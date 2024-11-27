A dumb story about Prince Harry & Meghan’s ‘professional separation’ went viral

The vibes have definitely been awful since Donald Trump “won” the election. Whatever is happening in Mar-a-Lago, it’s not about Prince Harry and Meghan. The Trumpers have bigger things on their plate. And yet… the British media has been happily buzzing for weeks about how the incoming Trump administration will absolutely deport Harry. Add to that, the same people are trying to say that Harry and Meghan have a “professional separation,” which is Britspeak for “Harry and Meghan have had separate work events in recent months.” The NY Post decided to report on Meghan’s recent dinner with Afghan immigrants in the most delusional, exploitative way, and the tweet went viral.
You can look at the comments and quote-tweets if you want to see a lot of toxic, illiterate men screaming about how Meghan homewrecked the royal family and ruined Harry’s life. I scanned through a few of the bios, and wouldn’t you know, most of those comments are from MAGAts. Meanwhile, I believe that Harry and Meghan did buy a villa in Portugal, and I think it probably is their backup plan, plus an investment property. Speaking of, the British media is also reporting that the villa still hasn’t been completed – it’s part of a new luxury-home development, that’s why Jack Brooksbank works there, he’s selling units in the development. Sources also say that Harry and Meghan aren’t actually moving to Portugal… right now.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a blow as their Portugal home remains “incomplete”, a source has claimed. Last month, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased a new £3.6million villa in Portugal, near Princess Eugenie’s residence. However, according to the source, the property is not yet ready for use and will only ever be used as a holiday home.
They claimed: “The villa in Portugal is more an investment than anything else and construction hasn’t even been completed yet. It hasn’t been purchased as a new home, but more as a holiday retreat and something they can put their money into to protect their assets.”
News of the couple purchasing a holiday home in Portugal comes amid Donald Trump’s US election victory. Prince Harry, 40, is currently entangled in legal proceedings over his US immigration status. Recent reports suggested Trump’s victory earlier this month had “sent the Sussexes into a spin” due to the previous comments he made about expelling Harry from the US.
However, a source told The Express: “Harry and Meghan are not fazed by the comments Trump made because they believe they have done everything correctly. Meghan is a US citizen, and Archie has just started a new school, so to leave the place they call home isn’t even an option.”
Yeah, I hope that some Heritage douchebag doesn’t get in Trump’s ear and convince him to do something about their special project. But it is a possibility, and I’m glad that the Sussexes were thinking ahead. I’m also glad that they have the money to buy the villa as an investment property.
Personally I’m so 🥰 that Meghan is continuing to EXPAND on the issues that she had BEFORE she became a part of that horror show & showing the 🌎 that she dosen’t have to be GLUED to Harry…which is how MOST couples have to run their lives when they’re wholly realized human beings.
HM owe no explanations on how they approach their work lives. Very few of us in our careers work with our spouses or partners. They don’t work for the BRF anymore — but Pegs and Buttons do. The British Tabloids need to stop.
Exactly this👆🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.. the way that they target the Sussex’s is unnerving. As for the magas they just are hateful people with dark souls, they won’t ever stop hating, even when they win it just amplifies their hatred.. this makes them dangerous and the Sussex’s would be foolish to not have an escape plan. I am glad they are having a home built in Portugal.. I hope they have one in Canada someday also.
@The Robinsons exactly! I laughed when I read the “professional separation” line. Ok??? My husband and I have never worked together, hell we have never even been in the same field of work!
This whole visa thing is based around the idea that Harry must have lied, but what happens when/if they finally get to see his application and everything is above board? Then what? He should be deported just because? And this whole, Harry and Meghan are doing things separately so they are 5 seconds from divorce is so tiresome. Excluding the Royal family, I want you to think about any other high profile couple Serena and Alexis, Beyonce and Jay Z, Kamala and Doug, Michelle and Barack, even George and Amal. Do you see them constantly together when they are working? They way the viscerally want to ruin this man’s life and break him down to nothing is just so disgusting. All because they know that he should have been the heir and couldn’t deal with their jealousy and stupid hierarchy to treat him just fairly nothing more.
He is suing Murdoch. It will get uglier in order to make him settle. TMZ, NY Post, they are all serving Murdoch’s agenda.
So if M&H are *professionally separated*, what should we call Will and Kate’s arrangement?
There is a lot of overlap in the way the right wing media “reports” on both Meghan and Kamala Harris. I mean, a LOT. Of course, one of them is actually active in politics. But the other mostly minds her own business and rarely speaks out. So what could they possibly have in common? 🤔
This. All day.
My husband went to his office yesterday while i worked from home. PROFESSIONAL SEPARATION!!!!!
I got rid of twitter some time ago. This was before it became a right wing – nationalist hellsite that assisted in upending our election. But that aside, Harry and Meghan going viral about bullshit is not a surprise, because they are super stars and they get those clicks.
I go out of my way not to click on any TMZ, Sun, DM or NYP sites. They traffic in lies, hatred, envy and misery.
I bowed out when Musk took over and have no regrets.
Such a dumb storyline. They always had their own separate projects, then the projects they both supported. I remember the british media was also talking about divorce for months, then they did Invictus in Germany, which made German media admit the stories coming from UK were all lies. I am guessing the same thing is gonna happen since Invictus Canada is coming up.
Also, I believe sane people mostly left Twitter for Bluesky. So, it is not surprising this kind of stories is popular among current Twitter crowd. I am surprised that the community notes are still standing though.
Maybe they can’t stand that Meghan feels free and safe in the US, but had to have PH’s support to survive the BM and RF. I think even PH feels more free now. He used to do interviews about not being comfortable being in England.
So glad I deleted Twitter from my phone . Never going back to that cesspool. I agree with others who say that Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals and owe no explanation to the media as to how they carry out their public engagements. It’s normal to work separately from your spouse, they no longer need to follow the royal model as they are private citizens.
Harry and Meghan have been seen together a lot this year, so these separation stories are just British fanfic. They desperately need Harry back. This past year has really shown how weak the monarchy really is. Married couples do live and work outside their spouse. If Harry and Meghan did everything together they would complain about that as well.
That’s what’s so silly. They’ve really been seen a lot together in the past year. But that gets omitted as they push their false narrative. Nigeria, Colombia, polo outings, like come on.
Very proud of how the confident Sussexes are living their best lives doing separate projects enabling each to follow their passion. For me this is how you do it. Most husband and wives have different jobs. They do not stop being husband and wife because they have different jobs. (LOL). The gutter UK press and its associates cannot stand that this couple is standing, thriving and looking good without looking back at them.
I haven’t been on Twitter or watched MSM news since the Monday BEFORE the portal of Hell opened & I’m NOT going back…I’ve enjoyed my time on Bluesky where I’m not shadowbanned & can ACTUALLY engage & not be assaulted by fascist BS….it’s lovely 🥰
This is all projection for other couple. They are dying to say something about the obvious separation between William and Kate, but instead they invent terms for Harry and Meghan. And once the New York Post took the story it gained traction because it isn’t automatically dismissed as what is done with UK tabloids.
Oh, gawd – it’s either the all-nighter I just pulled or sight of the Trump name, but I honestly misread that sentence as: won the ‘ejection.
chudder
Isn’t Canada also an option for H&M?
Possibly but Charles is the head of state so it may prove difficult for them politically if the royal family leans on the Canadian gov things could become difficult for H&M.
I doubt they will be leaving the US.
when you have a weak press regulator, the tabloid click bait writers can run wild with their baseless speculation n fancies.
I’m probably one of the few who doesn’t believe the Portugal story for the mere fact that it keeps changing and the British press just seems to be throwing things at the wall to see if will stick and hoping that Harry and Meghan would be respond to their cries for attention. The same applies to the separation story. For anyone who was paying attention, it was clear when Meghan signed to WME that she was going focus a lot of her time to her business ventures and Harry was going to focus on mainly on his philanthropy work.