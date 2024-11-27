Angelina Jolie won a legal victory: Brad Pitt has to provide emails & texts about the abuse

A few weeks ago, Brad Pitt scored a minor “victory” in his years-long battle with Angelina Jolie. Jolie sold her half of Chateau Miraval – a company called Nouvel – to Tenute del Mondo in 2022. Brad sued her over the sale, and Angelina countersued him. Angelina has been consistently racking up victories in the pre-trial hearings and legal filings, because Brad’s lawsuit is based on “we had a secret, unwritten agreement that she was only going to sell Nouvel to me!” Brad’s victory, a few weeks ago, was that the judge dismissed three of Angelina’s demurrers and the lawsuit is still headed for trial eventually. As Angelina’s lawyer said at the time, this just means that the judge said that Brad has to prove his case in court now. Well, now Angelina has scored a victory in the pre-trial motions. A judge is now ordering Brad to disclose all of his communications with his crisis managers and publicists regarding Brad’s abuse of Angelina and the kids, and the subsequent years-long cover-up.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s winery battle continues with a move that could delve deeper into claims that Pitt was abusive. In a decision made Monday, Nov. 25, a judge ruled that Pitt, 60, must disclose documents that Paul Murphy, a lawyer for Jolie, 49, says will prove “communications concerning abuse, lies to authorities, and years of cover up” on Pitt’s part. These include emails, texts and other written communications, but nothing between him and his attorneys or therapists. Pitt’s legal team previously sought for her motion to be denied, calling the actress’ requests “wide-ranging and intrusive,” as well as a “sensationalist fishing expedition.” Murphy claims the documentation they’re seeking to bring to light is “crucial evidence” that Pitt has “fought for years to hide.” He adds in a statement Nov. 26, “His actions harmed Angelina and their children and are central to this case.” “But I want to again emphasize that Angelina never wanted any of this,” continued Murphy. “She never pressed charges, she left all their properties, and she is the one who tried to sell him the business in the first place. To this day, Mr. Pitt has never been held accountable for his actions and has at all times controlled Miraval and the winery, yet he still demands more. She wants this to end, the children want this to end, and Mr. Pitt should focus on healing their family, not pursuing lawsuits.” “If he does not,” the lawyer added, “Angelina will defend herself in court by presenting the evidence necessary to demonstrate that Pitt’s allegations are demonstrably false.”

Paul Murphy also told Us Weekly: “We are gratified that the court ruled in Angelina’s favor. After Mr. Pitt fought for years to hide this crucial evidence, he must now produce documents and communications concerning abuse, lies to authorities, and years of cover-up. His actions harmed Angelina and their children and are central to this case.” I still remember, right after the 2016 plane incident, Angelina immediately filed for divorce and took the kids away to protect them. At the same time, Brad was hiring crisis managers and publicists to begin what would be a years-long smear campaign against Angelina. She was always a battered woman protecting herself and her children, and now her lawyers are going to get all of Brad’s emails and texts showing the extent of it.





