“Zara Tindall wore Self Portrait to the 2024 Beauty Awards” links

Zara & Mike Tindall attended the 2024 Beauty Awards in London last night. Her dress is Self Portrait, it looks like a “Kate dress.” [Tatler]

Elle Fanning’s Bottega Veneta suit is not great, but she looks comfortable. [RCFA]

Wait, the two Wicked movies cost $300 million to make? [Hollywood Life]

Hugh Grant’s speech at the Governors Awards was hilarious. [LaineyGossip]

Riley Keough reflects on the Presley family curse. [OMG Blog]

The latest from the Texas hellscape. [Jezebel]

The first Gladiator was better, apparently. [Pajiba]

Women share relationship last straws. [Buzzfeed]

Bethenny Frankel has a new boyfriend. [JustJared]

Mark Consuelos is such a nice-looking guy. [Socialite Life]

The Dear Santa trailer, starring Jack Black. [Seriously OMG]