Princess Kate will attend a state welcome ceremony next week, but not the state dinner

Last week, there was a sudden announcement from Buckingham Palace. The day of the palace’s big diplomatic reception – one of the few annual “tiara events” left on the royal calendar – the palace announced that King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William would be the only royals in attendance. It was the palace publicly benching Princess Kate. The palace didn’t even offer some excuse why Kate wasn’t attending the reception she’s attended for years. I have my theories, of course. But I suspect that William, Camilla and Charles are all in agreement that Kate is no longer allowed to preen and gurn in a tiara any longer. Speaking of, the palace is preparing for a big state visit next week. The Amir of Qatar will make a state visit starting on Tuesday, December 3. While Kate has been announced for the welcome ceremony, ol’ Waity is not welcome at the state dinner. Yiiiikes.
Kate Middleton’s next royal outing has been revealed, where she’ll join Prince William to kick off the incoming state visit from Qatar. On Nov. 25, Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess of Wales, 42, will join her husband on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to welcome the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, on the first official day of their two-day state visit to the U.K.
PEOPLE understands that Princess Kate will participate in the state welcome, which traditionally begins at the visiting guests’ residence, followed by travel to Horse Guards Parade for a Ceremonial Welcome, greeting from King Charles and Queen Camilla, ceremonial presentations and a lunch at Buckingham Palace, where a curated collection of items from the Royal Collection Trust relating to the visiting nation are displayed.
Though the later daytime programming varies, the first day of incoming state visits are traditionally capped with a glam banquet. It’s understood that Princess Kate, who announced in September that she completed chemotherapy treatment, will not be at the palace party.
“It’s understood that Princess Kate, who announced in September that she completed chemotherapy treatment, will not be at the palace party.” This is similar to last week’s announcement that Kate would not attend the diplomatic reception – the palace is making a point to blank Kate and not give a reason for the public benching on the record. All of the royal reporters got the same information too, that Kate would not attend the state dinner. But she managed to get the consolation prize of going to the daytime welcome ceremony. The last time she participated in a state visit, she hiked up her skirt and flashed the South Korean delegation. What will she do for this welcome ceremony?
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at Buckingham Palace in central London on November 21, 2023, on the first day of a three-day state visit to the UK.
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at a State Banquet for the President and First Lady of South Korea at Buckingham Palace in London on the first day of their State Visit to the United Kingdom. London, UK, 21 November 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left and right) greet President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee (centre) at their hotel in central London, on day one of the state visit to the UK.
Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales (left and right) greet President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee (centre)
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Horse Guards Parade, central London, on day one of the state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Buckingham Palace, central London, on day one of the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I thought all royal women had to wear pantyhose or did that rule die with QEII?
It applied to Meghan only.
She might’ve won a battle or two but it’s looking like she didn’t win the war. Yeah, they’re still married and all but she lives for the royal part of royalty and it looks like they’re set on denying her that.
She doesn’t mind sleeping in a literal doghouse house as long as publicly she’s queen. She so desperate to prove she’s important to people that can clearly see right through her and she won’t be getting their approval then she will do whatever she can to get the public’s approval
Hopefully she keeps her legs closed this time
Kate blah blah blah sigh. I have thoughts but can’t be bothered to formulate them clearly.
But, what about:
where a curated collection of items from the Royal Collection Trust relating to the visiting nation are displayed.
Are these typically ‘gifts’ or ‘hey look at the stuff we stole and looted from you!’? Or does that depend on whether its a country we ever colonised?
You realise this cancer can be used to explain Kate’s absence for the rest of her life? She is never going to do anything she doesn’t like because of this. And her promise to stay cancer free.
There’s no way she’s voluntarily missing a tiara event
Absolutely – she (or Wills?) will cherry-pick her events and every comment will be disregarded with “oh she had cancer!”.
They’ve eased away from pretending that she’ll attend events only when she’s up to it. Announcing this far in advance means that she is capable of going to any event, she just doesn’t want to work, and they don’t want her at the parties.
Yep! I noticed that, too. The whole plan was for her to work when she had a “good” day. This event is a full week away.
While I agree generally with that, I don’t think that’s what’s happening in these specific incidents. Last week, with the diplomatic reception, there was nothing about Kate’s health put out there as a reason for why she missed it. The rota went with “preparing for her christmas concert” which no one really believed.
What we heard in June was that she had good days and bad days and what she would be able to do would depend on whether it was a good day or not (conveniently Trooping and Wimbledon were good days.)
But now she has told us she is trying to stay cancer free, she’s completed chemotherapy and is going to ease back into events that bring her joy.
Tiaras, jewels and new designer gowns bring her joy, so if she’s not at these events, its because she’s been told she cant go.
Even here, we aren’t hearing that its because of her health (which is a hard sell currently anyway considering Charles’ schedule and health.) So there is something afoot here.
That can’t be a year’s long strategy though or people are going to reasonably assume that she’s much sicker than they are letting on. She got a bye year so to speak this year, but I can’t see it lasting more than a few months into next year without very vocal, where is she going on. Who knows maybe that’s their long-term plan, every spring have the entire world do Where’s Waldo in relation to her.
I guess Charles won’t announce she’s the daughter he never had. Anymore.
Qatar which has an awful record re human and womans rights?
Why do they keep cosying up to the middle east?
Have more bags full of cash changed hands?
If only we could see the guest lists for the state dinner and the white tie event to see which “friends” attended. It has been hinted before on this site that there’s “someone” who the Slumlord is close to (and it’s not Rose) who is always close by at events like these.
Official separation announcement next year, something along the lines of Kate reassessing things and wanting to step back; usual nonsense about raising the children together in mutual respect blah blah.
Kate’s health problems – whatever it may be – only delayed the inevitable. William needs it official before he ascends and he’s running out of time.
I think there has to be something coming down the line like that because if not, what’s the end game here? They’re just going to bench Kate from all the big ticket glamorous events until when, she’s queen, and then William will pretend to be nice to her in public again?
Kate missing two high profile events is significant and its not just bc Camilla wants to be the only one in a tiara.
@Becks1
I agree. They may be stupid enough to miss how this endgame will hurt them. They are low skilled emotionally. They seem to like punishing family that buckle under their meanness.
But their shortsightedness aside, a gradual absenting of Kate to pave the way for divorce makes so much sense.
As someone old enough to have watched their eight years together before they were married, I find it disgusting how he has turned on her. Say what you want about Kate, but she’s been loyal and done her part (no, I’m not a fan and am not defending her actions towards Megan).
Back in the day, I thought it was wonderful after what he watched his parents–and how is mother suffered!–he was in a long term love relationship and this was such a solid ground for a marriage and good life together.
I can’t even look at pictures of him any more.
Is it at all possible this is more about Camilla and Charles v Kate and possibly William? Maybe Camilla won’t give her the tiara she wants so she’s not going and willaim doesn’t care either way? Just spitballing here. Or they know Charles won’t have too many state dinners left and they don’t want her there? And she doesn’t care bc she knows she’ll be queen soon? Again just spitballing. Bc yeah otherwise, all three of them are benching her from tiara events.
They are really messing this up from a PR and marketing point of view. They are benching all their best players. Charles is not and will never be as popular as his mother. William is the same. He may outshine Charles but never Diana. And Camilla no one likes at all. If they want to keep the royal family relevant they need Kate, Meghan, and Harry. Need them! They are the stars. They are the relevancy. With them the anti royal sect is a little quieter, a little smaller. And they need those folks to be diminished because giving them a platform gives them more power.
Only thing is Kate is rude to Meghan. William is jealous of harry.
I’ll never understand why the Windsors go out of their way to be petty in this fashion. Kate isn’t just the only “star” left in the family, Kate is also William’s wife! The heir and his wife are supposed to attend these little shindigs. Full stop. But they don’t want her there. That’s cold and cruel–I don’t know Kate, but between the four of them she is certainly not the biggest embarrassment (that title belongs to Camilla now and forever). It boggles the mind that they can’t even fake harmony for one or two evenings per month. What is wrong with these idiots? That invisible contract must be airtight. I understand making a public show of freezing out Andy, but this feels ridiculous to me. Oh but wait, is Miss Rose going to be at the party? Is that what this is all about?
Is Kate herself that big a draw? Outside of what she’s wearing or what bling she can borrow or wears?
I just think it’s weird that they are keeping their most glamorous member from the big tiara events – that’s what people really want to see from royalty. The glamour is the distraction. And sorry, but Camilla and Sophie aren’t going to cut it.
It’s giving a deal was made or that she legit can’t last through reception that is hours long due to her health. Either way, it’s a red flag.
Kate’s not a nice person and glamour is not enough not that she has much glamour. She could have befriended Meghan but chose to be rude
If Kate is well enough to go to the welcome ceremony for the Qatari state visit she’s well enough to go to the State Banquet. Kate hasn’t won anything. The Windsors are controlling her by limiting her appearances, making her look more like arm candy than a woman who can be taken seriously. William is getting out more to make sure the focus will be one him when the time comes. If Kate and the Middleton’s thought they had they upper hand with the BRF with what happened on Dec 28, 2023 they are sadly mistaken.
Diana, who had the guts to separate, said the Windsors wanted to wheel her out when it suited them. This is what they’re doing to Kate. You’re right Aquarius – she hasn’t ‘won’ anything.
My observation is that Kate can really only wear the two tiaras Camila won’t: the Lover’s Knot (for obvious reasons) and the Strathmore Rose (doesn’t sparkle enough). However, I doubt Camilla would allow Kate to wear the Lover’s Knot at any function they’re both at. So, my theories are:
1. Kate also hates the Strathmore Rose tiara and refuses to wear it.
2. All Kate’s bling privileges were taken away because she’s been caught making replicas and selling originals to save her family from debt (like Andrew has done with items from Royal Lodge).
3. If you’re not a princess you don’t get to wear a tiara (she and Egg are separated).
4. All of the above.
Kate has worn the Lover’s Knot since Charles became king.
“she’s been caught making replicas and selling originals”
I wonder if we’ll ever get the real story. I suspect the Middletons were cadging jewels over the years too. That perpetual “William fretting over Meghan’s ring” story was rehashed incessantly by the BM and rang false every time.
Your Number Three makes the most sense. No wifey, no blingy…
It would actually be amusing if someone stole them from the original thieves. I wonder if AK made off with anything.
Mumblina Middleton got told you can come for the prep work but not the actual cookout….
The petty side of me loves this whole thing for her.
I wonder if she got the invite for the Christmas walk about but to be somewhat fair, that could almost be too triggering for her, especially if something really, really, REALLY bad happened to her (say 3 days after that last year)
Man. Karma and Kara’s red bottoms heels are wearing those leftovers out.
I think they don’t trust her to talk to people, which she’d have to do at a dinner.
What I don’t understand is why Charlie and the gang thinks this is a good idea.
These losers need to understand that they need everyone out and all shiny at the few events they do attend. Their sun is setting and it shows.
Guaranteed, the RR wanted photos of Kate wearing a gown and tiara. That sells. Presumably, Kate would be amenable to doing so; I do not believe the message that she was too busy with her Christmas Carole planning to attend the diplomats’ shindig.
Camilla and Kate may have a tense relationship, but it’s Charles and William who have the power to bench Kate.
William just appeared in a treacly lovefest video, completely offbrand but he was a willing participant. If this is William signalling a divorce a couple months later, that could be interesting. Let’s say that it’s an unusual way to announce it.
I think Charles is the one who’s primarily pissed off at Kate. Her being there would steal his shine (not the right words), show his wife to a disadvantage, and help his son.
The Christmas Carole excuse disappeared from the news the next day. I don’t think William came up with that ridiculousness and Charles erased it from the news–I think that came from BP and KP cleaned that up.
I do think WanK are technically living apart together so to speak. Unless William totally wants out, this arrangement is beneficial for him.