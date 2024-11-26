“Zara Tindall wore Self Portrait to the 2024 Beauty Awards” links

Zara & Mike Tindall attended the 2024 Beauty Awards in London last night. Her dress is Self Portrait, it looks like a “Kate dress.” [Tatler]
Elle Fanning’s Bottega Veneta suit is not great, but she looks comfortable. [RCFA]
Wait, the two Wicked movies cost $300 million to make? [Hollywood Life]
Hugh Grant’s speech at the Governors Awards was hilarious. [LaineyGossip]
Riley Keough reflects on the Presley family curse. [OMG Blog]
The latest from the Texas hellscape. [Jezebel]
The first Gladiator was better, apparently. [Pajiba]
Women share relationship last straws. [Buzzfeed]
Bethenny Frankel has a new boyfriend. [JustJared]
Mark Consuelos is such a nice-looking guy. [Socialite Life]
The Dear Santa trailer, starring Jack Black. [Seriously OMG]
She is just always a fail, doesn’t matter what public event or Royal engagement she shows up at her choice of outfit is always off but this is hideous 🥴🫣.. looks like someone stole Elvira’s doilies to make that dress.
Well it’s not very pretty and of course her big dumb accessory next to her does absolutely nothing for her. Nice try Zara (not).
Unpopular opinion: Self Portrait is almost always blah and twee and gives Anthropologie 50% off sale room sale from 10 years ago
Omg that is a perfect description 🎯👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Unpopular opinion: i have a soft spot for Bethenny Frankel. Her mom was a narcissist. I was also raised by a narcissist and it really messes you up. She is insufferable , I know I know. But I hope she finds healing and happiness.
well you sound lovely so you overcame your upbringing <3