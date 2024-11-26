Us Weekly: Prince William & King Charles are in the middle of a big ‘power struggle’

This is Us Weekly’s new cover story: “Inside the power struggle between Charles and William.” Finally! More of a focus on how dysfunctional this relationship is between the king and his heir. I tend to believe Charles and William only agree on one thing: neither of them wants Prince Harry around, and they both know how badly the Sussexit damaged the monarchy long-term. But beyond that, Charles and William are at each other’s throats constantly. Charles and Camilla regularly outmaneuver William, and William absolutely refuses to get off his lazy ass and step up into the kind of “heir work” which Charles did for decades. When he was in Cape Town this month, Prince William gave several interviews about how he’ll do everything differently when he’s king, and those interviews did not go over well anywhere. There’s also been a lot of talk about the real state of Charles’s health, and how quickly William might find himself on the throne. All of that is part of Us Weekly’s cover story – some highlights:

The dynamics between Charles & William have shifted: William, 42, has done an admirable job of keeping calm and carrying on, and Charles, 76, is especially grateful. In many ways, the king and his heir are closer than ever — but their relationship has also become significantly more complicated as tension over William’s approaching succession builds. “The dynamics have shifted,” one source shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Charles has wanted to be the monarch for decades,” adds a second source. “Even though he’s battling cancer, he’s not letting that get in the way of his desire to be successful on the throne or a dynamic leader.” William, meanwhile, “is preparing behind the scenes for when his ascension happens,” continues the second source. “Like his father, he takes being a success in the royal role very seriously.”

There are already plans for Charles’s funeral: “The Palace sprung into action [after Charles’s cancer diagnosis],” the source says, noting that advisors’ plans for William have been discussed with the future king. “William and his team have agreed on what they will focus on at the start of his reign and funeral plans for his father.” The third source agrees there is some tiptoeing around plans for succession directly with Charles. “He does not feel comfortable speaking [about it] at length, so nothing more than is needed is brought up to him,” says the source.

A small-r royalty: According to the third source, William is ready to bring “new, younger energy” to the Crown. Adds the first source: “Modern times call for a modern monarchy, and William has been active in getting that together.” He’ll take on fewer patronages but focus more on the issues most important to him and Kate — like the environment, mental health and homelessness. “The king had a traditional approach to patronages, accumulating over 500 of them,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Us. “In contrast, William is determined, as he sees it, to make a real difference and to do this in a way that will give him contemporary appeal. He and [Kate] are attached to far fewer charities but do more for the ones they have links with.”

Jealousy: The second source also claims there’s some jealousy between Charles and William over the younger royal’s popularity. The current Prince of Wales is often compared to his mother, the late Princess Diana, who was famously called “the people’s princess.” When William is publicly hailed for his accomplishments, his beloved mom usually gets the credit. The source says that while Charles and William “are close,” they are “rivals when it comes to work,” noting that Charles’ envy is “similar to how he felt about Diana.” While the first source insists Charles “doesn’t feel sidelined” and is “more proud than anything,” the monarch “does feel the public anticipation for William’s future role.”

William’s musical tastes: Royal expert Robert Hardman, author of the biography Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, says some of the differences are purely generational. “The king likes sitting there writing his letters with Wagner playing in the background, and Prince William likes AC/DC and the Chemical Brothers,” he tells Us. “There’s just a different way of coming at it.”

Separate courts. “William is very stubborn and private. He keeps his movements and calendar away from Charles’ team to such an extent that he won’t listen to anyone or take guidance from [his father] or his team,” says the second source. “He keeps things very locked down and separate.” Fitzwilliams notes that Charles had hoped William would take on some of his prized patronages, “but William is intent on being his own man.”

Queen Camilla wants Charles to hang on as long as possible: The first source says she wants her husband to hold on to the reins for as long as possible. “She loves her responsibilities,” says the source. “Her whole life, she has always wanted to be queen, so she doesn’t want to let it go so fast.” The source notes Camilla is particularly hesitant to pass on her duties to Kate. “They’ve always had a tense relationship.”

Royal promotions & demotions: There have also been whispers that William may promote Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The couple have become more visible since Charles’ health issues began. Hardman says Camilla would likely “carry on with a public role but obviously within a different capacity.” Adds the first source: “Camilla’s role in the monarchy may be reevaluated.” As for Prince Harry, 40, who, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, 43, has been estranged from William and Charles since early 2020, the source says that while there’s a “mutual desire” for a reconciliation between him and Charles, “William is less inclined to bring Harry back into the royal fold.”

The change will happen soon: “For the most part, Charles is doing well,” adds the source. “But there are still some concerns, and he knows his reign will be up soon.” William is essentially waiting in the wings. “William and Kate have been preparing for this for many years,” says the third source, with the first source noting that Kate is “realistic and supportive of William’s future.” Adds the third source: “They both feel comfortable stepping into greater roles — and [are confident] William can provide a modern way of ruling that everyone will see as a breath of fresh air.”