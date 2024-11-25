Kylie and Jason Kelce are expecting their fourth daughter



Congratulations are in order for Kylie and Jason Kelce! Four months after putting pregnancy rumors to rest, Kylie posted an announcement to her social media accounts that she and Jason are now expecting their fourth child, another daughter. Jason and Kylie currently have three daughters: Wyatt, five, Elliotte, four, and Bennett, 20 months. The post featured Kylie’s video denial from July with the caption “Famous Last Words.” It then cut into a short video of their daughters wearing shirts that said, “Big Sister” and was hilariously tagged #FAFO. Each daughter also has a different expression/reaction, which made it all the cuter.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” Kylie, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 22, announcing her pregnancy. “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! 🤷‍♀️.”

Kylie shared a photo of the couple’s three older girls wearing matching sweaters that said, “Big sister.”

In the snap, their youngest daughter, Bennett, is crying, while the eldest, Wyatt, is holding her hands over her ears in shock. Elliotte, nicknamed “Ellie,” however, is all smiles. The retired NFL player, 37, and Kylie tied the knot in April 2018 and went on to welcome daughters Wyatt in October 2019, Elliotte in March 2021 and Bennett in February 2023.

In May 2023, Jason opened up about his experience as a girl dad. “Before I had children, I told myself if I ever have a daughter, I’m just going to treat them exactly the same as a son. I don’t think that you should treat kids necessarily different,” he told People. “And then when I had a daughter, I was like, ‘I’m not going to spoil her, I’m going to raise her tough. She’s going to be hard.’ And the moment she came out, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to work.’”

Jason added that his perspective on his own parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, changed following his first child’s arrival. “I think I told my mom after Wyatt was born, maybe the first year, I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I had no idea what you guys were actually sacrificing and doing on a daily basis for us,’” he recalled. “Being a father is by far the biggest highlight of my life, no question about it.”

Jason and Kylie gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their home life in his 2023 Prime Video documentary, Kelce, which chronicled his 2022-2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. “I don’t think people realize the beating you’re taking then impacts the way you interact with your family,” Kylie said of Jason’s physical condition after more than a decade of playing as a center in the NFL.

“He’s been telling me for years that he was going to retire, and now we are expecting our third daughter,” she elaborated. “I always tell people that no matter what happens with football, how it ends, I would like him to retire when he’s still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably.”