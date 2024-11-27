A dumb story about Prince Harry & Meghan’s ‘professional separation’ went viral

The vibes have definitely been awful since Donald Trump “won” the election. Whatever is happening in Mar-a-Lago, it’s not about Prince Harry and Meghan. The Trumpers have bigger things on their plate. And yet… the British media has been happily buzzing for weeks about how the incoming Trump administration will absolutely deport Harry. Add to that, the same people are trying to say that Harry and Meghan have a “professional separation,” which is Britspeak for “Harry and Meghan have had separate work events in recent months.” The NY Post decided to report on Meghan’s recent dinner with Afghan immigrants in the most delusional, exploitative way, and the tweet went viral.

Meghan Markle releases statement after solo Thanksgiving appearance amid ‘professional separation’ from Prince Harry https://t.co/KU8RB5twIS pic.twitter.com/B1ThtS9XzG — New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2024

You can look at the comments and quote-tweets if you want to see a lot of toxic, illiterate men screaming about how Meghan homewrecked the royal family and ruined Harry’s life. I scanned through a few of the bios, and wouldn’t you know, most of those comments are from MAGAts. Meanwhile, I believe that Harry and Meghan did buy a villa in Portugal, and I think it probably is their backup plan, plus an investment property. Speaking of, the British media is also reporting that the villa still hasn’t been completed – it’s part of a new luxury-home development, that’s why Jack Brooksbank works there, he’s selling units in the development. Sources also say that Harry and Meghan aren’t actually moving to Portugal… right now.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a blow as their Portugal home remains “incomplete”, a source has claimed. Last month, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased a new £3.6million villa in Portugal, near Princess Eugenie’s residence. However, according to the source, the property is not yet ready for use and will only ever be used as a holiday home. They claimed: “The villa in Portugal is more an investment than anything else and construction hasn’t even been completed yet. It hasn’t been purchased as a new home, but more as a holiday retreat and something they can put their money into to protect their assets.” News of the couple purchasing a holiday home in Portugal comes amid Donald Trump’s US election victory. Prince Harry, 40, is currently entangled in legal proceedings over his US immigration status. Recent reports suggested Trump’s victory earlier this month had “sent the Sussexes into a spin” due to the previous comments he made about expelling Harry from the US. However, a source told The Express: “Harry and Meghan are not fazed by the comments Trump made because they believe they have done everything correctly. Meghan is a US citizen, and Archie has just started a new school, so to leave the place they call home isn’t even an option.”

[From GB News]

Yeah, I hope that some Heritage douchebag doesn’t get in Trump’s ear and convince him to do something about their special project. But it is a possibility, and I’m glad that the Sussexes were thinking ahead. I’m also glad that they have the money to buy the villa as an investment property.