenda.
I’d love to see press side by side reaction on something H&M have worked on that is uncredited v when they know they are behind it. It would be so revealing I’m sure
How can they criticise something they haven’t seen, and quoting a DM journalist, of course she criticises it, Harry and Meghan are keeping the Fail afloat.
Harry’s former friends are former for a reason.
Harry kept the friends from Salt Island, that he can trust, and moved on, why can’t they.
Didn’t W sell all his polo horses? How can polo be “his” if he has no horses?
I think this documentary will be a resounding success. It humanizes the players and what they go through for this sport. While it may be the sport of kings, it allows you to see the toll it takes on relationships. I got all of this from the trailer. Looking forward to watching.