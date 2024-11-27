Prince William played with drones while visiting the Welsh Guards on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Prince William was out for the second day in a row. That man has barely been able to scrape together one event a week for most of the year, so it’s always notable when he’s out of the palace/castle for two days in a row. He was in Salisbury Plain, visiting the Welsh Guards, one of his relatively new military patronages. Last year, Buckingham Palace finally got around to doing a switcheroo – Charles, as Prince of Wales, had all of the Welsh-related patronages, and now Charles is trying to force William into taking all of them. William has refused for the most part, but he did take this one.
Anyway, William wore a Welsh Guards uniform and played with a drone, and watched some other military exercises. The beret helped cover up William’s tragic hair situation (the wispy combover is a catastrophe) but the beard remains. In some of these photos, you can even see that Peg is really trying to cosplay his brother too. What I don’t get is why William thinks this particular beard version (trimmed to look patchy) is his best look. It ages him terribly.
Meanwhile, Kensington Palace lackeys must has screamed at the rota, because several stories popped up about William’s appearance at this engagement. The Daily Express swore that people have been “sent into a frenzy” over “His Royal Hotness.” The Mirror devoted a story to a body language expert who swore that William’s beard and informality indicate “a growing confidence.” Still nothing about his horrible posture, his constant crotch-clasping and his noticeable weight loss, huh?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire, to hear how they have been transitioning from ceremonial duty back to the Field Army.
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (centre) meets with personnel from the Specialist Platoons during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire.
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (centre) meets with personnel from the Specialist Platoons during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire.
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire.
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire.
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, launching a drone during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire.
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (right) flying a drone during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire.
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire.
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
William is on the front pages of several papers today and apparently one morning show was raving about the American fans enjoying seeing him an uniform. This tells me that this objective of this engagement was not to visit the troops but to give William a chance to cosplay a soldier and to boost his image.
KP’s PR is so obvious.
Lololololol…he wants to be Harry so baaaad! Has he learned Welsh yet?
“growing confidence”? The man is 42 and has known his whole life what his future role will be. How is being infantilized like this after all these years? he’s the most coddled heir to the throne, even more so than the European teenagers/20 somethings.
The strong sunlight in these pics does him no favors, he looks older than 42. Which is fine – he’s aging – but it does not give off the vibe of “his royal hotness.”
Please make this man shave.
It doesn’t matter what he does with the beard, I will never not be able to focus on the floppy penis nose and yellow horse teeth.
I have never seen being nasty on the inside ever come out on the outside as much as him.
He looks angrier with that beard it emphasizes his mouth and enlarges it not a good look.
Those body language “experts” that the BM seem to like to quote should seriously think of refusing to do their job.
Everyone can see that Harry’s brother would be best served by a professional intervention — this “fig leaf” hand-clasping, the baring of his teeth like an angry dog, the way he seems to want to retreat into his shell with his bad posture.
Too bad he doesn’t seem to have anyone in his life who cares about helping him — neither friends, nor cousins, not even a wife.
The drone looked like a toy heli to me at first when I superficially looked at the pics elsewhere. “Look at me, Harry, with all my grown up toys…”, while Harry’s out with the pros, the dealmakers, politicians, economists.
Hahahahahaha, that fool (yes that’s my petty nickname for Willwont) I will call this man a fool until he actually does something or say something to show he isn’t.
This (of course) wasn’t a visit, he went and did a cosplay photoshoot. Someone tell me which and what American people are going crazy for this man? If his intent was to capture American attention so Harry would notice him WHO ON HIS TEAM KEEPS SCHEDULING HIS FOOLISH ATTEMPTS AROUND MAJOR AMERICAN “DAYS”
His miserable earthflop was on election day
Whatever this is, is during our collective THANKSGIVING week
AND Kendrick Lamar dropped GNX last week…
More Americans are fascinated with Drake’s crashout that this man.
THIS FOOL is beyond help and also also, damn he seems to age about another year in a matter of days.
He’s so ugly
lol he is on the front of the express today declaring him self the hot one LOL