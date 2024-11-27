King Felipe & Queen Letizia posed for new portraits, taken by Annie Leibovitz

From over here, it often feels like Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia are doing modern royalty the way it should be done. They aren’t disappearing for months at a time, they’re seen working and attending events constantly, they work with charities and patronages which they care about deeply and they’ve raised two kind princesses. I’ve seen a lot about how the Spanish people aren’t crazy about the Spanish royal family, so maybe that’s the difference – a deeply critical press has kept Felipe and Letizia on their toes this whole time.
This year, Letizia and Felipe celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, and Felipe celebrated ten years on the Spanish throne, following his father’s scandal-ridden abdication. To mark the occasions, Letizia and Felipe posed separately (!!) for Annie Leibovitz, in portraits which have been published by Vogue Espana. I could tell that these photos were taken by Leibovitz (derogatory). In the past ten years or so, Annie has lost the ability to properly light her subjects. The portraits were taken in the Royal Palace’s Gasparini Hall. These are the first formal portraits taken of Felipe & Letizia since 2020.
Fashion notes: Letizia wore an archival gown by Cristóbal Balenciaga and she paired it with Queen Ena’s Diamond Riviere necklace and diamond drop earrings. I’ve seen some criticism and comments that Letizia looks like she’s on the cover of a romance novel. I agree – it’s giving soap opera more than anything. It’s definitely weird that Letizia and Felipe didn’t pose together, right?
Wonder who footed the massive bill. If it was the taxpayers, I bet they aren’t happy with the monarchy.
I read a royalty blog (for the jewelry – it’s called The Court Jeweller), and their piece said that the portraits were commissioned by the Bank of Spain.
I actually love the pictures of Letizia. Yes the dress and necklace are dramatic but she’s the Queen of Spain, she can be a little dramatic.
I would love the picture of Felipe but it is just too dark. Annie what were you doing?!!?
she looks amazing and that dress is absolutely incredible.
Rare miss by the spainsh royal. The Spain is going through so much with the flood and economy. How out of touch these people to pose like this. I thought leti was savvy in terms of pr and along with ex king is again investigated for tax fraud.
I’m not Spanish and yet I thought the same. So soon after the muddy pelting and even more floods after that catastrophy, it’s insensitive nd awful timing.
The Bank of Spain commissioned the portraits.
Wow Felipe just disappears into the background… very bad lighting indeed.
They should ask for their money back. Both are bad but his is atrocious.
Letizia seems photoshoped. But the king looks natural. Letizia never used to show her white hair. But they are cleary visible (they may be light brown hair became white after adding filters). Then the edges around her hair looks soft and neat. This is not natural.
Natural light is coming from her back. So her face would naturally have the shadow. But it is bright. If they used soft light, then the glossy floor must reflect it. This is completely photoshoped.
I think if you line them up with Felipe’s portrait on the left and Letizia’s portrait on the right, it will look like they were photographed together and the whole picture sliced up the middle? Look how the chair lines up in the bottom right of Felipe’s pic and the bottom left of Letizia’s pic. They both look good, but Felipe’s especially is way too dark.
The timing of this badly lit 😱 uber expensive propaganda…is British Royalty style bad….does ANYONE read ANY rooms…ANYMORE?
Right?? Last thing I remember is that they were pelted with mud by survivors of the disasterous floods. This their next move?? It’s Peg and Keen level tonedeaf. Plus the pictures are not good at all. Like they are trying to save on the electricity bill of the palace.
The photos were commissioned by the Bank of Spain and taken in February. I have no idea why they decided to release them now.
The portraits were taken back in February, 2024, and were commissioned by The Bank of Spain to celebrate Philippe’s 10th anniversary.
If you put the two portraits side by side, they line up into one portrait, and the lighting makes sense.
I happen to think these portraits are gorgeous. MUCH better than the crap that Chuck and Cams sent out a few months ago.
As far as the timing of releasing the photos right after the mud slinging event, yeah. Not great.
Oh, Annie.
And poor Felipe.
At least Leti looks somewhat better lit than Felipe, but that’s not saying much. It’s so sad that Vogue/Condé Nast aren’t using a younger, preferably Spanish photographer who knows their job, who knows how to properly stage a set. There are so many rooms and halls in El Pardo that are either more iconic or more intimate than Salón de Gasparini. And SdG looks nice when properly lit.
https://www.patrimonionacional.es/visita/palacio-real-de-madrid/espacios/salon-de-gasparini
It’s a bit strange they didn’t pose together but I’m sure Vogue/AL had their reasons.
Lighting issues and feelings about royalty aside, that Filipe is a tall drink of water.
He really is. He’s what I would picture the king looking like reading fairy tales growing up. Now that I am a grown up myself, I just want to congratulate Leitzia.
Perhaps it is because the Spanish people have the right sense to understand monarchy shouldn’t exist.
Mostly I’d just like people to start using some different photographers. Bc Annie is not it for me. I get that she’s revered but nah. Although I do enjoy the telenovela vibes the lighting is meh. Same as it was for zendaya and many others. Beautiful subjects that are not being served well by her photography imo.
The Portraits were commissioned by the Bank of Spain. They’re were not for their personal collection. Btw, Annie Leibovitz needs to retire and letter the younger generation get these gigs. She’s not a good photographer.
I don’t mind the lighting, gives a moody vibe. But given the moody vibe the Spanish people have been giving these two especially after the floods in the south, the timing is bad.