“Lindsay Lohan showed off her transformation in NYC last week” links

She kinda looks like JLaw.
To me she just has Hollywood face. She was such a unique natural beauty, now she’s a clone of whatever. But yeah kudos to her plastic surgeon. It’s a massive improvement from her real housewives face.
Being a mom seems to agree with Lindsay
She looks good!
Good for Lindsay. I appreciate 2nd, 3rd and 100th chances because she was a menace in her youth and just a couple of years ago harassing a refugee family and sharing for all the world to see.
Folks are still outting people??? Have some dignity. Good on Khalid for how he handled that violation of intimate moments.
I think outing people is only going to get worse.
And he was outed in such an odious way, too. That being said, there is still such a stigma around being gay in the Black community.
The song “A Whole New World” just popped into my head.
She looks fantastic.
Lindsay looks AMAZING, but I don’t appreciate how everyone is more focused on whatever she *might* have had done to “look good” instead of the glow she now radiates due to very clearly reaching a very happy and healthy place in her life (and she had to do that all by herself).
I disagree about Hamilton’s amazing style. Everyone in that line-up has a better style. I feel like he just grabs whatever is the most expensive/crazy looking stuff in the “catalogue’. That’s not amazing style, that’s having fun with fashion. He clearly loves it, so good for him.
I’ve always had a soft spot for Lindsay and I’m glad to see how happy and healthy she looks. I hope all the best for her. Lacy looks amazing too and hasn’t aged a day in years!
Katie Holmes’ fashion is always kind of sad and blah to me. To be fair, that leather skirt would not look good on anyone.