Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon will spend Thanksgiving together, ‘with their families’

In recent months, we can go weeks without hearing anything about Brad Pitt and then suddenly, his team starts leaking like crazy. We’re in a very leaky moment, I think because Angelina Jolie is everywhere these days and she keeps picking up awards. “Sources” are currently crying about Knox attending the Governors Awards with Angelina, which was apparently designed to “push Brad’s buttons.” In between all of that stuff, Brad’s team gives monthly updates on Brad’s relationship with Ines de Ramon, his “girlfriend” of two years. We’ve been told that Brad is “very committed” to Ines and believes they have a long-term future together. Ines hasn’t been around Brad recently, but sources stressed that Ines is “fully supportive” of Brad’s work and she just has “a strong sense of independence” and that’s why she’s not visiting him on set. Well, Ines will be Brad’s beck-and-call girl for the holidays.
Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are planning an intimate Thanksgiving celebration. A source tells PEOPLE ahead of the holiday that the couple “will be spending Thanksgiving together and want to be cozy with their families.”
“They both love to cook and will be cooking together for everyone,” the insider adds.
The update about the couple’s Thanksgiving plans comes two weeks after Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 34, stepped out for a date night at Leonardo DiCaprio’s 50th birthday celebration at the Titanic actor’s home in Los Angeles.
“Brad was in the front patio of the party the entire night,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of Pitt’s attendance at the bash. “He was in a great mood, was super social and greeting everyone. He and Ines arrived together but did their own thing.”
A source close to the actor told PEOPLE earlier this month that he and de Ramon are “each other’s biggest cheerleaders,” adding, “It’s clear they’re in it for the long haul.”
In February, Pitt and the Anita Ko jewelry designer moved in together.
[From People]
Yeah, they’ve “moved in together” but didn’t Ines keep her place? And isn’t that what the whole “Ines is independent” thing is all about? She kept her place, she avoided his movie set, they often go weeks and months without seeing each other, and she really does just show up whenever he needs a date to an event or a quick PR hit. They’ll “be spending Thanksgiving together and want to be cozy with their families.” She doesn’t have any kids, and he’s estranged from all six of his kids (from what we can see). Are Brad’s parents coming to town or something? Maybe Ines’s folks are coming to town (to talk some sense into her). This relationship continues to be utterly bizarre. One of the most awkward Hollywood “romances” these days.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Brads really trying to work his fight club look here.
It’s not working.
that sounds really depressing. I’m starting to feel sorry for him…not really!
Have Vivienne and Knox aged out of forced visitation yet? Because I can see, in the wake of the youngest (and his biological children) being seen out and about with their mother who just keeps winning, deciding Thanksgiving is “his” holiday and a grainy photo may be released of them arriving at his house, possibly getting a hug from Ines. Yes I think Brad is that horrible.
In CA you can determine who you want to live with and visitation at the age of 12. His kids are old enough to make determinations of who they want to be with. The fact that they are pretty open about being with mom (especially Knox, the only blood son) is saying a lot.
On behalf of the kids, this is very comforting and reassuring! Thank you!
I remember years ago hearing about a case where kids refused to have lunch with their father (one of the kids I think was a teenager) and the judge put them in juvenile detention for it. I remember that case vaguely because it was such an overreach. I’m glad the Jolie kids will be spared from that sort of overreach all in the name of PR
If Viv & Knox (the only minors left) were still under court ordered visitation. Brad’s team would be papping the crap out of it. For Brad to look like some kind of good Father.
It’s clear none of the children want anything to do with him.
Sure Jan!
in case anyone was wondering what happened this time to make brad pop up with updates on his life and “relationship” again: the court granted angelina’s request to provide her with certain materials that are closely related to sweeping under the rug what happened on board a certain plane.
Her skirt and sweater combo look cozy and warm…that’s all I got.
#teamangelina
‘Beck and call girl’ LOL I see what you did there.
His stylist must secretly hate him, too, because these outfits are ridiculous. He looks so out of touch and old man embarrassing. The outside matches the inside. 😂😂😂🤮
“Brad was in the front patio of the party the entire night,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of Pitt’s attendance at the bash. “He was in a great mood, was super social and greeting everyone. He and Ines arrived together but did their own thing.”
Did I understand correctly that she is so independent that she went to a birthday party with her boyfriend, but they didn’t even spend time together there? This is very weird. I wonder if she went home with him from there, or if he took some other woman with him?
Brad’s parents must be nearly 90, Ines’s parents are Brad’s age… his PR is as sorry as he is! Still trying to deliver a young man’s family-building narratives when he’s 60 years old, twice divorced with kids who have fully rejected him. Alpha cringe.
I hope she is safe and gets paid a mint to stand next to his old smelly behind for 10 minute carpet arrivals.
Whew. He looks like shit. Perfect for a shit.