Princess Anne is the hardest-working royal of the year, despite her head injury

Usually, we don’t get the “who is the hardest-working royal” stories until December. Traditionally, that’s because many of the Windsors do a last-minute work blitz in November and December, events which pump up their annual engagement numbers. But I guess we’re looking at a quiet royal holiday season, because the hard-working royal lists are already coming out. As always, Princess Anne retains the title for hardest-working royal. That happened in spite of the fact that she was hospitalized for a week after likely being kicked in the head by a horse. Anne had to cancel a lot of events over the summer. It didn’t matter, because everyone else avoided work like the plague.
Once again, it’s Princess Anne who has been crowned the hardest working member of the British royal family.
The Princess Royal, 74 — the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip — carried out 217 engagements so far in 2024, a new study revealed. Princess Anne has taken the top spot annually for four years now, according to The Daily Express. Even though this year saw her sustain a head injury over the summer after being kicked by a horse — forcing her to cancel numerous public engagements after she was hospitalized for her injury — she still finished first, and often stepped in on behalf of her older brother, King Charles, after his cancer diagnosis in February. Her engagement count rose 2.4% this year as compared to 2023, according to research from SEO agency Reboot Online. The agency analyzed the Court Circular to obtain the number of engagements undertaken by each royal throughout 2024.
Despite his cancer diagnosis, which was revealed following a January procedure to correct a benign enlarged prostate, King Charles still finished second in the rankings with 186 engagements so far this year, a 5.6% decrease from the year prior. October — when he and wife Queen Camilla traveled to Australia and Samoa to undertake a royal tour there — was Charles’ busiest month of the year, with 26 engagements undertaken that month alone.
In a royal surprise, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, came in third place with 126 royal engagements. This marks an 11.5% increase from 2023. In fourth place is Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, with 124 engagements; his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, ranked fifth with 108; and Queen Camilla took the sixth place spot with 95. Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester — who stood in for the Queen earlier this month after Camilla fell ill with a chest infection — came in seventh with 72, and Prince William came in eighth place with 71 royal engagements. 2024 marked a quieter year for the Prince of Wales, as part of the year was spent caring for his wife Kate Middleton, who was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. His engagement count dropped 35.5% this year.
[From People]
What always kills me about the methodology of determining “royal work” is just counting the number of “work engagements,” not the actual time, substance or quality of the work. A fifteen minute meeting at Windsor Castle “counts” the same as Anne flying to Scotland for an event with one of her patronages. What’s sort of notable here (to me) is how Sophie and Edward weren’t really dominating in Charles, William and Kate’s absences. They could have been front and center and doing daily events. Instead, Edward only had events roughly one out of three days and Sophie was doing even less. And even with William’s decreased numbers, he still made time to go to a dozen sporting events, mostly football matches. Those are “counted” in his official numbers too.
London, UK, 17 July 2024: Queen Camilla leaving the State Opening of Parliament in London with King Charles III.
Oosterbeek, The Netherlands, 2024-09-22 10:36:16
OOSTERBEEK, 14-02-2024, British War CemeteryBritish Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence at the British War Cemetery in Oosterbeek. The Airborne Memorial Service is being held there for the eightieth time, to commemorate the Allied soldiers who died in 1944 during Operation Market Garden,Image: 910710258, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: (c) beschermde foto en verplichte volledige naamsvermelding tenzij anders voorafgaand overeengekomen of vermeld,geen gebruik zonder toestemming, alleen eenmalig gebruik, opslag in databank verboden, / Caption in file Info, Copyright marked, stricktly one t, Model Release: no, Credit line: NLBeeld/Patrick van Emst/Avalon/Avalon
Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends "The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 9, 2024.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend "The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 9, 2024.
Britain's King Charles and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend "The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 9, 2024.
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a 'Thank You' event hosted by Homewards Aberdeen for workers from across the city's homelessness sector
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Aberdeen, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2024
The Prince of Wales takes part in a round table discussion during a visit to Birtley Community Pool in Birtley, Tyne and Wear, to celebrate its reopening and highlight the importance of having access to swimming
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birtley, United Kingdom
When: 02 Oct 2024
The Prince of Wales throws a football as he attends a community event hosted by NFL Foundation UK in London. The organisation focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived communities across the UK, through the provision of NFL Flag, a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2024
Queen Camilla during the Ceremonial Welcome to Australia at Australian Parliament House in Canberra, marking the King's first visit as sovereign to Australian Parliament House, on day two of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 20 Oct 2024
King Charles III during the ceremonial planting of two snow gum eucalyptus trees, in the garden of Government House in Canberra, on day two of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa. To mark every Royal Visit to Government House dating back to 1985, members of the Royal Family have been invited to participate in a tradition of tree planting within the grounds.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 20 Oct 2024
Queen Camilla during a farewell ceremony at Siumu Village on the final day of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Siumu, Samoa
When: 26 Oct 2024
These numbers seem really low this year. I wonder if they are counting days of work or actual engagements. I’ve never seen Anne with less than 200 engagements – usually she’s over 400 – but this article says her engagement count rose by 2.4%, so I wonder what they are counting?
but 71 seems about right for William so not sure.
I though the figure for Princess Anne was way below her usual, but she still comes out top which is amazing. It was interesting to see the Charles comes second despite him actually having cancer. The Duke of Gloucester is 80 and his duchess 78, they should be enjoying their retirement. William has used Kate’s cancer as an excuse for doing nothing. And despite that awful video where Kate said she was OK why is she still not back at work properly. I was actually a bit shocked that she chose not to attend the diplomat’s dinner, that is definitely part of her job and more important than a carol concert.
Interesting, to my sense i thought Sophie did more than is accounted for so is it another case of one shouldnt over shadow the Major Royals and who are prince Richard and Brigitte ? shouldnt they have been on the balcony ?
Prince Richard is a grandson of George V, brother of George VI
It’s just obscene, isn’t it?
I don’t understand how the country doesn’t demand more from these people that they support or demand to STOP supporting them.
This is disgusting that a senior woman has done more than the able bodied future king. Shameful.