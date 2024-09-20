Royalist: Prince Harry ‘is not expecting the call-up from the king or William’

On Tuesday, WellChild announced that Prince Harry would attend their awards on September 30th in London. WellChild is one of Harry’s few British patronages left, and he’s always done the most to support WellChild and the families involved with the charity. Since the announcement, the British media has been trying to figure out how to talk about Harry’s trip, given what are probably contradictory briefings from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. They had just made a big deal about King Charles publicly sending birthday wishes to Harry, and how those birthday wishes meant the ball is in Harry’s court and it’s up to him to decide what to do next. Then the palace turned around and immediately told those same outlets that Charles would not be inclined to see Harry during his visit. So, yeah. Well, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast has fresh tea on this situation: “Prince Harry Won’t Meet Prince William or King Charles on U.K. Trip: Sources.”
Royal relations have reached a fresh nadir, with the sending of birthday wishes to Prince Harry by King Charles and Prince William’s offices on Sunday revealed to be a triumph of performative style over meaningful substance. The clearest evidence of this is that none of the senior royals have any plans to meet with Prince Harry when he comes to the U.K. later this month and, furthermore, have no plans to do so in the short to medium term, well-placed sources have told The Daily Beast.
Harry is not expected to stay in a royal residence, The Daily Beast understands, instead likely staying in a central London hotel, as he did last time, further cementing his estrangement and alienation from his family of origin. One old friend of Harry’s, asked about the likelihood of an invitation to meet with his father or brother on his next trip, told The Daily Beast: “Harry is not expecting the call-up from the king or William.”
William, sources say, is refusing to meet Harry, because he still regards his rude and revealing comments about him and particularly his wife in his memoir, Spare, to be unforgivable. He also blames Harry for causing Kate to be accused of asking racist questions about Harry’s kids skin color.
“William’s focus is on his family right now and he won’t be meeting up with Harry,” a friend of the Waleses told The Daily Beast. They pointed out that the brothers did not speak or interact when they both attended a funeral for an uncle on the Spencer side of their family last month.
The king, meanwhile, remains unwilling to meet Harry while he is in the admittedly difficult position of his own son suing “His Majesty’s” government. Harry is locked in a bitter and expensive court battle with the British state over his security provision. His camp have told The Daily Beast that they believe the king could and should intervene on his behalf, but official sources in the king’s office say such an intervention would be wildly inappropriate.
The outright refusal by Harry’s birth family to even contemplate a meeting with him will dash hopes of a family reconciliation that briefly flared this week after William and the king’s social media accounts sent Harry birthday wishes on Sunday. It’s hard, a few days later on, to see what the point of those messages might have been, other, perhaps, than trolling Harry. This is likely to be considered by Harry’s side. Harry’s friends have previously told The Daily Beast that the royals are gaslighting him (and the public) by sending very different messages publicly and privately. The king’s team have always insisted Charles wants to be reconciled with his son and loves him, but Harry’s team say actions speak louder than words and that the actions taken by the king have made reconciliation more difficult.
I don’t think Charles is “trolling” Harry but there’s definitely a lot of gaslighting. My opinion of what’s really going down: Charles doesn’t actually care that much about reconciling with Harry or welcoming Harry back for visits or seeing Harry’s children. Charles does not give a f–k about any of that, but Charles also knows that if he takes that position publicly, he’ll look awful. Charles’s machinations and chaotic strategy on “the Harry Problem” are solely about Charles’s image and how he’s positioning himself publicly. That’s why he was so f–king mad in May, when Harry released the statement revealing that Charles was refusing to meet with him privately. I absolutely wonder if Harry will do the same thing ahead of his visit to the UK this month, release another brief statement saying that he approached the palace for a meeting and his father turned him down again. I hope he does.
Those rats including Sykes want to center Harry’s birth family in his life so badly. This young man has moved on and is busy, busy taking care of his business and living his life. At this point, the on;y news re his birth family is how much they snub Harry, as if this is the kind of attention they need. What a worthless bunch of grifters.
That the birthday wishes were “revealed to be a triumph of performative style over meaningful substance” is a perfect example of Tom Sykes using too many passive fruity words to say something simple like, “The BRF used Harry’s birthday for PR.”
Amen. As time goes by, I suspect we’ll Tom Sykes writing more “news” stories about nothing. When you’re writing stories about something that is not likely to happen, is it news? Oh well, client media is probably getting paid out of Sovereign Grant.
I wonder if Sykes is finally fed up with the BP and KP bullshit express. If so, it sure took him long enough.
May all the rest of King Tampon’s days be miserable ones.
How could TS be fed up with his paymaster. When you look at KPs social media and internet budget, I don’t believe all that money is going to bot farms.
H&M are happy in Cali.
Why do the tabs keep trying to convince us that Harry is standing by the phone sadly hoping Chuck or Will rescue him?
So tired of it.
KC and William are the ones who need help.
The Firm is sinking.
There’s an interesting change of wording in this piece. The RF have become “family of origin” and “birth family.” Before this, it’s just been “family,” as if Harry has no obligation to anyone else. Is Sykes finally acknowledging that Harry has his own family now?
No, he acknowledging that Harry has family on his mother’s side.
I suppose that two out of three is not bad, his mum’s family and his own family. Pity William won’t admit that Harry told the truth, I would have more respect for William if he did.
But Diana’s side is also birth family and family of origin. He could be intimating that “family of origin” could only come from Charles, but that’s pretty oblique, not to mention offensive.
@Eurydice: Remember, the press already had it scripted that his family was not going to attend the 10th anniversary of Invictus church service? They were talking about the Royal Family and never considered that Diana’s family would be there. When the press talks about his family they mean the Windsors not the Spencer’s or his wife and children.
Probably an attempt by the palace to claim a higher place of authority over the Spencers. Ever since the Spencers stepped out and showed up for Harry in May, the Windsors have been looking more and more like the pitiful losers they are.
I am so disgusted with all of this especially the BRF! Look how they talk about a baby who is their nephew/grandchild it is traumatizing to read how this was worded “about Harry’s kids skin color” I imagine living with these people was like experiencing the nine levels of hell every day.
Ok same old crap will he see him won’t he see him. I’m sure Harry doesn’t care anymore he knows the dance they do with this and he will do what he does when he visits the UK get in and get out.
I hope that Harry doesn’t release a statement about meeting/not meeting with Charles but instead gives these people the attention they deserve, which is none. As a fellow Virgo who has no problem walking away from toxic people and never looking back, I’m waiting for Harry to reach that moment where he washes his hands of the lot of them and never looks back.
I’d be surprised if he issues a statement this time. The last time it was necessary because the Mirror splashed across its front page that he and Charles were going to meet. Clearly that was a lie that the Palace was pushing. But this time the Palace has already indicated that Charles and Camilla were staying in Scotland and won’t be able to meet with Harry.
Harry looked at the nonsense in the headlines and then went on record publicly. As long as Charles doesn’t pretend to maybe meet with him, Harry may not say a word. I still think Charles has never met Lili and it was a lie that they met during the jubilee.
I also believe that Charles wants to stay on the good side of the press. Reconciling with Harry while the lawsuits against the press are going on is a no-go for Charles.
100%, Amy Bee — which just further illustrates how craven Charles is.
Cluck has a gift for surrounding himself with all of the worst people imaginable.
He is an abysmal judge of character, and utterly lacking in leadership. He’s a born follower, toady. Look how his courtiers and his concubine lead him around by his extremely large nose.
As monarchs go, this so-called “King” has all the personal dignity and authority of a wet paper napkin.
I agree with your first sentence, I’m 50/50 on your second. The press would LOVE it if Charles reconciled with Harry IF it meant they got more scoops on Harry and his family.
Of course if Charles was giving scoops to the press then there wouldn’t be a reconciliation so thats kind of a circular argument.
But the press LOVED that Harry flew to the UK in February when Charles’ cancer was announced – they got so much mileage out of the story, with both positive and negative spins.
I kind of wish that Harry would release a statement and say that he’s moved on and is happy for the relationship between Charles and William to remain as it currently stands. I feel that would take the wind out of both the British Propaganda Machine (I refuse to call them media) and both palaces and it would leave nothing left to talk about for any side. Besides, we know he wants security for his sake based on the position he was born into, not because of Charles or William.
@K8erade says:
“I kind of wish that Harry would release a statement and say that he’s moved on and is happy for the relationship between Charles and William to remain as it currently stands.”
^ This part of your post makes me believe that you havent read Spare, nor have you watched H&M’s Netflix docu and neither have you seen any of the interviews H gave during the promotion of Spare.
Because at this point in the “We Have Moved On” phase of H&M’s life, none of their supporters would ever believe that he would respond to the shitmedia’s obvious gaslighting in their attempt to get a response from H.
I can only imagine how pathetic H’s birth family, especially chucky and bully, appear to H right now. We see in his “look-back” projects (i:e Netflix/Spare/book-promo interviews) that he feels very sorry for them. “Trapped” is what he said of chucky and bully.
And about the british shitmedia and their shenanigans regarding the royal family, this is what H said of them:
“……… a dreadful mob of dweebs and crones and cut-rate criminals and clinically diagnosable sadists along Fleet Street feel the need to get their jollies and plump their profits and work out their personal issues by tormenting one very large, very ancient, very dysfunctional family.”
@Kingston I make these comments BECAUSE I have read and watched Spare and the documentaries. Harry can pity them all he wants but he should also know he can’t save them. The best thing he can do is move on and create a “nothing to see here” atmosphere regarding his relationship. Even if he is estranged.
the royals are content to spew their dysfunction all over the newspaper. That’s really sloppy and quite frankly, unprofessional. How are these people considered to be authority figures in any capacity if they can’t even manage their own family issues? How do they have any legitimacy with the public?
The only messages coming from the royal family are who they hate, who they are snubbing, who they will talk to and won’t. How can anyone take anything they say seriously? Why hasn’t anyone written a “Oh shut up already!” editorial, exhorting them to serve the public, damnit. How many more years of this nonsense? Five? Ten? Does “We hate the Sussexes” stand as the only sustained message of the Charles the 3rd reign? Chuck da turd indeed!
Literally NO reporter on that island has the balls to do that. So deeply ingrained is the hold on that institution.
At this point that “family” is a close second to DonOld Trump with self imposed perception of unhinged grievances and declarations of hatred.
TRAGIC😐
“How do they [royals] have any legitimacy with the public?”
Easy. It’s what I call the ABC’s of BRFCo & Associates.
A. Apathy
B. Brainwashing
C. Complacence
I don’t think KC is anymore interested in seeing Harry, then he is William or his family. I don’t think he’s that interested in his wife either. He seems most interested in himself.
Agreed @Koko KC just wants fawners in his life. It says it all to me that KC made time to meet up with Beckham ( who is desperate to be knighted and therefore willing to prostrate himself before royalty) instead of his own son. On the other side Grifter Dad Markle choose the paid embrace of TMZ, The Fail, Piss Morgan and Danny Rotten over a loving daughter?? Both dads fail to protect their off spring to the extent of chumming up with the enemies of said offspring and attacking them in print and developing false narratives of victimhood to burnish their own image at the expense of kin. Both are a disgrace!
Important to note that Harry released a statement last time because the tabloids were doing too much like always, writing opposite things from unnamed sources about Harry meeting-not meeting with his father. Since some publications were reaching out to his team for info, they released a statement to end the speculation. If they do the same thing again, try to play with him, I am sure his team will clarify again. So, Charles should stop playing.
So far they seem to be saying Charles will stay in Scotland but if they start playing and saying that won’t Harry visit his dad in Scotland, Harry might just go on record saying well there was no actual invite to Scotland.
No. On the contrary, this time around there would be absolutely no reason for H to issue any statement about any meeting/not meeting between him and chucky, no matter how much the unserious british shitmedia goad them on.
In the first instance, its already been said – a whole week in advance – that chucky and cowmilla will be in scotland even before H arrives for his one-day visit. So no sentient being wd buy any talk of H flying up to scotland to see his “pa” simply because they would both be on the same side of the Atlantic.
ALSO, dont ever forget: H will be coming off a whole week of successful High-Profile Meetings and the GLOBAL MEDIA will have all kinds of news and photos and videos that will drown out the pathetic same-old/same-old from the british shitmedia with their weak sauce M-O that the whole world knows about and derides.
In fact, Bully and the Institution will also come in for their share of the world’s derision and none of their usual distraction tactics will hold up.
Isn’t KC3 still in Scotland? Isn’t this situation ripe for another briefing that ignores logistics where Chuck says invited Harry to see him in Scotland (or some other location far flung from London), but Harry turned it down (for logical reasons that the rota rats will completely ignore).
I hope Harry goes to the awards then just leaves. No statements. No visits. No interviews. Just nothing.
I’m sick of that media trying to decide his narrative and what he needs to say and do to get in so and so’s good graces or the public’s. The only people that serves is the media. All this baloney they keep printing about him being lonely and missing his friends is stupid. These same friends that betray him, hate his wife, and give statements in the press and enjoy making sexist and transphobic jokes on hunting trips. I can’t stand any of them.
Harry should just move on and associate with the family who have shown themselves they know how to be family.
Hey, remember when the rumors were giving Charles credit for buying M&H’s house, even as the complete opposite was true and he took away all their support and security and made them flee Canada for their lives? His advisors are constantly out whispering in the Rota’s ears trying to steal credit so KC3 can be “loved”. They genuinely do not care what is true or that one lie contradicts another told on the same day, just as long as they are telling everyone what they think they want to hear.
Is Harry even asking anymore? I doubt it but they do like to center themselves around him for the attention.
“Family of origin”’ “birth family” – finally they acknowledge that Harry’s family that he and Meghan have made should be recognised and respected. As one who joined the pushback against the BRF being called “Harry’s family” as though he had no other, I claim this as sweet victory.
Moving on is a two ways. You move on physically by distancing yourself. And you move on mentally by doing your things and live your life fully. Harry has move on both ways. Now the king and his heir need to do the same and stop covering themselves with ridicule by feeding the toxic press.
Piers named the names not harry. Williams wife lunges at Kate during walkabout and lied about the crying story . Meghan corrected the crying story and had every right to do so
Edit lunges at meghan.
“He also blames Harry for causing Kate to be accused of asking racist questions about Harry’s kids skin color.”
Interesting. I guess it doesn’t occur to Billy Idle that if she hadn’t made racist comments, Omid Scobie wouldn’t have included it in his book and P!ss Morgan wouldn’t have outed her to the world.
Are we going to have to see this in print for the next millennium? It’s a good thing that Harry wrote a book that the historians will need to wade through the sludge.
I’m sure Harry will get a lot of work done while in the UK. He is involved with Scottie’s Little Soldiers, Sentebale offices, and the Invictus Foundation are situated in the UK, just to name three the entities.
As I said KC3 would never call.
It’s absolutely true that Charles can’t write Harry off in public. Being a dogshit father (which he is) calls into question his leadership of the country. If you can’t lead your own family, what qualifies you to lead a nation? It’s the same reason it was a massive problem for him to be known as a dogshit husband in the 80s and 90s. QE viewed it as a threat to the long term stability of the family and the crown.
I dunno. I kind of hope Harry doesn’t say a word about his family and this visit to the UK.