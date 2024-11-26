The British media is worried about Prince Harry’s ‘diluted’ British accent

This whole time, I’ve assumed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have little American accents. Lili was born in California, and Archie moved to California before his first birthday. Kids sound like their classmates and friends, not their parents. They can’t “inherit” Prince Harry’s British accent. But what if Harry’s accent is becoming more “American” the longer he lives in California? People are apparently obsessively watching Harry’s Invictus video with Jelly Roll, and they think his accent is changing:
I still hear his normal British accent, but his speech patterns have changed a bit – he does say “man” instead of “mate,” he uses more American phrasing than British phrasing. But the Daily Mail has been stalking the Sussex Squad accounts, so they made a story about it. So did the Telegraph.
It has been more than four years since Prince Harry stepped down as a senior working royal and bid farewell to London in favour of sunnier days in Montecito with his wife, Meghan Markle. Although he was educated at Eton and was taught to speak the King’s English, it appears he is now losing his original accent.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, has previously expressed his joy at living in the States with his children Archie, five and Lilibet, three, describing his life in America as ‘amazing’. He even admitted that he ‘loves every single day’, adding that he has thought about becoming a US citizen, in an interview with Good Morning America in February. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, is a Californian and has remained in the state just an hour and a half’s drive from where she was born in Los Angeles.
Fans now believe that Harry has adopted Meghan’s American accent and sayings, after a video emerged of him getting a fake tattoo earlier this week. The two-minute long skit with musician Jelly Roll, filmed at New York tattoo parlour East Side Ink, saw people pointing out that he has now gone Cali cool.
One wrote: ‘He totally has an American accent now,’ while another penned: ‘Prince Harry’s British accent sounds more diluted to make way for the American accent.’ Another said: ‘It sounds like Prince Harry is losing his British accent.’
The clip – which was filmed to promote The Invictus Games – sees the Duke say the American term ‘Screw it, let’s do it,’ to Jelly Roll. He then used several American mannerisms, calling the tattoo artist ‘dude’ and saying ‘That [tattoo] feels big man.’
The royal then exclaimed: ‘You put your name on my neck,’ raising his voice at the end of the sentence, which is commonly what US speakers tend to do. He also appeared to say that the ink could be put on his ‘ass’, rather than using the English saying, which is ‘arse’.
LOL, they’re outraged! I don’t even think it’s that his accent has changed a little bit, it’s that his speech patterns have adapted so that Americans can understand him. He probably doesn’t even know he does it, and most of it isn’t conscious at all. He’s coming up on five years since he moved to California with Meghan and Archie – of course that kind of time away from Britain is going to change his slang and speech patterns.
What’s also funny is that I remember watching Harry’s 60 Minutes interview last year and thinking that it was weird that his accent hasn’t actually changed that much. He still sounds so posh and British in this interview, done about 22 months ago.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix, Invictus screencaps.
Soooo long story short, Harry is like every other person that moves to another country?!! How many Americans have moved to the UK and say bin, or lift, or takeaway? They take it so personally like he’s pissed on the Union Jack or something. He sounds the exact same as far as accent goes to me.
They are mad because things like changing his vocabulary and taking up California pastimes like surfing all point to the fact that he enjoys his Californian life, is keen to fit in, and has no intention of returning to the UK. Coupled with the fact he never speaks about the UK royals anymore suggests he has moved on. The UK press and royalists don’t like that.
The surfing sent them more bonkers than usual. “he’s not even surfing at the beach”. No, Prince Harry has the money to get surf lessons at the surf park.
It’s a milder form of code switching. Like when a black person is around black friends or a gay person around safe friends versus when they are at work at the office or other environment where a more neutral accent is appropriate or accepted.
Harry was joking around with Jellyroll so he used slang, he is in a serious interview with Anderson Cooper and uses the King’s English.
Humans just adapt to their environment but clutching your pearls is state of being the BM is most comfortable.
Of all the things to be worried about — slumlording, Airrly Yarrs, Keenshot Earthflop, intermittent refusal to work, tiaras and… *throw in some empathy* — it’s Harry’s accent that is bothering the leftovers.
Who would have guessed?
This 👆!! You beat me to it.
This is gone beyond the pale for stupidity!!
So what if he is? What’s the problem? Hope he goes all in on it just to piss them off more.
They should be glad he didn’t move to Texas or a southern state. LOL.
Imagine the ginger not even with that southern twang but rather a full on backwoods drawl. You’d make fortune digging up the salt mines that would be Britain 😂😂😂😂😂
I think RR should be more worried about Will’s dilution of a life of royal service by not being arsed about turning up regularly!
These people spend so much space and time on the most ridiculous things about the Sussexes. I truly doubt any Britons are thinking about Harry’s possible accent shifts. Get a life !
I love that guy.
This is so silly. I lived in Canada for a decade and had to change my word usage so the locals knew what I was talking about. And over time my vowels shifted and Canadian rrr sounds crept into my New Zealand accent.
I’ve been living back in New Zealand for about 15 years now (gulp) and the Canadian r is still lurking around. Harry won’t lose his English accent, but bits of the California accent will sneak in. It happens to everyone.
This is one of lifes unintentional lessons, i’ve brits complaining about immigrants and Refugees, not integrating learning their language and culture, now they are on their high horse that Harry in integrating. lol
Also quite possible that those who helped script the ad with Jellyroll are American.
If they are worried about his accent, they should allow him to visit more.
Bingo!
In the netflix doc Meghan makes a joke to someone about how in the UK Harry is “Mr Justice Man” but in california he’s “Mr Just-Is Man” (said in stoner accent).
And when i heard that i laughed, but also, how great for him.
Out of that abusive dysfunction, into the California sun.
In my best Austin Powers accent, I want to tell the royal rota, “Oh, Behave!”
This is a tempest in a teapot. Makes me wonder what these people actually do with their time.
I just smiled
This is a dumb controversy considering this is a scripted ad not real life conversation. That being said, I’m sure Harry’s accent and language has changed. That’s normal when moving to a new country. Acting like it’s the crime of the century is bizarre.
Want to bet that Meghan can do a British accent, it would be funny if she let loose one day.