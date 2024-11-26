Princess Kate will attend a state welcome ceremony next week, but not the state dinner

Last week, there was a sudden announcement from Buckingham Palace. The day of the palace’s big diplomatic reception – one of the few annual “tiara events” left on the royal calendar – the palace announced that King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William would be the only royals in attendance. It was the palace publicly benching Princess Kate. The palace didn’t even offer some excuse why Kate wasn’t attending the reception she’s attended for years. I have my theories, of course. But I suspect that William, Camilla and Charles are all in agreement that Kate is no longer allowed to preen and gurn in a tiara any longer. Speaking of, the palace is preparing for a big state visit next week. The Amir of Qatar will make a state visit starting on Tuesday, December 3. While Kate has been announced for the welcome ceremony, ol’ Waity is not welcome at the state dinner. Yiiiikes.

Kate Middleton’s next royal outing has been revealed, where she’ll join Prince William to kick off the incoming state visit from Qatar. On Nov. 25, Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess of Wales, 42, will join her husband on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to welcome the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, on the first official day of their two-day state visit to the U.K. PEOPLE understands that Princess Kate will participate in the state welcome, which traditionally begins at the visiting guests’ residence, followed by travel to Horse Guards Parade for a Ceremonial Welcome, greeting from King Charles and Queen Camilla, ceremonial presentations and a lunch at Buckingham Palace, where a curated collection of items from the Royal Collection Trust relating to the visiting nation are displayed. Though the later daytime programming varies, the first day of incoming state visits are traditionally capped with a glam banquet. It’s understood that Princess Kate, who announced in September that she completed chemotherapy treatment, will not be at the palace party.

“It’s understood that Princess Kate, who announced in September that she completed chemotherapy treatment, will not be at the palace party.” This is similar to last week’s announcement that Kate would not attend the diplomatic reception – the palace is making a point to blank Kate and not give a reason for the public benching on the record. All of the royal reporters got the same information too, that Kate would not attend the state dinner. But she managed to get the consolation prize of going to the daytime welcome ceremony. The last time she participated in a state visit, she hiked up her skirt and flashed the South Korean delegation. What will she do for this welcome ceremony?