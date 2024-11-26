“Zara Tindall wore Self Portrait to the 2024 Beauty Awards” links
  • November 26, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Zara & Mike Tindall attended the 2024 Beauty Awards in London last night. Her dress is Self Portrait, it looks like a “Kate dress.” [Tatler]
Elle Fanning’s Bottega Veneta suit is not great, but she looks comfortable. [RCFA]
Wait, the two Wicked movies cost $300 million to make? [Hollywood Life]
Hugh Grant’s speech at the Governors Awards was hilarious. [LaineyGossip]
Riley Keough reflects on the Presley family curse. [OMG Blog]
The latest from the Texas hellscape. [Jezebel]
The first Gladiator was better, apparently. [Pajiba]
Women share relationship last straws. [Buzzfeed]
Bethenny Frankel has a new boyfriend. [JustJared]
Mark Consuelos is such a nice-looking guy. [Socialite Life]
The Dear Santa trailer, starring Jack Black. [Seriously OMG]

6 Responses to ““Zara Tindall wore Self Portrait to the 2024 Beauty Awards” links”

  1. Hypocrisy says:
    November 26, 2024 at 12:10 pm

    She is just always a fail, doesn’t matter what public event or Royal engagement she shows up at her choice of outfit is always off but this is hideous 🥴🫣.. looks like someone stole Elvira’s doilies to make that dress.

  2. Susan Collins says:
    November 26, 2024 at 12:17 pm

    Well it’s not very pretty and of course her big dumb accessory next to her does absolutely nothing for her. Nice try Zara (not).

  3. Justjj says:
    November 26, 2024 at 12:19 pm

    Unpopular opinion: Self Portrait is almost always blah and twee and gives Anthropologie 50% off sale room sale from 10 years ago

  4. Queenie says:
    November 26, 2024 at 12:20 pm

    Unpopular opinion: i have a soft spot for Bethenny Frankel. Her mom was a narcissist. I was also raised by a narcissist and it really messes you up. She is insufferable , I know I know. But I hope she finds healing and happiness.

