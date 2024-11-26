The British media is worried about Prince Harry’s ‘diluted’ British accent

This whole time, I’ve assumed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have little American accents. Lili was born in California, and Archie moved to California before his first birthday. Kids sound like their classmates and friends, not their parents. They can’t “inherit” Prince Harry’s British accent. But what if Harry’s accent is becoming more “American” the longer he lives in California? People are apparently obsessively watching Harry’s Invictus video with Jelly Roll, and they think his accent is changing:

I still hear his normal British accent, but his speech patterns have changed a bit – he does say “man” instead of “mate,” he uses more American phrasing than British phrasing. But the Daily Mail has been stalking the Sussex Squad accounts, so they made a story about it. So did the Telegraph.

It has been more than four years since Prince Harry stepped down as a senior working royal and bid farewell to London in favour of sunnier days in Montecito with his wife, Meghan Markle. Although he was educated at Eton and was taught to speak the King’s English, it appears he is now losing his original accent. The Duke of Sussex, 40, has previously expressed his joy at living in the States with his children Archie, five and Lilibet, three, describing his life in America as ‘amazing’. He even admitted that he ‘loves every single day’, adding that he has thought about becoming a US citizen, in an interview with Good Morning America in February. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, is a Californian and has remained in the state just an hour and a half’s drive from where she was born in Los Angeles. Fans now believe that Harry has adopted Meghan’s American accent and sayings, after a video emerged of him getting a fake tattoo earlier this week. The two-minute long skit with musician Jelly Roll, filmed at New York tattoo parlour East Side Ink, saw people pointing out that he has now gone Cali cool. One wrote: ‘He totally has an American accent now,’ while another penned: ‘Prince Harry’s British accent sounds more diluted to make way for the American accent.’ Another said: ‘It sounds like Prince Harry is losing his British accent.’ The clip – which was filmed to promote The Invictus Games – sees the Duke say the American term ‘Screw it, let’s do it,’ to Jelly Roll. He then used several American mannerisms, calling the tattoo artist ‘dude’ and saying ‘That [tattoo] feels big man.’ The royal then exclaimed: ‘You put your name on my neck,’ raising his voice at the end of the sentence, which is commonly what US speakers tend to do. He also appeared to say that the ink could be put on his ‘ass’, rather than using the English saying, which is ‘arse’.

[From The Daily Mail]

LOL, they’re outraged! I don’t even think it’s that his accent has changed a little bit, it’s that his speech patterns have adapted so that Americans can understand him. He probably doesn’t even know he does it, and most of it isn’t conscious at all. He’s coming up on five years since he moved to California with Meghan and Archie – of course that kind of time away from Britain is going to change his slang and speech patterns.

What’s also funny is that I remember watching Harry’s 60 Minutes interview last year and thinking that it was weird that his accent hasn’t actually changed that much. He still sounds so posh and British in this interview, done about 22 months ago.