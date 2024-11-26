Jack Smith filed to drop all of Donald Trump’s federal charges in multiple cases

As soon as Donald Trump “won” the election, that was effectively the end of all of his federal prosecutions. Trump’s unhinged scheme worked – he ran for office to stay out of prison, and now that he’s won, Special Counsel Jack Smith is folding up the multiple federal prosecutions. Smith charged Trump with a wide assortment of felonies in multiple jurisdictions, from Trump’s theft of highly classified documents to Trump’s incitement of the January 6th insurrection.

Special counsel Jack Smith on Monday filed motions to drop all federal charges against President-elect Donald Trump regarding his mishandling of classified documents and his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the lead-up to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol. Hours later, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted Smith’s motion to dismiss the Jan. 6-related indictment, formally bringing to an end the case that alleged Trump unlawfully conspired to overturn his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. Trump was first indicted in June 2023 in a federal court in Miami on 37 felony counts related to mishandling classified documents that he took from the White House to his Florida home. They included willful retention of national defense information, making false statements, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. A Florida judge dismissed the case, but Smith’s office had sought an appeal. Trump was separately indicted on four felonies in August 2023 for his attempt to reverse the 2020 election results: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

[From NBC News]

DOJ sources said last week that the classified-docs case is more complicated, because Trump wasn’t the only person facing criminal charges. I suspect that, long-term, not only will the felony charges against Trump get dropped in that case, but Smith will have to end the prosecutions of the other defendants too. I won’t lie – all of this is just an endless d–k-punch loop. I’m so mad at every single person who voted for Trump and every single person who enabled him and wished he would come back.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post published an op-ed by Marc A. Thiessen and Danielle Pletka in which they argue that President Biden should “pardon” Donald Trump. As in, they think the way to heal the nation is for Joe Biden to capitulate to a white nationalist rapist and pardon Trump for all of his crimes. I hope Biden lets Commander and Major come back to the White House to piss on everything.