Apple TV+ canceled the ‘Wolfs’ sequel starring Brad Pitt & George Clooney

One of the funniest entertainment stories of this past summer was what happened to Wolfs, the reunion project for Brad Pitt & George Clooney. The original idea was that Apple produced this buddy-action-comedy at great cost, with generous salaries for both Pitt and Clooney. Then Apple would spend lavishly to promote the film ahead of its wide theatrical release. Suddenly, in August, Apple pulled their big ad buy during the Olympics and around the same time, quietly pulled back from their plan to give Wolfs a wide theatrical release. Basically, as soon as Apple executives saw Wolfs, they realized that it was going to be a huge bomb, so they gave it a small limited release and then shuffled it off to streaming. The face-saving measure for Apple and CAA (the agency which represents Clooney & Pitt) was that everyone really believed in Wolfs, so much so that they were totally planning on making a sequel. They announced the sequel alongside their plan to throw Wolfs on streaming. Well, guess what? LOL.

Three months after Apple inked a deal with director Jon Watts to develop a follow-up to his crime caper “Wolfs,” starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, plans for the sequel have now been halted, Variety has learned. The confirmation comes after Collider published an interview with Watts Friday morning. Promoting his new Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Skeleton Crew,” the filmmaker was asked about his coming plans, responding “I don’t know what I’m directing next, and I don’t think there’s going to be a ‘Wolfs’ sequel.” Variety has since confirmed with sources that plans have been scrapped. Apple TV+ did not immediately respond for comment. Back in August, Apple gave a rose-and-thorn update to its rollout of “Wolfs.” The tech giant confirmed that it was pulling the wide theatrical release of the film, which it had partnered with Sony on as a distributor. Instead, “Wolfs” moved to a one-week limited theatrical engagement on Sept. 20, with its debut on the streamer Apple TV+ coming a week after on Sept. 27.

[From Variety]

Hint: it’s not that the sequel plans have been scrapped, it’s that there were no plans to begin with. Announcing the sequel was always meant as a hacky face-saving move because Apple hated the film but didn’t want to alienate Pitt and Clooney. I still wonder when Apple realized they had a problem. Was it when Brad and George did that horrible joint-interview with GQ and it was clear that the purpose was not actually about promoting the movie, but rather rehabilitating a domestic abuser? Notice I’m not suggesting that Apple had some kind of come-to-Jesus moment where they realized it actually looked bad to do the film with Brad Pitt in the first place.