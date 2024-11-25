Prince Harry will be in New York next week for the NYT’s DealBook Summit

Well well well! Next Wednesday, Dec. 4, the New York Times will host their annual DealBook Summit at the Lincoln Center in NYC. As always, the summit will feature on-stage Q&A sessions and panel talks about politics, money, sports and everything else. Guess who’s appearing at this year’s DealBook Summit? Prince Harry.
The New York Times today unveiled the lineup of interviewees for the 2024 DealBook Summit on Dec. 4 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The live journalism event will be hosted by Andrew Ross Sorkin, Times columnist and DealBook founder and editor at large, and will feature wide-ranging discussions on the most important stories across business, politics and culture.
This year’s mainstage interviews will include discussions with:
Sam Altman, co-founder and C.E.O. of OpenAI
Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon
Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States and author of “Citizen: My Life After the White House”
Alex Cooper, host of “Call Her Daddy” and founder of The Unwell Network
Shawn Fain, president of United Auto Workers
Ken Griffin, founder and C.E.O. of Citadel
Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO
Sundar Pichai, C.E.O. of Google
Jerome Powell, chair, board of governors of the Federal Reserve System
David Ricks, chair and C.E.O. of Eli Lilly and Company
Fatima Cody Stanford, M.D., M.P.H., M.P.A., obesity medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam champion and managing partner of Serena Ventures
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, co-founder of The Archewell Foundation, and chief impact officer of BetterUp
[From The NYT]
I love that Serena’s going too! She’s so busy these days with Serena Ventures, her venture fund. I hope Serena and Harry get some time together. I wonder which topics Harry will speak about – The Parents Network? BetterUp? Polo? How to write a bestseller? As I’m writing this, the British media hasn’t heard the Times’ announcement yet. They’re going to freak out. LMAO. Another trip to New York! I hope Meghan comes with him!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
New York, USA. 9/24/24
HRH Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative CGI Day 2, held at the New York Hilton, Tuesday September 24, 2024 in New York City
New York, USA. 9/24/24, New York, New York, United States
HRH Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative CGI Day 2, held at the New York Hilton, Tuesday September 24, 2024 in New York City,Image: 911486748, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com / Avalon
New York, USA. 9/24/24, New York, New York, United States
HRH Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative CGI Day 2, held at the New York Hilton, Tuesday September 24, 2024 in New York City,Image: 911486906, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com / Avalon
New York, USA. 9/24/24, New York, New York, United States
HRH Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative CGI Day 2, held at the New York Hilton, Tuesday September 24, 2024 in New York City,Image: 911487970, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com / Avalon
Prince Harry speaks at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 24 Sep 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Prince Harry speaks at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 24 Sep 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Prince Harry speaks at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 24 Sep 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Prince Harry speaks at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 24 Sep 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Prince Harry speaks at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 24 Sep 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Holy Moley, that’s a BIG lineup.
ITA – @Eurydice As I was going down the list to find Harry I kept saying OMG, OMG OMG. 😆
It’s going to be interesting to see how the BM are going to spin this one. I mean there are some serious names on that list and Harry is right there with them. The British media are going to be gutted. These are the networking opportunities they’re missing out on because they chose to push out the brother who actually worked.
There is going to be some serious cushion throwing at KP along with frantic phone calls to The Heritage Foundation to find a loophole (any loophole) to get Harry thrown out of the US. 😉
The rota are going to lose their minds (what’s left) over this.
It is just going to be a very bad day for Peg and of course his yes men who will have to tell him. Harry is knocking it out of the park while Peg isn’t sure what a park is.
😅😂🤣
So. Between Harry and Meghan they have this, the Paley center honors which they are co-chairs of for Tyler Perry, Polo coming out, the Invictus games, and then Meghan’s show and potentially the launch of ARO in the next 3 to 4 months? And then anything else they haven’t announced? How long are they going to keep trying to pretend they aren’t successful and are crying themselves to sleep over what Tina Brown says, or that the Beckham’s aren’t speaking to them? Even without the health issues this year, they are clearly the better ROI.
Go Prince Harry!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
At this point, H&M probably have a pied-a-terre in NYC. It would make a lot of sense. Outside of Harry, this is an incredible lineup given the recent elections! I can’t wait
Good For Harry! He is moving well in the world, I thought the BM said he wasn’t qualified for anything yet he continues to be the CIO of Better up 5 years later
Exciting! There’s so much he could talk about. I’d actually love at some point to see a joint interview with Harry and his ghostwriter who I think is so talented. Not necessarily at this event but in some other form. It’s just fascinating to me the collaboration.
Great list of attendees I hope harry has photo o p with Clinton
William must be raging.
I love the moves the Sussexes are making! So happy for them.
I wonder what the Wail will dream up/ look up in past papers to criticise Harry about on the day.
Harry is in good company 😍