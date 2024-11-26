Prince Harry will attend the NYT DealBook Summit solo, while Meghan will be in LA

Yesterday, the New York Times announced the speakers for their annual DealBook Summit, which will happen at the Lincoln Center next Wednesday (December 4). Prince Harry was listed among other world leaders, cultural leaders and business leaders. We still don’t know what Harry will discuss – perhaps BetterUp, or his memoir, or Invictus – but it’s amazing that he was asked and that he accepted. Unfortunately, December 4th is also the date for Tyler Perry’s Paley Center Honor ceremony. Meghan and Harry signed on to honor their friend Tyler Perry months ago. So how will they coordinate this?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both have planned appearances next week — albeit on separate coasts.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, will join Andrew Ross Sorkin for a conversation at The New York Times DealBook Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in New York City, according to a spokesperson. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, is expected to attend the 2024 Paley Honors Fall Gala the same day, where she’ll help honor Tyler Perry with The Paley Honors Award, which is The Paley Center for Media’s highest honor. While both Harry and Meghan were on the hosting committee for their friend Perry, only Meghan will attend the event.
In his appearance alongside Sorkin, Harry is actually following in Meghan’s footsteps. In November 2021, Meghan was interviewed by Sorkin as part of The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, where she joined a conversation called “Minding the Gap” about how women can reach economic and professional parity.
It makes sense that two busy people would occasionally have events on the same day on separate coasts. The Tyler Perry-Paley Center honor has been on the books for months, as I said, and I feel like the DealBook invitation probably came after it was already penciled in. But clearly, Harry wanted the platform and boost of the NY Times, and I can’t find fault with that. It is important for him to be in those circles and in that world. Meghan can represent Team Sussex at the Paley Center. The only reason that this makes me mad is that the British papers won’t go with the angle of “Harry and Meghan are super-busy and Harry is a mover-and-shaker.” They’ll go with the angle of “Harry and Meghan’s [professional] SEPARATION continues!”
Makes sense to me both would attend their events . Harry in New York and Meghan in LA. Was hoping to see them both honoring the man who means so much to them but I get it and support their choice. Pretty sure Tyler Perry gets this as well. The gutter gutless UK press can wail until they are blue in the face, we know who is a couple and who is estranged.
Adults taking care of business, these guys are both hard workers.
I don’t think they care what the Tabloids say about them, and they actions prove it.
As Tyler Perry is also Lili’s godfather, I’d like to think that even our UK tabloids will see that one of the Sussexes should be there. Although I expect to be disappointed. Yet again.
I’m happy for H&M to be in demand, and I’m sure they have regular contact with TP anyway.
Even if I would have loved to see them dazzling together, all dressed up.
*pouts*
Meanwhile the Derangers are gleefully yelling “separation”, “divorce”, golddigger, grifter and more of the same — on that platform we all eXited from more or less recently.
Wonder why. *cough* FakeyKatie, tiaras, intermittent cancer *cough*, state dinner somethingorother.
Tyler Perry is a professional and I’m sure he knows how hard it is sometimes to feel like you need to split the baby, so to speak. I’m sure he was advised of this change before the Dealbook summit was announced and I’m sure he understands.
The British press of course will pretend they don’t understand but I think most people get that busy couples with demanding schedules can’t be everywhere at once.
I really wanted to see both of them glammed up at the Paley Center so a bit disappointed about that. Meghan will do a great job and I’m sure Tyler will understand. On the other hand, the Dealbook summit is a great opportunity and recognizes Harry’s growing prestige and influence. They have both been so busy and the end of year crunch is real( as I’m working in the wee hours before heading off on Thanksgiving vacation). I love that they’re so busy and doing amazing things and will tune in to both events. I miss their energy together but hope Harry zooms into the ceremony.