Brad Pitt is ‘very committed’ to Ines de Ramon & committed to ‘their future’

Wednesday night was the big Wolfs premiere in LA. If actors are capable of “phoning it in” in person, that’s what Brad Pitt and George Clooney did. They didn’t bring their significant others, they posed with their costars and they tried to not look too grumpy about the way everything went down. I found it most remarkable that Amal Clooney didn’t turn up, by the way – Amal loves to attend all of George’s red carpets. It feels especially notable that even she didn’t bother.

After the premiere, George and Brad left separately and Brad met up with Ines de Ramon, his girlfriend of about two years. They’ve only recently begun to do public outings with each other, and this was part of Brad’s “promotional work” too. Letting the paparazzi get photos of Ines when they went out to dinner at… Mother Wolf. Get it, because the movie is called Wolfs? Some Apple PR person thinks they’re a genius. Anyway, it’s definitely interesting to watch Pitt push this romance to promote his dumb movie. Speaking of:

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s connection is stronger than ever after making their red carpet debut earlier this month.

“They’re super in love,” a source exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly, adding that the duo’s decision to go public as a couple was a “big deal.”

Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 31, went red carpet official after nearly two years of dating at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Pitt’s new film Wolfs on September 1. The couple posed for red carpet pics alongside Pitt’s costar George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney. In contrast to Pitt’s all-black attire, de Ramon sported a white one-shoulder gown and silver jewelry.

The premiere made for a perfect date night for the couple, as a second source tells Us they are both “hippies at heart” and have bonded over their love of art and music. “Brad loves introducing Ines to his friends because she’s such a joy to be around,” the insider adds. “She brings out the best in Brad.”

The second source went on to note that things are “serious between Brad and Ines,” adding, “He’s very committed to her and their future.”

“Her support has shown Brad who she really is as a partner,” the first source tells Us of de Ramon. The second source adds: “It’s meant so much to him and brought them close together. Brad has a lot of up and down days, and [Ines] has been his rock through it all. She has a really good heart.”

[From Us Weekly]

“He’s very committed to her and their future.” Another tabloid (Closer) claims that Brad wants a “seventh child” now that he’s so loved up with Ines. If that happens… well… it will be chaotic. Especially given all of the conversations about why his first six kids hate him and why he doesn’t even acknowledge that he has six kids? Like, he’s indicated for years now that he doesn’t give a f–k about his adopted kids. As for Ines… I don’t have a read on her but the vibe I’m getting is that she is in it to “win” it. Win what, though?

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

56 Responses to “Brad Pitt is ‘very committed’ to Ines de Ramon & committed to ‘their future’”

  1. Stef says:
    September 20, 2024 at 10:07 am

    You know he’s in love again when the outfits start getting matchy-matchy.

    For the love of all that is good, please don’t let this toxic narcissist breed again! May he never re-vamp his image and just fade into obscurity.

    Sending love and light to his 6 kids.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    September 20, 2024 at 10:09 am

    Of course he is committed because he found someone dumb enough to be with him. It’s all rainbows and candy till someone pours a beer over someone and then that someone smartens up and leaves.

    Reply
  3. JMoney says:
    September 20, 2024 at 10:10 am

    Maybe it’s just me but I get PR relationship.

    Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    September 20, 2024 at 10:12 am

    “Like, he’s indicated for years now that he doesn’t give a f–k about his adopted kids.”
    His adopted kids? He doesn’t give a fuck about his BIO kids. He is trash and only cares about his image and staying rich.

    I wonder who got them together and if he had a list of women to choose from? How did he select Ines?

    Bring back shame.

    Reply
  5. TheHeat says:
    September 20, 2024 at 10:14 am

    He wants a seventh child??? Why? Is he looking for a do-over, after destroying his relationships with the other six?

    Reply
    • CLOVE says:
      September 20, 2024 at 10:32 am

      So that he can say it wasn’t him, that he wasn’t bad, and that Angelina turned them against him.

      “See, It wasn’t me.”

      Reply
    • Mirelle says:
      September 20, 2024 at 11:22 am

      A seventh child would be a bio kid for him. It’s the adopted kids who are not white that he can’t abide. He can use a new bio baby as prop for his revamped image — that way he can stop obsessing over Shiloh.

      Reply
  6. CLOVE says:
    September 20, 2024 at 10:15 am

    Is this supposed to make his image better? Is she crazy for being with a known abuser and then having a child with him? She doesn’t have money like a high-profile celebrity; therefore, he can control her, and she will do what he says.

    Brad Pitt is a pathetic human being and a little man who needs to stop suing Angelina and move on with his Temu girlfriend. Wait until Jolie starts to date…

    Reply
    • Mirelle says:
      September 20, 2024 at 11:30 am

      I worry for Angelina when she starts dating again and it becomes news. Brad is obsessed with her and there’s no telling what his reaction may be. This man did have a tattoo of a tank pointed at her initials on his body.

      Reply
  7. Neeve says:
    September 20, 2024 at 10:20 am

    Brad has disappointed spectacularly in recent years. But in terms of him being a father initially, he seemed like a great dad and DID adopt his non biological kids. Unlike seemingly racist Billy Bob who ran for the hills when Angelina adopted Maddox.

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    September 20, 2024 at 10:32 am

    Their future could mean “til death do us part” or it could mean sometime next Tuesday.

    Reply
  9. Nano says:
    September 20, 2024 at 10:41 am

    She gives me Amal vibes. Pitt is copying Georgie boy on his choice of women.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      September 20, 2024 at 10:45 am

      I thought it was just me. Like Amal with lip plumpers.

      Reply
    • PinkOrchid says:
      September 20, 2024 at 10:52 am

      Strictly in terms of face and body type, does Ines not resemble a cross between Amal, Angelina, Gwyneth, and Jen? 🧐

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      September 20, 2024 at 11:48 am

      “She gives me Amal vibes” I’m not exactly a fan of Amal’s but I don’t think Ines is in her league. Amal is well educated with a high profile job and a world traveler who is at home in a wide variety of settings. I’m not getting the same impression from Ines, but I know little about her. Her body of work could be just as impressive as Amal’s.

      Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    September 20, 2024 at 10:45 am

    If she’s this determined to marry him she needs a pre n u p. Big time.

    Reply
  11. Erica says:
    September 20, 2024 at 11:07 am

    He’s trying so hard to sell this relationship as real. While still being completely obsessed with AJ and making his “new relationship” about AJ and taking a dig at her and her kids

    Reply
  12. Stay says:
    September 20, 2024 at 11:11 am

    Oh my god he’s got Temu Heidi Fleiss girlfriend copying Angelina Jolies Venice dress same colour sa.me styling .stalkers much

    Reply
    • Carolyn says:
      September 20, 2024 at 11:25 am

      IKR. LMAO. I don’t know her well enough but are her lips always this plump?? Or he had her put in enough fillers to look like Jolie? Pathetic.

      Reply
  13. Will says:
    September 20, 2024 at 11:15 am

    Its insulting towards Angelina Jolie and her children he’s purposely trying to highjack her moment after years back to acting, he’s already started lobbying for Kidman which he never did before, especially now that their is conversation about her awards. He’s using thd girlfriend who is like him snug to be rubbing it in she’s with a domestic violence perpetrator

    Reply
    • Mirelle says:
      September 20, 2024 at 11:24 am

      This is typical abuser behavior. Destroy your ex at all costs for leaving you.

      Reply
      • WILL says:
        September 20, 2024 at 11:31 am

        He’s totally doing this to make Angelina Jolie jelous, what’s funny is she doesn’t care. Its ugly behavior on his part for disrespecting his 6 children, despite not caring for them, its still deadbeat insulting behavior.

      • Lauren says:
        September 20, 2024 at 6:12 pm

        @WILL

        Exactly he hates that Angelina doesn’t react or respond and goes on with her life. Unlike him who has his PR team run to the tabloids every time the media links Angelina to man.

  14. Carolyn says:
    September 20, 2024 at 11:19 am

    When I see them together, I get a sense that he owns her. He doesn’t act like they are a couple on equal footing like he did with his previous partners. It could be a PR relationship for him but it could turn out to be a real relationship if she is able to cater to all his needs. Good luck to her. She’s doormat to his Ass for years to come. Some women just want money and security for life and they are willing to do anything.

    Reply
  15. FDR says:
    September 20, 2024 at 11:28 am

    Seeing that she is complicit in bullying his family wearing a PAX necklace on the jewelry site she models for this was when PAx was getting gaslighted by daily mail etc for his deleted fathets day insta post, , she has no shame in mocking domestic violence victims. Looks like Pitt has met his match who is in it to win it. This woman was a nobody now will become a somebody due to Pitts money & influence, next will be thr magazine exclusive covers, he got one for the married escort Nico Mary, once she got dumped nobody touched her. It’s a shame women always side with perpetrators despite seeing 7 victims were abused

    Reply
  16. Mirelle says:
    September 20, 2024 at 11:28 am

    Off topic. Ines was once married to Paul Wesley. And Paul is hottttt. I’d throw Brad Pitt over for Paul Wesley. Wonder why that marriage didn’t work? Is Paul problematic? He’s been married and divorced twice. Anyway, IMO, going from Paul to Brad is a desperate downgrade.

    Reply
    • And Away I Go says:
      September 20, 2024 at 2:41 pm

      Weren’t she and Paul still married when the press started reporting about her and Brad? And yes, I agree Paul’s much hotter.

      Reply
      • Brit says:
        September 20, 2024 at 2:55 pm

        They were in separation. There were rumors that ines cheated on him with brad.

      • Antonette says:
        September 20, 2024 at 4:03 pm

        Some tea: Paul and Ines were bffs with Nina Dobrev, Paul’s costar from Vampire Diaries, and her partner, Shaun White. They did everything together. Then in April 2022, Paul moved out of the house he shared with Ines. There were whispers that she was running around with Pitt. So Paul, Nina and Shaun were seen doing stuff together as a trio. A couple of months later, Nina posted a photo to her Instagram of herself sitting on a photo of Brad Pitt’s face. Ouch! Guess she sent a message.

      • Mirelle says:
        September 20, 2024 at 5:48 pm

        @Antonette. Thank you for this!!! Didn’t know any of this gossip.

      • Lore says:
        September 20, 2024 at 7:19 pm

        OMG! I remember that photo on Nina’s instagram. I used to follow her posts when she was on The Vampire Diaries. She has her butt pressed against Brad’s face on a Bullet Train poster. She captioned it, “Never have I ever sat on Brad Pitt’s face”. I couldn’t figure out why she did it because it seemed so snarky and none of her other posts are like that. She and Paul became good friends on TVD and still are. Now it makes sense. Nina was supporting Paul. Good tea.

  17. Grace says:
    September 20, 2024 at 11:36 am

    Someone needs to tell Ines regardless how much makeovers you get , new lips you get pumped, copy her clothes, you never are and never will be Angelina Jolie.

    Looks like that BI about Brad is true afterall 😂

    Reply
  18. Amberil says:
    September 20, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    The lips fillers LOL I’m embarrassed for her. Brad you will never get another Angelina jolie get over it and stop trying to turn your girlfriend into her

    Reply
  19. L Williams says:
    September 20, 2024 at 1:31 pm

    ⚠️⚠️ when someone (Brad)starts to overshare about their relationship, something is not right. Also remember Angie maybe up for a Oscar nod with Callas🤔

    Reply
    • Brit says:
      September 20, 2024 at 2:07 pm

      He’s been doing this since they first appeared together in public. The amount of coverage of their relationship at any given time depends on the amount of coverage of Angelina and her children, her and kids public appearances, his legal and professional failures, but from the very beginning he’s just been aggressively promoting their love. And this has been going on for over 2 years.

      Reply
  20. lucy2 says:
    September 20, 2024 at 2:43 pm

    Remember when he was committed to a future with Jennifer Aniston?
    Remember when he was committed to a future with Angelina Jolie?
    Pepperidge Farms remembers…neither of those ended so well for the women. Ines is a fool if she thinks he’ll be any different with her.

    Reply
  21. FIFI says:
    September 20, 2024 at 3:32 pm

    I saw the video of them hugging at the permiere….I don’t believe he’s in love or even really likes the girl that for a second. As an article I read by someone from the site betus puts it, “It’s giving deadbeat dad with a PR makeover.”

    Reply
    • Dorianne says:
      September 20, 2024 at 4:16 pm

      I saw that video, too. Brad barely touches her. George is giving her more of a hug than Brad. The same with the Venice video. During the standing ovation, Amal kisses George and speaks with Brad. Ines thought she was going to get some attention, but Brad just waves at her. She tries to grab his hand, but he pulls away. Ines ended up speaking to George. She’s looking like a prop for his PR.

      Reply
      • Brit says:
        September 20, 2024 at 4:28 pm

        He’s a bad actor, apparently. But he probably sleeps with her anyway, because what else would they do with each other. For all the talk about great love, not enough looking deep into each other’s eyes, i’ve seen them do, btw

