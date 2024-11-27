“There are ‘Wizard of Oz’ references in ‘Ted Lasso'” Thanksgiving links

Happy Thanksgiving, if you celebrate. We’ll be off for Thanksgiving but we’ll have some posts on Friday! We hope everyone has a happy & safe holiday.
Brett Goldstein confirms that there are tons of Wizard of Oz references in Ted Lasso (with Ted as Dorothy, get it, because they’re both from Kansas). [Just Jared]
The history of Thanksgiving! [Hollywood Life]
Adele completed her Vegas residency. [Socialite Life]
Review of Pablo Larrain’s Maria. [LaineyGossip]
Hugh Grant rebuffed LuAnn de Lesseps. [Pajiba]
Latto is being poorly served by this dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
A treasure of “drunk faces in inanimate objects” photos. [OMG Blog]
Does Taylor Russell have an ambassadorship with Tiffany & Co? [RCFA]
Michael Bolton is releasing a coffee-table book. [Seriously OMG]
Jackson Duggar is about to announce his courtship. [Starcasm]
Non-Americans are confused about Thanksgiving. [Buzzfeed]
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article