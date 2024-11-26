Glen Powell’s mom and aunt judged the Glen Powell lookalike contest



The past month will undoubtedly be a November that lives in infamy, but one light has been the continuation of these celebrity lookalike contests. YouTuber Anthony Po kicked things off with a Timothee Chalamet shindig in NYC, where (after four arrests and a relocation to another park due to a lack of permit) a winner was crowned and Timmy himself stopped by to check himself(s) out. Then, much to Po’s delight, copycat lookalike contests sprang up globally seeking twins for Paul Mescal, Dev Patel, Jeremy Allen White, and Tom Holland, to name a few. And now we can add to the list: People’s Sexiest Man Alive Glen Powell. Glen wasn’t able to crash the party a la Timmy due to his filming in London, so he did the next best thing and dispatched his mother and aunt to judge the contest that happened last Sunday in his hometown of Austin, TX. Not only that, but Glen joined via FaceTime and announced that a family member of the winner would also be getting a cameo in his next movie!

According to Fox 7 Austin, hundreds of people gathered at Auditorium Shores in Town Lake Park on Sunday, including Powell’s mother and aunt, who helped select the winner from a pool of several contestants (featuring Powell iterations from Hit Man to Twisters, as well as Austin-founded chain Torchy’s Tacos’ red devil mascot and a dog that resembled Powell’s famed rescue pooch Brisket). While Powell didn’t make an appearance in person, on account of filming Edgar Wright’s forthcoming remake of The Running Man in England, he did FaceTime into the event and send a message to organizers promising something money can’t buy: a cameo in his next movie. The minute-and-a-half-long clip opens with Powell joking about the contest being for actor Justin Hartley’s lookalikes and that he has assembled attendees to pull off a heist: “And we don’t need masks because we all have the same face: It’s the perfect crime. They can’t get all of us because we are one — a criminal Glen-terprise. Also, I know it’s November, but if no one is shirtless for no reason, then this whole thing is a sham and, obviously, no one is committed to the bit.” The Set it Up star continued, explaining what the Powells in attendance had to lose — or gain: “I know there is some cash and a hat at stake here, but I just wanted to say that the winner of today’s contest gets a personal prize from me. Now, you may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today, the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents or any family member of their choice a cameo in my next movie. I am completely serious. This is a cash-value prize of $6 billion.” Powell concluded: “Take a pic together for me, enjoy my favorite city in the world, keep Austin weird, hook ‘em Horns and see ya around, every time I look in the mirror. Per the Austin American-Statesman, the event was organized by Kate Carpenter and won by Max Braunstein, who received a cowboy hat, free Torchy’s queso for a year, a monetary prize and the aforementioned cameo.

Oh my dog. Glen has said that he adopted his rescue dog Brisket because he “had the desire to be a father.” If that dad-pun effort “Glen-terprise” doesn’t confirm his status as a pop, then I don’t know what does! And speaking of Brisket, isn’t he a big enough four-pound star himself to merit his own contest?! I say yes! And not only because I think my own rescue pup My Guy would be a shoe-in for the win. (Ok fine, My Guy’s snout is much shorter than Brisket’s, but their two-tone coloring patterns are spot on I swear.) This is why these contests are gifts of unadulterated joy right now; they’re fun and frivolous in the best way possible. I actually kind of love that most of them have been sticking to low value cash prices (the actual amount was just $5 here instead of $50), while adding extra perks that relate to the celeb or town in question. That way it keeps it all about spirit, not money. Much the same way I’m sure Glen didn’t actually mean to spell out that a conflagration of similarly-featured/dressed people could potentially pull off the perfect heist. Of course he wasn’t trying to plant that idea into people’s heads. Especially not with his mom and aunt present… (Unless they’re in on it too!!)

Glen Powell announces that the winner of his lookalike contest today will earn a cameo in his next movie: “I am completely serious. This is a cash-value prize of $6 billion.” pic.twitter.com/MiwCgT6wvS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2024

HE WON THE GLEN POWELL LOOKALIKE CONTEST!!!! So sick that Glen’s mom HIMSELF was a judge!!! And he’ll get a cameo in the next Glen movie!! pic.twitter.com/DcgVo49o9f — Mary Moo-gdelene 🐮 (@lessthan3COWZ) November 24, 2024

The Glen Powell Look-Alike Contest took place in Austin, Texas, today! The winner, judged by Glen Powell's mom, earned a cameo in his next film! pic.twitter.com/4XRmUGLJo8 — Christine Roze (@ChristineRose01) November 24, 2024