Brad Pitt is ‘very committed’ to Ines de Ramon & committed to ‘their future’

Wednesday night was the big Wolfs premiere in LA. If actors are capable of “phoning it in” in person, that’s what Brad Pitt and George Clooney did. They didn’t bring their significant others, they posed with their costars and they tried to not look too grumpy about the way everything went down. I found it most remarkable that Amal Clooney didn’t turn up, by the way – Amal loves to attend all of George’s red carpets. It feels especially notable that even she didn’t bother.

After the premiere, George and Brad left separately and Brad met up with Ines de Ramon, his girlfriend of about two years. They’ve only recently begun to do public outings with each other, and this was part of Brad’s “promotional work” too. Letting the paparazzi get photos of Ines when they went out to dinner at… Mother Wolf. Get it, because the movie is called Wolfs? Some Apple PR person thinks they’re a genius. Anyway, it’s definitely interesting to watch Pitt push this romance to promote his dumb movie. Speaking of:

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s connection is stronger than ever after making their red carpet debut earlier this month. “They’re super in love,” a source exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly, adding that the duo’s decision to go public as a couple was a “big deal.” Pitt, 60, and de Ramon, 31, went red carpet official after nearly two years of dating at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Pitt’s new film Wolfs on September 1. The couple posed for red carpet pics alongside Pitt’s costar George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney. In contrast to Pitt’s all-black attire, de Ramon sported a white one-shoulder gown and silver jewelry. The premiere made for a perfect date night for the couple, as a second source tells Us they are both “hippies at heart” and have bonded over their love of art and music. “Brad loves introducing Ines to his friends because she’s such a joy to be around,” the insider adds. “She brings out the best in Brad.” The second source went on to note that things are “serious between Brad and Ines,” adding, “He’s very committed to her and their future.” “Her support has shown Brad who she really is as a partner,” the first source tells Us of de Ramon. The second source adds: “It’s meant so much to him and brought them close together. Brad has a lot of up and down days, and [Ines] has been his rock through it all. She has a really good heart.”

“He’s very committed to her and their future.” Another tabloid (Closer) claims that Brad wants a “seventh child” now that he’s so loved up with Ines. If that happens… well… it will be chaotic. Especially given all of the conversations about why his first six kids hate him and why he doesn’t even acknowledge that he has six kids? Like, he’s indicated for years now that he doesn’t give a f–k about his adopted kids. As for Ines… I don’t have a read on her but the vibe I’m getting is that she is in it to “win” it. Win what, though?