Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon will spend Thanksgiving together, ‘with their families’

In recent months, we can go weeks without hearing anything about Brad Pitt and then suddenly, his team starts leaking like crazy. We’re in a very leaky moment, I think because Angelina Jolie is everywhere these days and she keeps picking up awards. “Sources” are currently crying about Knox attending the Governors Awards with Angelina, which was apparently designed to “push Brad’s buttons.” In between all of that stuff, Brad’s team gives monthly updates on Brad’s relationship with Ines de Ramon, his “girlfriend” of two years. We’ve been told that Brad is “very committed” to Ines and believes they have a long-term future together. Ines hasn’t been around Brad recently, but sources stressed that Ines is “fully supportive” of Brad’s work and she just has “a strong sense of independence” and that’s why she’s not visiting him on set. Well, Ines will be Brad’s beck-and-call girl for the holidays.

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are planning an intimate Thanksgiving celebration. A source tells PEOPLE ahead of the holiday that the couple “will be spending Thanksgiving together and want to be cozy with their families.” “They both love to cook and will be cooking together for everyone,” the insider adds. The update about the couple’s Thanksgiving plans comes two weeks after Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 34, stepped out for a date night at Leonardo DiCaprio’s 50th birthday celebration at the Titanic actor’s home in Los Angeles. “Brad was in the front patio of the party the entire night,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of Pitt’s attendance at the bash. “He was in a great mood, was super social and greeting everyone. He and Ines arrived together but did their own thing.” A source close to the actor told PEOPLE earlier this month that he and de Ramon are “each other’s biggest cheerleaders,” adding, “It’s clear they’re in it for the long haul.” In February, Pitt and the Anita Ko jewelry designer moved in together.

Yeah, they’ve “moved in together” but didn’t Ines keep her place? And isn’t that what the whole “Ines is independent” thing is all about? She kept her place, she avoided his movie set, they often go weeks and months without seeing each other, and she really does just show up whenever he needs a date to an event or a quick PR hit. They’ll “be spending Thanksgiving together and want to be cozy with their families.” She doesn’t have any kids, and he’s estranged from all six of his kids (from what we can see). Are Brad’s parents coming to town or something? Maybe Ines’s folks are coming to town (to talk some sense into her). This relationship continues to be utterly bizarre. One of the most awkward Hollywood “romances” these days.