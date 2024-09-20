NC Republican Mark Robinson’s disgusting online history has been revealed

When Kamala Harris was vetting vice presidential candidates, North Carolina’s popular Democratic Governor, Roy Cooper, was on her shortlist for a time. Weeks later, when I saw Gov. Cooper speak at the DNC, I understood why Harris liked him so much – he looks like a John Wayne-esque cowboy and talks like a modern, progressive Southern Democrat. Well, Gov. Cooper asked to be taken off VP Harris’s shortlist early in the process. We learned that Gov. Cooper was very concerned about what would happen to NC if he left the state for any length of time, because his unhinged Republican Lt. Governor would burn the whole place down in a MAGA fire. That Lt. Governor? Mark Robinson, a man whom Donald Trump called “better than Martin Luther King.” Robinson isn’t just the Lt. Gov – he’s the Republican candidate for governor in this election cycle.
Robinson has long been a Trump favorite, even though Robinson already had a long, well-documented history of antisemitism, bigotry and misogyny. I mean, that’s probably WHY Robinson was Trump’s guy in NC. Well, this story is sort of “fork found in kitchen,” but here we go. NC Republicans started buzzing this week that Robinson needed to drop out of the governor’s race in a hurry – the deadline for removing his name from the ballot was last night. When private and public appeals didn’t work out, *someone* dumped a lot of oppo research to the press. CNN broke the story: Robinson was a regular on a wide variety of p0rn sites. He referred to himself as a “black NAZI” and… well:
Mark Robinson, the controversial and socially conservative Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, made a series of inflammatory comments on a p-rnography website’s message board more than a decade ago, in which he referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery, a CNN KFile investigation found.
Despite a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson said he enjoyed watching transgender p-rnography, a review of archived messages found in which he also referred to himself as a “perv.”
The comments, which Robinson denies making, predate his entry into politics and current stint as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor. They were made under a username that CNN was able to identify as Robinson by matching a litany of biographical details and a shared email address between the two. Many of Robinson’s comments were gratuitously sexual and lewd in nature. They were made between 2008 and 2012 on “Nude Africa,” a p-rnographic website that includes a message board. The comments were made under the username minisoldr, a moniker Robinson used frequently online.
Robinson listed his full name on his profile for Nude Africa, as well as an email address he used on numerous websites across the internet for decades.
CNN is reporting only a small portion of Robinson’s comments on the website given their graphic nature.
There’s more at the CNN link and it gets even more graphic. Not only that, but Politico reports that Robinson was also registered on Ashley Madison, the site for married people seeking affairs. Media outlets have all of Robinson’s gross online history too, from his confessions to having an affair with his wife’s sister, to his proclamations that he wants to bring back slavery so that he can own slaves, to his obsession with Nazism. After CNN’s story came out, Robinson issued statements and a video denial, claiming that much like Clarence Thomas, these stories constitute a high-tech lynching. Except Mark Robinson, like Clarence Thomas, is lying his ass off. In any case, Robinson is staying in the NC governor’s race and now MAGA has to carry him to term. Trump and his people have spent months hyping Robinson and telling everyone that Robinson is one of Trump’s closest allies. Birds of a feather.
Donald Trump and NC GOP leaders embraced Mark Robinson for years knowing who he was and what he stood for including disrespect for women and inciting violence. They reap what they sow.
— Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) September 19, 2024
This is just unbelievably bad. Just 🤢.
So he has until midnight to drop out of the race, but probably too late to take his name off the ballots. Trump is just sinking the party one horrific candidate at a time.
I love that for them. Tie yourself to Trump and go down with the ship.
The deadline to withdraw was last night.
Deadlines don’t matter here, though. The deadline to remove RFK Jr’s name from the ballot had passed and the R-held NC Supreme Court overruled the deadline and ordered it removed (also conveniently delaying mailing out ballots).
I live in NC and I knew Roy Cooper would not leave this nut job in charge. Cooper was looking out for our state. This guy is not very high in the polls against Stein thank god. I doubt he will leave the race but stranger things have happened.
In any sane timeline, this would disqualify him from ANY kind of public life forever. But in MAGA world I guess this is some sick kind of validation for them- that a man of color would openly declare himself an Nazi and pro-slavery. I remember when Gary Hart was expelled from the presidential race and public life for… having an affair. How quaint.
CNN and other news agencies may not be reporting on it because it’s to graphic but social media is flooded with it and it is beyond graphic and I think I’m still in shock from what I read. Be warned if you decide to read any of it.
Too late. 🤮
I told my husband about this this morning as I’m a political science major and he’s a public history geek…
I told him about the SN minisolder on the p**n website – my husband said, “so he couldn’t hide the frustration of his physical limitations down south.”
Seems so….
@Hypocrisy OMG! Me too! What a piece of trash!
CNN still had quite a bit on it. I had to stop reading because I just got so sick of this guy. Some clips showed him standing in what I guess is a church–he’s standing in front of a big cross–spewing the most hateful garbage while people behind him nod & smile & clap. Revolting.
On which SM can I go read? 😁😁😁
Kaiser linked the CNN story in her article. A lot of the SM is there, Twitter’s got a lot of commenting on the story right now, too.
Expect this hypocrite to admit in blubbering tears “I have sinned”, enter therapy/rehab/church program for 6 months, and then go on a “I am cured” media tour. The MAGAs are not going to give up on him. They’re just like him. If he shows you who he is, believe him.
Hehe but he doesn’t have six months. He has less than 60 days. Not enough time, I don’t think, to take the lead against a sane candidate.
Republicans nominated an avowed Nazi for governor in a swing state? Love this for them 🙂
This is a guy whose stated wish is to take America back to the time when women couldn’t vote.
The Magat evangelical Christians justify supporting unhinged trash like Robinson by declaring that he’s repented for his misdeeds and must be forgiven. The whole “ Let he who is without sin cast the first stone” thing.
🎯
Self-hating hypocrite.
Nasty-ass, hatin-ass, raggedy-ass hypocrite. I don’t think he has shame, and he may think all he has to do is ride it out, he’s that arrogant! He’s cancelled all of his events and is hiding. What a disgusting man, a man after DT’s own heart.
Unfortunately, with the track record of the Republican Party, they’ll vote for him anyway – especially the evangelicals…
I posted this above before I saw your post:
The Magat evangelical Christians justify supporting unhinged trash like Robinson by declaring that he’s repented for his misdeeds and must be forgiven. The whole “ Let he who is without sin cast the first stone” thing.
The Advocate had a good rundown of his some of his “greatest hits”. None of this should be surprising, coming from him. The man is among the most vile of all Republicans. Like, he’s been saying shit for ages now that makes, say, Kanye seem almost balanced in comparison.
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Avoid the actual posts on Nude Africa from this dude. I promise that you are *not* prepared to read them. Screenshots have been assaulting my eyes on SM and man do I regret reading even the first lines of his posts.
Did CNN finally do some real journalism? Good!
What an insane story.
It’s so delicious that Trump (of all people!) wants Robinson to drop out. Donny should be so proud of his guy. Robinson is going full MAGA in plain sight. The racism, the misogyny, the hypocrisy. Mark Robinson says it loud and says it proud. Isn’t this what DT wants for all his wretched followers? They should all be celebrating 🥳🎉 this morning. I know I am.
About Trump wanting him out…our VP has receipts: https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2024/09/19/politics/north-carolina-governor-mark-robinson
I seriously hope that if Nebraska eliminates the blue dot, that North Carolina makes up for that.
I think Kamala has an excellent chance at North Carolina. Robinson was already down in the polls by a lot, and some new poll today showed her pulling ahead of trump there too. Let’s hope!
A more disturbed, more racist version of Uncle Ruckus. I am not going down this rabbit hole I’ll believe you guys that the posts are beyond the pale. Having an affair with your wife’s sister? WTF
Family values y’all.
Do not read any of the SM posts. I made the mistake of reading a few and my eyes can’t unsee the filth I read. Uncle Ruckus is tame compared to this self hating piece of 💩. He gives off bad energy just Diddy. Folks laughed at Katt Williams but his words have been truly prophetic: all lies will be exposed in 2024.
Thank you so much for the heads up. This is one where I will have to take people’s word for it. You’re right sometimes you can’t unsee things.
Katt Williams is a modern day Nostradamus. I remember Paul Moody had a skit about Nostradamus on Dave Chapelle and and now we have a real live one!
Comment #11 has me missing The Boondocks, Paul Mooney, and TX politics in the 90s: Ann Richards was the Dem governor, and Clayton Williams was quickly bounced off the GOP ticket for his OTR horrific rape joke that went viral.
I watched the story last night on MSNBC. I’ve heard enough about what he said and did and don’t need any more gross details to disturb my sleep. Ugh.
I’m glad to hear he didn’t drop out of the race. I went to bed earlier than the midnight deadline and was praying he wouldn’t do it at the last minute. Good. They are stuck with him. Serves them right.
The talking heads on FauxNews said it’s not Trump’s fault for endorsing him because “OF COURSE, he didn’t knw all these things about him!” as if he doesn’t have a whole-ass TEAM of paid campaign staff who could have easily vetted this guy.
Can’t blame the team for this one. The campaign has been imploring Trump for months to stay away from Robinson just based on what was already known about him. Instead, the big brained genius endorsed him before the primary which probably led to his win.
Isn’t this the asshole who trashed Simone Biles for withdrawing from some of her events in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health and not risk permanently injuring herself???
These self-hating bigots always tell on themselves – the ones that are so outspoken in their hatred and criticism of the LGBTQ and specifically the trans community, are ALWAYS the ones who are secretly engaging in the lifestyle they so adamantly speak against. A story as old as time…
Hope Robinson continues to help MAGA implode and destroy itself.
Spot on AmyB! And a number of male escorts have come forward to say they are never busier and more in demand than when the Republican Convention is in town. This is why they are so obsessed with gay – they hate this part of themselves and resent those who are out, proud, and living their best authentic lives while they are stuck married to some Karen they hate.
Olivia Nuzzi’s alert: new hot just guy dropped! Mark Robinson personal interview guaranteed!
That’s the guy!
I didn’t know he said this but from the CNN story I can see he really hates women. Really hates us.
North Carolinian here. I am so grateful that Cooper didn’t leave us in that madman’s hands to run for VP.
Also, I despise the phrase “socially conservative.” The is nothing conservative about thinking women deserve to be raped, wanting to strip all rights from women, including the right to vote, and wanting to reinstate slavery so you can own some people.
Dude is literally worse than Steve King (R-IA), which is WILD.
Not gonna repeat what he said about Obama and Michelle but sufficed to say, this man will not be getting a lot of black votes.
And the GOP is pushing HARD to find black folks to carry water for them because they see an opportunity with recent polls reflecting young black men turning away from the Dem party. But FFS this dude is NOT IT by any stretch. And it’s crazy how they can’t find a *normal* black Republican. Like, they’re all self-hating freaks desperate for white adjacency, spewing vile and hateful things about marginalized folks and even their own people. The Right is just a party of grifters and extremists and no amount of lipstick can cover up that pig.
North Carolinian also.
What a mess. So angry about the entire thing. The whole slate of Republicans running from Gov to AG to School Superintendent are the worst of the worst. It’s like they went out and interviewed people to pick the ones with the most unhinged beliefs. And Mark Robinson has been saying unhinged stuff for years. Why is this the tipping point? He was a terrible candidate. And he’s been running this sad sap ads trying to paint himself as an understanding middle class family man. Oh I am just venting but it makes me so angry.
NC can do this. Vote f-ing blue.
No one is shocked.
I wonder how his wife feels about his bragging about doing threesomes with her sister.
He’s absolute filth! The filtered posts cited by MSM turned my stomach so I’ll pass on the unfiltered garbage he spewed. His anti Black comments are absolutely disgusting. He, like 45, admires H*tler. And like JD Vance’s sugar daddy Peter Thiel, this clown also says he wants to return to a time when women couldn’t vote. Remember when unhinged Repubs were just a basket of deplorables? Now it seem like its the entire freaking orchard! And there are far too many of them with money and/or power! Vote blue down ballot!
The Nazi comments gives impression Robinson was trying win favor / boarding pass on the Harlan Crow gravy train. [ICYMI: CThomas’ sugar daddy has a collection of Nazi memorabilia]
Someone should give him the memo that he’s Black.
Right. News for this guy, the Nazis don’t want him.
Like Hitler, he had a very rough childhood. Like Hitler, he carries around a lot of rage. And, I have a feeling that, like Hitler, he’s not going to end well.
I live in NC and this guy is a scourge on the state. His views are so repulsive I can’t even repeat most of them. He absolutely hates women and decency in general. NC voters, let’s banish this guy!
How did he get elected as Lt governor?
That’s what I want to know. Honestly, how can anyone stay in the Republican party if this is the type of candidates they are offering? But I guess water seeks its own level. GOP must stand for Gang of Perverts, yuck.
More of the same from this guy. I doubt it will turn many of his voters off. My husband’s take was “I knew he was a Black Nazi when he was praising Hitler. [shrug]”
Wow. I’m totally, like, shocked! /sarcasm
To the Republican party, that professes to be so concerned with morality and godliness: the calls are coming from inside the house.
Wow, just wow. How do these people get elected to anything???
There is a lot there that is just hateful vile cr@p, but I gotta admit, I laughed out loud a the pron comments. I couldn’t help it. I really, really, wanna see some uptight Republican faces when they read those.
He is going to lose
And he is no Martin Luther King