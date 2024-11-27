Angelina Jolie won a legal victory: Brad Pitt has to provide emails & texts about the abuse

A few weeks ago, Brad Pitt scored a minor “victory” in his years-long battle with Angelina Jolie. Jolie sold her half of Chateau Miraval – a company called Nouvel – to Tenute del Mondo in 2022. Brad sued her over the sale, and Angelina countersued him. Angelina has been consistently racking up victories in the pre-trial hearings and legal filings, because Brad’s lawsuit is based on “we had a secret, unwritten agreement that she was only going to sell Nouvel to me!” Brad’s victory, a few weeks ago, was that the judge dismissed three of Angelina’s demurrers and the lawsuit is still headed for trial eventually. As Angelina’s lawyer said at the time, this just means that the judge said that Brad has to prove his case in court now. Well, now Angelina has scored a victory in the pre-trial motions. A judge is now ordering Brad to disclose all of his communications with his crisis managers and publicists regarding Brad’s abuse of Angelina and the kids, and the subsequent years-long cover-up.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s winery battle continues with a move that could delve deeper into claims that Pitt was abusive. In a decision made Monday, Nov. 25, a judge ruled that Pitt, 60, must disclose documents that Paul Murphy, a lawyer for Jolie, 49, says will prove “communications concerning abuse, lies to authorities, and years of cover up” on Pitt’s part.
These include emails, texts and other written communications, but nothing between him and his attorneys or therapists.
Pitt’s legal team previously sought for her motion to be denied, calling the actress’ requests “wide-ranging and intrusive,” as well as a “sensationalist fishing expedition.”
Murphy claims the documentation they’re seeking to bring to light is “crucial evidence” that Pitt has “fought for years to hide.” He adds in a statement Nov. 26, “His actions harmed Angelina and their children and are central to this case.”
“But I want to again emphasize that Angelina never wanted any of this,” continued Murphy. “She never pressed charges, she left all their properties, and she is the one who tried to sell him the business in the first place. To this day, Mr. Pitt has never been held accountable for his actions and has at all times controlled Miraval and the winery, yet he still demands more. She wants this to end, the children want this to end, and Mr. Pitt should focus on healing their family, not pursuing lawsuits.”
“If he does not,” the lawyer added, “Angelina will defend herself in court by presenting the evidence necessary to demonstrate that Pitt’s allegations are demonstrably false.”
Paul Murphy also told Us Weekly: “We are gratified that the court ruled in Angelina’s favor. After Mr. Pitt fought for years to hide this crucial evidence, he must now produce documents and communications concerning abuse, lies to authorities, and years of cover-up. His actions harmed Angelina and their children and are central to this case.” I still remember, right after the 2016 plane incident, Angelina immediately filed for divorce and took the kids away to protect them. At the same time, Brad was hiring crisis managers and publicists to begin what would be a years-long smear campaign against Angelina. She was always a battered woman protecting herself and her children, and now her lawyers are going to get all of Brad’s emails and texts showing the extent of it.
Because you know what the exception for attorneys and therapists don’t cover – the manager and the pr crisis team.
I do wonder if he’ll settle “for the good of his kids” instead of seeing any possible evidence of his physical abuse get into the public – in his own words.
This explains the weird rollout of the beck and call girlfriend and how they are spending Thanksgiving together story.
Huge win!!!!! Her lawyer had warned him several times this would happened. Either his lawyers didn’t properly explain how extensive disocvery would get or he’s so egotistic he didn’t believe it. I am assuming this is why his team has been on rampage this week.
Gee, I wonder who Brad voted for.
Angie’s ex-husband is a vile POS to be dragging this out more than eight years later.
The poor kids. Good to see that Angelina was seemingly able to provide a stable home and all the therapies the kids needed amidst this ugly divorce and her own mental anguish.
Keeping my fingers crossed for a resounding figurative slap in the face —when all his personal correspondence is out in public — for the guy who was such a violent drunk to his family.
Good. Keep dragging him.
Technically, I’m surprised this article was published in People, because they have been doing the most to polish Brad’s image these past eight years. I don’t remember the last time they were this fair to Angie. This seems like a shift in tone to me.
At this point, it seems clear there will be at least some damning evidence coming from this discovery. People mag is essentially trying to play CYA so when it all comes out, they aren’t branded as the magazine that apologized over and over for an abuser and helped him further abuse his victim.
Unfortunately for them, many of us have long memories. And screenshots are forever.
People mag is still shady. They didn’t release her lawyer full statement while Us weekly, just jared did
Expect mass deletion of e-mails from Brad and his team — no hope that they’ll comply.
After the plane incident, he’s not begging for forgiveness from his family, checking into rehab, working on getting better to rebuild their relationships. Instead he goes and hire lawyers, publicists, crisis managers. What an **hole. Brad has only ever been about Brad — his family was just ornamental to his good guy image.
Good for her.
He’s so stupid, he should have just bought her share when she offered it to him, and then he would have owned the whole thing, and none of this would have come out. Now he’s got a hostile partner of the winery, spent millions on legal fees, and his career will suffer as more and more people are realizing he’s an abusive jerk. Well done, Brad.
I wouldn’t call his partner hostile. he has the right to participate in making decisions about miraval. but brad preferred that no one stand in his way and cut him off from everything. brad is hostile here because someone made it difficult for him to access his, in his opinion, private property. brad was never the sole owner. he always was, and still is, one of the co-owners. and he behaves as if he could do whatever he wanted and didn’t have to explain it to anyone. he cut angelina off too.
From Us weekly :
The judge’s latest ruling is a major blow to Pitt, who had put off releasing his correspondence for years. “This ruling is an enormous win for Angie and a disaster for Brad. This is, by far, the most impactful ruling in the case to date,” a source told Us on Tuesday. “All of this evidence is now fair game in discovery.”
The insider explained that this case is “Pitt’s doing, and he controls whether to resolve it.” The source alleged that the Oscar winner “clearly wants to keep controlling and hurting Angelina through this lawsuit, forcing her to relive the pain of the reasons for the separation and cover of abuse.”
I’m happy for her for this win! I know Brad is going to try to be sneaky but I have faith Angie’s lawyer who seems to be very good and the judge will to their work
Brad the Beater is going to drop this case like a hot potato. His precious reputation is at stake.
Before the year is out, I expect the exact headline will be “Brad settles lawsuit with Angelina. Brad to sell his share of Chateau Miraval.” Of course it will be “for the sake of the kids” that Brad doesn’t give two rips about except as PR props.
Wanna bet after that Brad will never make any attempts to contact his kids again? I’d say that’s sad but the kids seem to happy with the less contact they have with him.
Sorry not sorry that I’m feeling mean towards this fake ass man today.
I see him quickly settling/dropping too in the same vein Marilyn Manson just did. Having his own words be used against him and the world seeing the full scope of him trying to cover the abuse with PR will be a chance he can’t risk. Especially since the F1 movie is still on the line.
Awesome news!!! His response to the ruling is comical.
“A source close to Pitt exclusively told Us on Tuesday that the ruling “is mostly irrelevant because he has provided so much information already.” Sure Brad.
A great attorney is the best investment anyone in an abusive relationship can do for themselves. I know mine saved my life and sanity.. I’m so glad they are calling Pitt out on his abuse, and make no mistake he has been abusing her relentlessly in the courts and media even after the divorce. it has been hard to follow because what he is doing is very textbook abuser and triggering for survivors like me but one thing I am certain of is the evidence is going to be horrific, the Pitt in those reports and communications is going to be horrifying.. any domestic violence survivor knows the public mask these men wear hides a monster.