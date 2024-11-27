Prince William played with drones while visiting the Welsh Guards on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Prince William was out for the second day in a row. That man has barely been able to scrape together one event a week for most of the year, so it’s always notable when he’s out of the palace/castle for two days in a row. He was in Salisbury Plain, visiting the Welsh Guards, one of his relatively new military patronages. Last year, Buckingham Palace finally got around to doing a switcheroo – Charles, as Prince of Wales, had all of the Welsh-related patronages, and now Charles is trying to force William into taking all of them. William has refused for the most part, but he did take this one.

Anyway, William wore a Welsh Guards uniform and played with a drone, and watched some other military exercises. The beret helped cover up William’s tragic hair situation (the wispy combover is a catastrophe) but the beard remains. In some of these photos, you can even see that Peg is really trying to cosplay his brother too. What I don’t get is why William thinks this particular beard version (trimmed to look patchy) is his best look. It ages him terribly.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace lackeys must has screamed at the rota, because several stories popped up about William’s appearance at this engagement. The Daily Express swore that people have been “sent into a frenzy” over “His Royal Hotness.” The Mirror devoted a story to a body language expert who swore that William’s beard and informality indicate “a growing confidence.” Still nothing about his horrible posture, his constant crotch-clasping and his noticeable weight loss, huh?