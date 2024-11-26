Jack Smith filed to drop all of Donald Trump’s federal charges in multiple cases

As soon as Donald Trump “won” the election, that was effectively the end of all of his federal prosecutions. Trump’s unhinged scheme worked – he ran for office to stay out of prison, and now that he’s won, Special Counsel Jack Smith is folding up the multiple federal prosecutions. Smith charged Trump with a wide assortment of felonies in multiple jurisdictions, from Trump’s theft of highly classified documents to Trump’s incitement of the January 6th insurrection.
Special counsel Jack Smith on Monday filed motions to drop all federal charges against President-elect Donald Trump regarding his mishandling of classified documents and his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the lead-up to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol.
Hours later, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted Smith’s motion to dismiss the Jan. 6-related indictment, formally bringing to an end the case that alleged Trump unlawfully conspired to overturn his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.
Trump was first indicted in June 2023 in a federal court in Miami on 37 felony counts related to mishandling classified documents that he took from the White House to his Florida home. They included willful retention of national defense information, making false statements, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. A Florida judge dismissed the case, but Smith’s office had sought an appeal.
Trump was separately indicted on four felonies in August 2023 for his attempt to reverse the 2020 election results: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
[From NBC News]
DOJ sources said last week that the classified-docs case is more complicated, because Trump wasn’t the only person facing criminal charges. I suspect that, long-term, not only will the felony charges against Trump get dropped in that case, but Smith will have to end the prosecutions of the other defendants too. I won’t lie – all of this is just an endless d–k-punch loop. I’m so mad at every single person who voted for Trump and every single person who enabled him and wished he would come back.
Meanwhile, the Washington Post published an op-ed by Marc A. Thiessen and Danielle Pletka in which they argue that President Biden should “pardon” Donald Trump. As in, they think the way to heal the nation is for Joe Biden to capitulate to a white nationalist rapist and pardon Trump for all of his crimes. I hope Biden lets Commander and Major come back to the White House to piss on everything.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I’m not American, so i am still a bit confused, is he still a felon on 34 counts ? regardless of the federal charges ?
Yes, he’s still a felon. He was convicted in state court, which is why Biden can’t and won’t pardon him for the sake of the nation. Also, the court cases are being dismissed without prejudice, which means the prosecution can re-file the charges if we ever get Trump out of the WH again.
Thank you, I was hoping he would still go down and not sworn in because he is a felon. He doesnt look to be in the most robust health so chances of them picking up when he leaves in 4years is pretty slim IMO
Yesterday when my dog pooped in a yard with a big MAGA flag hanging from the front porch, I didn’t pick it up. I never do that. This is what that horrible man and his ‘get out of jail’ card has brought out in me. You voted for him, you get to pay for it.
Smith didn’t have to ask to drop the cases; as Robert Reich has pointed out, he could have asked to *stay* them. I hate when they show Sarah Kendsior to be right.
How can so many people in government act like putting a convicted felon, rapist, insurrectionist beholden to Russian oligarchs back in the White House is normal? And the sane washing from the mainstream media is disturbing. Can we please thoroughly check the election results in every state?? Wtf.
In one of her last interviews before the election, MVP was asked if she would pardon Trump. She looked visibly disgusted and said she wasn’t going to get into hypotheticals. When pressed by the interviewer who said it would help the nation move on, she literally snapped at her (not something she often does), “The nation will move on when I am president.” Now he’ll never be held accountable and we have idiots wanting Biden to pardon him. Biden should pardon his son and let Trump rot. Where is the Justice? ⚖️
As an American this makes me sick. Trump got away with answering for the Jan 6 insurrection and the mishandling of classified documents in those court cases. I blame Merrick Garland; as AG he didn’t bring the charges until 2 years after he was sworn in. Now he, Jack Smith and career DOJ lawyers who worked the cases will be targets for retribution by Trump:s AG. I blame the GOP Senate for not voting to convict Trump during his impeachment trials. Convictions for impeachment meant Trump would have been constitutionally barred from running for POTUS. Now Trump thinks he owns the Senate. The GOP senators pushed back on Matt Gaetz for AG, but Trump can end run his garbage Cabinet picks with recess appointments, which don’t require input from the Senate. And the Supreme Court majority who ruled a president has immunity on really bad stuff if they are “official acts”. A court would have to determine if the act is official; but DOJ policy, not law, states a sitting president is not prosecuted. This is so heartbreaking.
This just adds to the mythological figure that Trump has become: good ol’ Teflon Don can escape anything.
And a reminder to buy what you need now as Trump Tariffs are about to cripple trade.
Supposedly the way the case was dismissed makes it possible to pick it up again in 2029? But we can’t get a final report because the cases against Nauta and De Oliviera are still open? So, Donald’s gonna pardon all his coconspirators and then himself and then have whatever predator he gets as AG to destroy all the evidence so he gets away with everything, again. Nothing matters. [sob]
WOW, am I glad that I unsubscribed to the WaPo. There is nothing healing about allowing crime to go unpunished.
I’m devastated about these charges being dropped.
This is what so many wanted. A criminal to run the country and blame it on democrats instead of holding republicans to any standards at all.
You built this white American.
Why not? Apparently a majority want for classified documents to be available to anyone and everyone when DT sells them.