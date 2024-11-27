It looks like Brad Pitt’s family is now openly smearing Angelina Jolie too

All of the long-time Angelina Jolie fans have watched Brad Pitt’s machinations for years, as his team consistently runs to Page Six, the Daily Mail and TMZ to introduce various “Angelina Jolie is the worst because of this and that” stories. Weirdly, in recent years, TMZ has kind of gotten tired of being a Brad Pitt defender, so that just leaves the Mail and the NY Post. Last week, the Mail started running some very fishy exclusives about how Angelina’s six kids have not had any contact with Brad’s parents or extended family since the 2016 plane incident. At first, it was just “the kids haven’t seen Bill and Jane Pitt for eight years.” Then the Mail ran a follow-up exclusive with suspicious “private photos” of the Jolie-Pitt kids when they were a lot younger, hanging out with their Pitt cousins and various Pitt relations. Did the Pitt family send those photos to the Mail? Did they get paid for the pics? From the Mail:
Now, insiders have shed light on how the lack of contact has been felt by members of Brad’s wider family, including his nieces and nephews, who are also mourning the close bond they once shared with their cousins.
‘When it went down with Brad, his family was hyper focused on him getting help for his alcoholism,’ an insider told DailyMail.com. ‘The Pitt’s tried their best to keep in touch with the children but some members of his family struggled to contain their frustration with the fallout and as a result, Angelina cut the kids off. The kids were young, so any contact had to go through their mom. And now, almost nine years later, they have no relationship.’
For William, also known as Bill, 83, and Jane, 84, all their attempts to try and maintain a relationship with their beloved grandchildren has so far been in vain. ‘His parents still send cards at Christmas and for birthdays even though they get no response,’ the insider continued.
The Mail published this four days ago, and I guess Brad’s team worried that it wasn’t getting enough coverage, because they ran to People Magazine with the same “Mean Angelina has blocked the kids from their Pitt relatives” storyline. Only People Mag contacted Angelina’s people, and they including Team Jolie’s response:
Brad Pitt’s six children have not spent much time with his parents in recent years, a source close to Pitt’s family tells PEOPLE. The insider notes that his six kids with ex Angelina Jolie have not spent “extensive time” with Pitt’s parents in over five years. Their kids have extremely limited contact with the grandparents, cousins and relatives on Pitt’s side, adds the source.
The actor, 60, shares six kids with Jolie: Maddox, 23 Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and the former couple has since undergone a contentious legal battle over finances and custody of their kids,
In response to these claims, a Jolie source tells PEOPLE, “Angelina has not blocked any communications or relationships; rather she encourages them to be in touch with their grandparents.”
“The kids send cards and gifts to their grandparents every year for their birthdays and Christmas,” says the source.
Just so we’re clear, Brad has spent the past eight years fighting a PR war for his reputation (not his children) while simultaneously continuing his financial and emotional abuse of Angelina. He has never prioritized the kids’ health and safety, and has spent a lot of time and resources smearing his children’s mother. And yet, according to Angelina’s side, Angelina has still encouraged the kids to speak to Brad’s parents and the extended Pitt family. And it’s taken eight years for Brad to try this attack line: mean Angelina has kept the kids away from the whole Pitt family! It’s also bizarre that they ran to People Magazine after few American outlets picked up the Pitts’ leaks to the Mail.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Angelina Jolie with daughters Knox Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt during the Red Carpet of movie ‘Eternals’ at the 16th Rome Film Festival, Rome, ITALY-24-10-2021,Image: 639688245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli / AGF Foto / Avalon
Rome, october 24th, 2021. Angelina Jolie and her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, on the red carpet of the new Marvel’s movie, Eternals, at Rome Film Fest, Auditorium Parco della Musica.,Image: 639864158, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: RAFFAELLA MIDIRI / Avalon
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children, attends the “Maria” premiere at Alice Tully Hall during the New York Film Festival. The family arrived in style for the highly anticipated screening in NYC.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie attends the “Maria” Premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Los Angeles, CA – 02/26/2012 – The 84th Academy Awards – Arrivals, held at the Hollywood & Highland Centre.
-PICTURED: Angelina Jolie,Brad Pitt with parents (Jane Etta and William Alvin Pitt)
December 5, 2011: Bill Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Jane Pitt attending the NY premiere of Angelina Jolie’s directorial debut of ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’ in New York City.
December 5, 2011: Bill Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jane Pitt attending the NY premiere of Angelina Jolie’s directorial debut of ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’ in New York City. Mandatory Credit: INFphoto.com Ref.: infusny-84
April 14th, 2010: Angelina Jolie and Jane Pitt photographed holding Knox and Vivienne out on Angelina’s balcony in Venice, Italy.
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20211027-UK Gala Screening of Marvel`s Eternals
-PICTURED: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt
Celebrities at the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles
Featuring: Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 17 Nov 2024
Celebrities at the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles
Featuring: Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 17 Nov 2024
Mama Pitt is a huge Trumper. There are probably only some of the grandkids they want contact with.
Weren’t there rumors years ago that they treated the adopted kids differently than the biological kids? And given Brad’s behavior in recent years, that doesn’t seem so outside the realm of possibility to me. Also, most of those kids are over the age of 18 if they wanted to have a relationship with their grandparents and felt like their grandparents wanted to have a legitimate relationship with them that wasn’t about defending their father’s behavior they could. Again, just like with Brad if you are 0-6 with your kids, and they want NO real contact with you it’s not their evil mom keeping them from you in their 20s.
ALL OF THE ABOVE!!!
Well said.. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
I like how the number of years chnaged lol. From almost 9 years to 5 LOL. Guess his team found out his family went to her house for a cookout before covid. And to be quite honest, knowing his family’s MAGA views i would also keep a distance.
If i am not mistaken yhe photos came from one of his niece’s public ig account. Not coincidentally DM didn’t show any photos of Pax hanging out with them this year. Doesn’t fit their narrative. I think they’re trying this narrative now because of Angelina new win. They wanted to smear her before the hearing.
Why didn’t the shithead have his parents come visit when the kids were on forced visitation with him? Sounds like those Pitt family members made disparaging comments about Angelina and possibly the kids. Angie’s kids were probably giving back the same energy they were receiving.
I believe there is some family tension.🫥
Especially as his nieces Sydney and Regan Pitt make their love for Jennifer Aniston very clear on SM till today. Tagging her, liking her pics, sending her birthday wishes, while sub-tweeting about toxic people.
There is bad blood somewhere.
I’ve always sensed that Grandma and Grandpa Pitt only cared about their white grandchildren, not Maddox, Zahara, and Pax.
That mother of his is a queer hating anti-choice republican so smearing by that family seems par for the course.
Per the previous post, whatever is in this emails and texts is really bad and he’s going everything to make Angelina look bad. I hope that the children will be okay when it comes out.
“Some members of his family struggled to contain their frustration with the fallout.” Meaning they made remarks that were inappropriate/blaming to Angelina or the children?
Sure sounds this way.. and why is the divorce the parents and extended families issue?
“All of the long-time Angelina Jolie fans have watched Brad Pitt’s machinations for years, as his team consistently runs to Page Six, the Daily Mail and TMZ to introduce various “Angelina Jolie is the worst because of this and that” stories.”
This so reminds me of the old adage: if he does it with you, he’ll do it to you.
I’m old enough to remember the Anniston/Pitt/Jolie affair and no matter how you slice it Brad Pitt cheated on J Aniston and left her for Angelina Jolie. He then continually briefed against her in the press and tabloids just like he’s doing Jolie and made the person he wronged look like the bad guy. Jolie participated in that for YEARS. I think it’s awful that this terrible man was able to pit (no pun intended) two accomplished women against each other in the media and probably in real life.
I wonder if Jolie saw how he was behaving with Aniston and believed he’d never do it to her. Pitt is a small, petty man and women should just stay away from him.
RE: The Pitts.
When people show you who they are, believe them.
Sounds like the kids may have reasons for not wanting to pursue a relationship with Brad’s parents. And if they keep going to the DM and People, some of those reasons may just come out. The Pitts should stop effing around for money with the DM.