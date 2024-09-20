NC Republican Mark Robinson’s disgusting online history has been revealed

When Kamala Harris was vetting vice presidential candidates, North Carolina’s popular Democratic Governor, Roy Cooper, was on her shortlist for a time. Weeks later, when I saw Gov. Cooper speak at the DNC, I understood why Harris liked him so much – he looks like a John Wayne-esque cowboy and talks like a modern, progressive Southern Democrat. Well, Gov. Cooper asked to be taken off VP Harris’s shortlist early in the process. We learned that Gov. Cooper was very concerned about what would happen to NC if he left the state for any length of time, because his unhinged Republican Lt. Governor would burn the whole place down in a MAGA fire. That Lt. Governor? Mark Robinson, a man whom Donald Trump called “better than Martin Luther King.” Robinson isn’t just the Lt. Gov – he’s the Republican candidate for governor in this election cycle.

Robinson has long been a Trump favorite, even though Robinson already had a long, well-documented history of antisemitism, bigotry and misogyny. I mean, that’s probably WHY Robinson was Trump’s guy in NC. Well, this story is sort of “fork found in kitchen,” but here we go. NC Republicans started buzzing this week that Robinson needed to drop out of the governor’s race in a hurry – the deadline for removing his name from the ballot was last night. When private and public appeals didn’t work out, *someone* dumped a lot of oppo research to the press. CNN broke the story: Robinson was a regular on a wide variety of p0rn sites. He referred to himself as a “black NAZI” and… well:

Mark Robinson, the controversial and socially conservative Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, made a series of inflammatory comments on a p-rnography website’s message board more than a decade ago, in which he referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery, a CNN KFile investigation found. Despite a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, Robinson said he enjoyed watching transgender p-rnography, a review of archived messages found in which he also referred to himself as a “perv.” The comments, which Robinson denies making, predate his entry into politics and current stint as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor. They were made under a username that CNN was able to identify as Robinson by matching a litany of biographical details and a shared email address between the two. Many of Robinson’s comments were gratuitously sexual and lewd in nature. They were made between 2008 and 2012 on “Nude Africa,” a p-rnographic website that includes a message board. The comments were made under the username minisoldr, a moniker Robinson used frequently online. Robinson listed his full name on his profile for Nude Africa, as well as an email address he used on numerous websites across the internet for decades. CNN is reporting only a small portion of Robinson’s comments on the website given their graphic nature.

[From CNN]

There’s more at the CNN link and it gets even more graphic. Not only that, but Politico reports that Robinson was also registered on Ashley Madison, the site for married people seeking affairs. Media outlets have all of Robinson’s gross online history too, from his confessions to having an affair with his wife’s sister, to his proclamations that he wants to bring back slavery so that he can own slaves, to his obsession with Nazism. After CNN’s story came out, Robinson issued statements and a video denial, claiming that much like Clarence Thomas, these stories constitute a high-tech lynching. Except Mark Robinson, like Clarence Thomas, is lying his ass off. In any case, Robinson is staying in the NC governor’s race and now MAGA has to carry him to term. Trump and his people have spent months hyping Robinson and telling everyone that Robinson is one of Trump’s closest allies. Birds of a feather.

Donald Trump and NC GOP leaders embraced Mark Robinson for years knowing who he was and what he stood for including disrespect for women and inciting violence. They reap what they sow. — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) September 19, 2024