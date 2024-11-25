Queen Camilla wasn’t sad about missing the Royal Variety: ‘it’s not exactly her thing’

As we discussed, Queen Camilla pulled out of attending the Royal Variety show at the last minute on Friday. King Charles went stag and he looked profoundly unwell. Camilla was supposed to be the sick one, and that was the reason given for her sudden absence: she was still suffering with a lingering chest infection. Or was that a cover story? The Daily Beast’s Royalist column added this interesting wrinkle in their coverage:
Queen Camilla’s decision to skip the Royal Variety Performance this week, palace sources told the Daily Beast, was due to a “lingering” chest infection. She appears to have been suffering with it since her return from the royal tour over three weeks ago. The decision to cancel won’t have been taken lightly by the palace, which is acutely aware of the optics of an ailing, elderly monarchy. King Charles is 76 and Camilla is 77.
Camilla personally, however, may not have been too upset at missing the famously middle-brow live show, which this year featured such luminaries as “Britain’s Got Talent” show winner Sydnie Christmas, with one friend telling us, “It’s not exactly her thing.”
I have no idea why the royals act like the Royal Variety show is such a chore – it’s a fundraiser for retired entertainers, and the show is just like… comedians, skits and music. It should be such an easy event? Why is Camilla acting like she’s too good for it? She horses around with C-listers all the time. The Windsors are all starf–kers – they love to hang out with reality stars, actors and the like. Meanwhile, there’s probably another reason why Camilla has been pulling a disappearing act: last night, Channel 4 aired a documentary about Cam and people are talking.
A new documentary which branded Queen Camilla as a ‘wicked stepmother’ has been slammed as ‘tedious’, ‘needlessly tacky’ and ‘dull’. Critics have blasted the programme, which aired last night on Channel 4 and spoke to journalists and insiders about the royal’s past – as well as her reportedly fraught relationship with Prince Harry.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, last year seemed to surface familial tensions when he, speaking in an interview with Anderson Cooper to promote his memoir, described Camilla as ‘dangerous’ and a ‘villain’. He said: ‘She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British Press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.’
The documentary, titled Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?, in a synopsis questions: ‘How did Camilla Parker Bowles ascend from most hated woman in Britain to Queen Camilla, national treasure? And was her transformation at Prince Harry’s expense?’
However, with two-star ratings across the board from major critics, it was poorly received, largely for rehashing old material with little new insights, and doing so in a ‘tacky’ way. The Guardian found the programme ‘tedious’ and ‘flimsy’, claiming that there was no real need for the documentary to air. Elsewhere, The Times branded Channel 4’s offering as a ‘ranty mess’ that ‘doesn’t serve anyone’. The Telegraph’s Arts and Entertainment Editor meanwhile said that the movie was a ‘needlessly tacky deep-dive’ into Camilla’s past.
I’m just here to point out that if any British channel aired a documentary about Prince Harry or Meghan, the Mail would have devoted twenty articles to every single little detail in the documentary like it was all new information. From what little I’ve seen online about the doc, it was a rehash of just how thoroughly Camilla and Mark Bolland threw Harry under the bus constantly in his teens and 20s, and how Charles was absolutely fine with Camilla sacrificing his relationships with his sons. While it’s old news to all of us, the thing is… a lot of people don’t know. A lot of younger people, especially. So it’s good to remind everyone – Camilla has always been horrible. She set out to destroy Diana, and then she set out to destroy Diana’s sons.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
She is taking her cue from Can’t and cherry picking what she will and will not do. She wanted that crown so bad but is unwilling to do the “work”.
Sure, talking about her disgusting immoral behaviour is tacky. We should go the classy route and swipe all of that unseemly stuff under the rug.
And of course her tabloid friends will not amplify it. So much more fun to gaslight H and M. It makes me so mad.
It’s wild that someone that basically gets paid for making appearances, can say that a major Royal event ” isn’t their thing”. She doesn’t have any constitutional role, so her job is literally to support all the ” royal” things that they have tacked that name on, and the patronages associated with it. I’m not saying that people don’t and won’t get sick, but this has to be the laziest iteration of this family this year of all time, is it not? Isn’t this a family that 15 years ago had people in the same roles at the same age range making 400 to 500 appearances a year?
Bartleby, the Queen Consort.
It’s so snobby. Isn’t this the shew where Sophie and Edward were rude to some of the comedians afterwards? It’s honestly gross how rude they are about this variety show. At least Charles showed up despite looking like he was the one who needed to be in bed.
There’s an epidemic of laziness going on and while I do think she may have been sick, I think her laziness is also playing a big part in a lot of these absences.
I said this back in February or whenever she took that two week vacation – I think part of what is going on now is a war between Camilla and William/Kate. I think in Camilla’s mind if William is refusing to work, she’s going to refuse to work. Why should she work more than the actual heir? And maybe charles doesn’t want William at some of these events, like the gladiator premiere, but its very noticeable that William does not seem to be filling in at all or providing any kind of visible support to Charles at these events. I think Camilla probably figures if Kate can take months off, she can too.
There is just something wrong with these people using illnesses as an excuse to either gain sympathy or to not work.
Do they really think she is now “Queen Camilla, national treasure?” Seriously? ROFL!
LOL. I caught that too. What a joke and disgrace she is.
Right? That part made me snort laugh, and also throw up in my mouth a little at the thought of her being a “national treasure” national inspiration for side chicks, maybe.
Maybe the documentary is tacky because Camilla is tacky. Just a possibility.
Cam is a slacker and so is Will. The late Queen turned up Rain or shine for over 70 years yet this pair clutch at any excuse to avoid anything they don’t want to do! I wonder what Princess Ann thinks of these light weights?
I saw clips of the documentary and honestly it was way more complimentary than is advertised. Royal reporters talking about how amazing Camilla is. But even they can’t undo the facts which are discussed. How Camilla’s friendships with the tabloids helped make her acceptable to the public. At the expense of Harry. The deep-dive is tacky bc Camilla is tacky. And it’s sure as anything not more tacky than blaming Meghan for everything that bad happens in the uk.
ummph.. why the rash of negative reportings on Charles, William and Camilla. What happen to the invisible contract.
We have been saying that the tabloids are getting nothing in return since H&M left. They are probably pushing for new stories from BRF.
CRex attended looking like death warmed over in motion.
If Camzilla, an ex(?)smoker [has definite lung scarring] senior has lingering effects from a chest infection, it’s legitimate to cancel an appearance no matter if it’s something she enjoys or not. My teen was hospitalized with a Covid lung infection, and it took my kid over a year to recover. Evil stepmother aside, she’s in her mid 70s.
The issue is that the royals do not have enough members to cover events at this point. William (with a small r royal) should be out there working (cough, cough) like crazy to make up for the rest. Potentially, hangers on might be asked to contribute. They fon’t havd that.
As someone who is also on the wrong side of 70 I have some empathy with Camilla over her chest infection, it does take longer to get better when you get older, but as for her character, I do wonder how much damage she has done to her step children.
Is this Camilla saying she wants Kate’s schedule?