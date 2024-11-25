Prince Harry will be in New York next week for the NYT’s DealBook Summit

Well well well! Next Wednesday, Dec. 4, the New York Times will host their annual DealBook Summit at the Lincoln Center in NYC. As always, the summit will feature on-stage Q&A sessions and panel talks about politics, money, sports and everything else. Guess who’s appearing at this year’s DealBook Summit? Prince Harry.

The New York Times today unveiled the lineup of interviewees for the 2024 DealBook Summit on Dec. 4 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The live journalism event will be hosted by Andrew Ross Sorkin, Times columnist and DealBook founder and editor at large, and will feature wide-ranging discussions on the most important stories across business, politics and culture.

This year’s mainstage interviews will include discussions with:

Sam Altman, co-founder and C.E.O. of OpenAI

Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon

Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States and author of “Citizen: My Life After the White House”

Alex Cooper, host of “Call Her Daddy” and founder of The Unwell Network

Shawn Fain, president of United Auto Workers

Ken Griffin, founder and C.E.O. of Citadel

Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO

Sundar Pichai, C.E.O. of Google

Jerome Powell, chair, board of governors of the Federal Reserve System

David Ricks, chair and C.E.O. of Eli Lilly and Company

Fatima Cody Stanford, M.D., M.P.H., M.P.A., obesity medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School

Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam champion and managing partner of Serena Ventures

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, co-founder of The Archewell Foundation, and chief impact officer of BetterUp