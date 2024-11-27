Drake filed a second legal action against Universal for allowing ‘Not Like Us’ to happen

As we discussed, Drake has filed some kind of legal action – not a lawsuit, but it’s basically a pre-lawsuit – against his label, Universal Music Group. UMG is also the label which distributes Kendrick Lamar’s music, through Kendrick’s own indie label pgLang and Interscope. Drake is arguing that Universal engaged in payola, bribery and bots to amplify Kendrick Lamar’s diss tracks against Drake this past spring. Drake’s accusations are widely believed to be confessions, considering many people within the music industry believe that Drake’s music has been amplified by similar methods – bots, paid influencers, bribery, payola. That was one of the reasons why Metro Boomin had beef with Drake in the first place (Future had beef with Drake for a different reason, allegedly). Well, if you weren’t convinced that Drake is the biggest Canadian Karen ever, please enjoy this: the dude is now accusing Universal of defaming him when they did nothing to stop Kendrick Lamar from releasing the diss tracks which Drake begged Kendrick to drop.
Drake has launched a second bombshell legal action against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” accusing the music giant of defamation and claiming it could have halted the release of a song “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender.”
A day after filing an action in New York accusing UMG of illegally boosting Lamar’s track on Spotify, Drake’s company leveled similar claims in Texas court regarding radio giant iHeartRadio. The new filing, filed late Monday and made public on Tuesday, claims UMG potentially “funneled payments” to iHeart as part of a “pay-to-play scheme” to promote the song on radio.
But the filing also offers key new details about Drake’s grievances toward UMG, the label where he has spent his entire career. In it, he says UMG knew that Kendrick’s song “falsely” accused him of being a “certified pedophile” and “predator” but chose to release it anyway.
“UMG … could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed,” Drake’s lawyers write. “But UMG chose to do the opposite. UMG designed, financed and then executed a plan to turn ‘Not Like Us’ into a viral mega-hit with the intent of using the spectacle of harm to Drake and his businesses to drive consumer hysteria and, of course, massive revenues. That plan succeeded, likely beyond UMG’s wildest expectations.”
Like the New York filing on Monday, the new petition isn’t quite a lawsuit. Instead, it’s a so-called pre-action filing aimed taking depositions from key figures at UMG and iHeart in order to obtain more information that might support Drake’s accusations in a future lawsuit. In seeking that information, Drake’s lawyers say they already have enough evidence to pursue a “claim for defamation” against UMG, but that they might also tack on claims of civil fraud and racketeering based on what they discover from the depositions.
UMG and iHeartRadio did not immediately return requests for comment on the new filing. Lamar is not named as a respondent in the filing and is not legally accused of any wrongdoing.
Drake is the biggest loser, my god. “UMG designed, financed and then executed a plan to turn ‘Not Like Us’ into a viral mega-hit with the intent of using the spectacle of harm to Drake.” What actually happened is that Drake released “Family Matters” and one hour later, Kendrick released “Meet the Grahams,” a complete evisceration of Drake’s life, persona and character. Then while Drake was still stunned into silence, Kendrick dropped “Not Like Us” not even 24 hours later. The only promotion Kendrick did that weekend was send out two tweets. The fans did the rest. “Not Like Us” was a massive hit right out of the gate.
It’s also worth noting… Drake is arguing that Universal should have somehow stopped Kendrick from making or releasing “Not Like Us” (but not Euphoria or MTG?) but Universal did nothing to stop Drake when he was spinning wild and false accusations about Kendrick – that Kendrick beats his wife, that Whitney slept with Dave Free, that Kendrick isn’t Enoch’s biological father, that Kendrick was molested. Universal did the right thing by just stepping back and letting the rap battle play out, and now that Drake has lost and his career is definitively over, Drake is going out in the saddest way possible.
Some people are already saying that Drake’s endgame is trying to get “Not Like Us” taken down or shelved somehow. Like, no one can put that genie back in the bottle. No one wants to put that genie back in the bottle either. In the wake of Drake’s legal actions, “Not Like Us” reentered the the top 20 charts. The initial YouTube video has 178 million views. The music video has 179 million views. Imagine saying, months later, that Universal should have shut it down!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram. Stills from the ‘Not Like Us’ video.
By that rationale since Kendrick has a distribution deal through UMG, then they should have stopped Drake from releasing Taylor made or Family Matters. This whole thing has basically been one big confession, and basically all the evidence in the world that Drake had a LOT of help achieving the status that he’s achieved within the last 10 years. And now that UMG didn’t do all of the shady things that they probably did to get him to the top, to protect him during this beef he’s angry. He just can’t believe that without shenanigans someone could be as popular as all of Kendrick stuff has been this year from like that, down to GNX because nothing that he has done in the last 5 years has been.
The word is these machinations are so Drake ensures Kendrick can’t perform this track at the Superbowl.🤔🤔
If that’s the case I definitely don’t understand his rationale. The super bowl has a general audience of over 100 million people, and I don’t want them all to be exposed to this diss track about me. So what I’ll do as one of the biggest recording artists in the entire world is to sue the biggest record label in the world, naming that one song as damaging to me?!
He’s definitely trying to prevent Lamar from performing it at the super bowl.
And this is what Black people meant by Drake not being for the culture or even being Black. Yes, he’s biracial, but him not growing up in the culture would have had him with enough sense to realize how terrible and pathetic this looks for him. He got clowned during the NBA game the other day. The memes are all over the place on BlueSky, TikTok, Instagram. He’s a clown and a sore loser. Him saying if he were Taylor Swift they would have protected him…..the jokes write themselves.
Drake is so pathetic.
Also he released this
‘with lyrics alleging Lamar engaged in domestic abuse against his wife, cheated on his wife with white women, and that one of Lamar’s children is actually fathered by Dave Free.’
And Kendrick is not allowed to react?
Also it’s glaringly obvious that he’s not suing Lamar.
Is Barbra Streisand advising Drake??!
He must be aware by now that even if he manages to block Kendrick from playing certain songs/ NLU at the Superbowl, he’s breathed new life into his rival’s music! And of the two, Drake seems to be the one most likely to be living in a glass house and throwing rocks: rumors of grooming and underage girls have followed him for years. He’s asking to FAFO while everyone has been prepped to pay attention.
Some people think that the real reason Drake is doing this is because he wants to get out of his contract with UMG. He might get that in the end but the way he’s going about this is dumb. If UMG was supposed to stop Kendrick from releasing music about him then UMG should have also stopped Drake from releasing his responses. As somebody said on TikTok yesterday he should quit music and go back to acting.
“Try cease and desist on the “Like That” record?
Ho, what? You ain’t like that record?”
Drake is always playing the same game. When Kendrick said that, some people didn’t believe that Drake stoop so low to threaten a lawsuit against a mild diss song. Look at him now he is doing it publicly in front of everyone. He accused Kendrick of domestic violence, Whitney of cheating on Kendrick with bodyguards, Kendrick’s best friend. He thinks, since he is the cash cow of UMG, he deserves preferential treatment. If you can’t take the heat, don’t do rap battles.
Also, he himself started the personal attacks. Kendrick warned him more than once to keep it about the music, talent. He attacked Kendrick’s family, now he is upset that Kendrick responded the same way.