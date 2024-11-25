“Lindsay Lohan showed off her transformation in NYC last week” links
  • November 25, 2024

  • By Kaiser
Whoever did Lindsay Lohan’s face work is very, very good. [OMG Blog]
Khalid comes out (after he was outed online). [Socialite Life]
Chuck Woolery passed away. [Hollywood Life]
Kristen Stewart really is directing now! [LaineyGossip]
Spoilers for the satisfying ending of Cross. [Pajiba]
Katie Holmes should have paired the vest with black trousers. [Go Fug Yourself]
Is NCIS: Origins just what I think it is? [Just Jared]
Lewis Hamilton really does have amazing style. [RCFA]
Here’s the teaser for Suits LA. [Seriously OMG]
Did Abraham Lincoln own Versace-like plates?? [Starcasm]
Messed up stories from Hollywood. [Buzzfeed]

13 Responses to ““Lindsay Lohan showed off her transformation in NYC last week” links”

  1. Jegede says:
    November 25, 2024 at 11:30 am

    She kinda looks like JLaw.

    • mightymolly says:
      November 25, 2024 at 12:40 pm

      To me she just has Hollywood face. She was such a unique natural beauty, now she’s a clone of whatever. But yeah kudos to her plastic surgeon. It’s a massive improvement from her real housewives face.

  2. Enis says:
    November 25, 2024 at 11:31 am

    Being a mom seems to agree with Lindsay

  3. Jes says:
    November 25, 2024 at 11:37 am

    She looks good!

  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    November 25, 2024 at 11:41 am

    Good for Lindsay. I appreciate 2nd, 3rd and 100th chances because she was a menace in her youth and just a couple of years ago harassing a refugee family and sharing for all the world to see.

    Folks are still outting people??? Have some dignity. Good on Khalid for how he handled that violation of intimate moments.

  5. KC says:
    November 25, 2024 at 11:41 am

    The song “A Whole New World” just popped into my head.

  6. Kirsten says:
    November 25, 2024 at 11:50 am

    She looks fantastic.

  7. Dana says:
    November 25, 2024 at 11:53 am

    Lindsay looks AMAZING, but I don’t appreciate how everyone is more focused on whatever she *might* have had done to “look good” instead of the glow she now radiates due to very clearly reaching a very happy and healthy place in her life (and she had to do that all by herself).

  8. Smart&Messy says:
    November 25, 2024 at 11:55 am

    I disagree about Hamilton’s amazing style. Everyone in that line-up has a better style. I feel like he just grabs whatever is the most expensive/crazy looking stuff in the “catalogue’. That’s not amazing style, that’s having fun with fashion. He clearly loves it, so good for him.

  9. Silent Star says:
    November 25, 2024 at 12:50 pm

    I’ve always had a soft spot for Lindsay and I’m glad to see how happy and healthy she looks. I hope all the best for her. Lacy looks amazing too and hasn’t aged a day in years!

  10. Chaine says:
    November 25, 2024 at 1:22 pm

    Katie Holmes’ fashion is always kind of sad and blah to me. To be fair, that leather skirt would not look good on anyone.

