Prince William went solo to the Tusk Awards & hung out with Idris Elba

The headline of choice: “Prince William shows off full beard at glitzy awards show as Princess Kate stays home.” It’s true, the Princess of Wales has absolutely been benched from evening events, events which would see her wearing a gown or tiara or both. That being said, Kate never comes to anything involved with the Tusk Trust. That’s one of William’s patronages and it’s associated with Jecca Craig and her family. Thus, Kate hasn’t attended any Tusk events in well over a decade.
Anyway, these are photos of William on Wednesday night, at the Tusk Conservation Awards. William made a speech and he handed out conservation awards. This was a rare Tusk event with celebrities, just going from memory. Idris Elba was there, as was Ronnie Wood. I’m not surprised that Idris showed up to an event associated with William – Idris is actually friendly with several members of the Windsor clan, and he’s some kind of ambassador for the King’s Trust (formerly the Prince’s Trust). Meanwhile, William made another big reveal about his children:
Prince William is happy his son Prince Louis is learning a new hobby, although it may be hurting his ears. While speaking to Rolling Stones bassist Ronnie Wood and former Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler at the Tusk Awards at The Savoy in London on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Prince of Wales, 42, admitted he has a budding musician on his hands with his 6-year-old, according to The Telegraph.
“My youngest is learning the drums. That’s why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears,” William told Wood, 77, and Knopfler, 75.
William also shares Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, with his wife Kate Middleton.
During the event, the prince presented the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa, the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa and the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award.
[From People]
The way William and Kate talk about their kids’ interests and hobbies, I feel like they’re just lying constantly to try to relate to whoever they’re speaking to. If William chatted with a NASA scientist, it would have been “George wants to go to the moon, he’s obsessed.” If Kate chatted with a lawyer, it would have been “Charlotte is studying the law, she loves tort law!” So George is playing the drums now because Huevo spoke to a Rolling Stone.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales talks with sponsors as he attends the ceremony for 12th annual Tusk Conservation Awards, at The Savoy Hotel in London on November 27, 2024. The awards recognise dedicated, forward-thinking individuals who are conservation leaders and wildlife rangers across Africa.,Image: 940168740, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts as he attends the ceremony for 12th annual Tusk Conservation Awards, at The Savoy Hotel in London on November 27, 2024. The awards recognise dedicated, forward-thinking individuals who are conservation leaders and wildlife rangers across Africa.,Image: 940168765, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts as he speaks with winners ahead of the ceremony for 12th annual Tusk Conservation Awards, at The Savoy Hotel in London on November 27, 2024. The awards recognise dedicated, forward-thinking individuals who are conservation leaders and wildlife rangers across Africa.,Image: 940168786, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (2R) poses with Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award Winner Claver Ntoyinkima (2R), Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa Winner Edward Aruna (R) and Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa Winner Nomba Ganame (L), ahead of the ceremony for 12th annual Tusk Conservation Awards, at The Savoy Hotel in London on November 27, 2024. The awards recognise dedicated, forward-thinking individuals who are conservation leaders and wildlife rangers across Africa.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 940168989, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales talks with actor and activist Idris Elba ahead of the ceremony for 12th annual Tusk Conservation Awards, at The Savoy Hotel in London on November 27, 2024. The awards recognise dedicated, forward-thinking individuals who are conservation leaders and wildlife rangers across Africa.,Image: 940169037, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales talks with actor and activist Idris Elba ahead of the ceremony for 12th annual Tusk Conservation Awards, at The Savoy Hotel in London on November 27, 2024. The awards recognise dedicated, forward-thinking individuals who are conservation leaders and wildlife rangers across Africa.,Image: 940169072, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks during the ceremony for 12th annual Tusk Conservation Awards, at The Savoy Hotel in London on November 27, 2024. The awards recognise dedicated, forward-thinking individuals who are conservation leaders and wildlife rangers across Africa.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 940334722, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks during the ceremony for 12th annual Tusk Conservation Awards, at The Savoy Hotel in London on November 27, 2024. The awards recognise dedicated, forward-thinking individuals who are conservation leaders and wildlife rangers across Africa.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 940334737, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon/Avalon
Jeez, that beard is just…Willy is so unfortunate looking. From his heart his toes.
Today is the first time I’ve bothered to zoom in and now that I have I’m pretty sure the beard is to cover his suddenly wrinkly face. He’s lost weight this year and his skin hasn’t adjusted to it yet. I’m sure it will-he’s still young enough for it to recover-but in the meantime, the beard helps hide some of the sudden wrinkles.
Unfortunate is just the right word. He looks like the old encased drawing of a plain face that you drag iron fillings around with a magnet to make a beard. I wonder what’s happening; is it stress or is he ill, or both?
@bluenailsbetty, I agree, his beard is to cover something but I don’t think it’s the wrinkles…something else is going on, something related to his loss of weight…perhaps, he has some marks from some kind of illness on his face? I don’t really know but something is very wrong with him…
Looking at the close-ups of him I’ve realised he really reminds me of my uncle Rob. Who doesn’t have a beard but is 74 and has similar teeth. About the same amount of hair too.
If William sported a long stick with a kerchief tied to the end of it he could be in the running for Sexiest Hobo of the year.
Interesting, I took Louis’s drum lessons to be a way to channel the young character who lost his Mom in Love Actually (not because he lost his mother!), because LA is a Christmas movie and Kate is involved in a Christmas Carole TV show. However, it is far more likely William thought musician -insert my child with a musical interest here- and that’s where Louis playing drums entered the conversation.
Tusk: Great, W actually showed up. Next?
I noticed that Tusk let William name an award after himself. I wonder what the difference is between the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa & the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa.
Plus, this was a complaint, so it would never be about the heir or Charlotte, the living embodiment of QEII. Fingers in the ears=Louis. It’s formulaic with the Wails.
I’m really beginning to believe that Ole’ Charlie boy is behind Kate’s no shows. Older Camilla and KING Charlie wouldn’t even be on a front page, as “glamorous”(younger and photogenic) Katie would suck up all of those pages. So Charlie has orchestrated all this to be SEEN during his relatively short reign. E began by disappearing Kate upon her exit at the hospital.
But why would William go along with that? Unless he was also okay with that.
Maybe neither of them like the “Kate is the saviour of the monarchy” stories. The Midds overplayed their hands a bit and now she’s shuttled to the background to be shown that no, she is not the whole show.
I wonder how long until Will starts bringing George and/or Charlotte along as a +1
Diana was never benched from state banquets even when Charles was jealous of her popularity. And there were years pre separation that they hated each other. So Kate is being kept away from state banquets and diplomatic reception for more than just manufactured media popularity. William would prevent Charles from benching his wife if he was against it. William is the same guy hiding his schedule from BP and Charles so there is no way he would just accept Kate not being allowed to attend a state banquet. William is completely fine with Kate being benched. That’s the story the British media should be examining.
I agree with @Nic919, Kate’s alleged popularity ain’t it. Something serious, really serious happened & the self-serving British press can’t be bothered to do their jobs and actually delve into this.
Probably been told to keep their noses out of it unless they want to be deleted from the RR. It is certainly the most interesting thing that has happened with the royals over the last few weeks. The excuse about the carol concert was pathetic.
Agreed, no part of this makes sense, and no one will bother to do their job and report on it. This is so weird .
She is being benched I think. 1st Forget Camilla she’s not eclipsing anyone lol. Short reign charlie would be invisible with her on fromt page with dresses and she would also eclipse william. + she’s not insisting on working. She only
Needed to provide a proof of life video and proof of cancer free video and happy family, she can disappear without questions. They dont want the monarchy to survive because of a married-in. The savior has to have blue blood and the savior must be william. If not, bring back harry
I’m swinging back to the “you can’t make me do it” theory. Kate has always been work shy and I think that the time she’s spent recuperating has made clear just how much she’s sick of even the little work she was doing. It’s also been made clear that William doesn’t care about work and that the public isn’t clamoring for her to appear every day. She accomplished her main task by having 3 children, she did the tiara circuit and now she’s going to stay home and do whatever she wants. And if the public squawks about the Sovereign Grant, that’s Charles’ and William’s problem, not hers.
Omg, William is looking more and more like Donald Trump Jr!! I’ve been wondering who he’s reminding me of and it just hit me, Donny Jr! Complete with a horrible looking beard and kinda gacked out look in his eyes. What has William been doing/using to get through this year, alcohol, drugs, what’s up?
It sure feels and looks like all of the above. This one is not a sober person, and someone should care, you would think.
To think he was once considered the “hot” brother… someone get him some moisturizer, stat.
Poor him. Nowhere on the many estates they inhabit to escape from a child drumming.
Ha! He could just turn up the AC/DC he allegedly listens to & drown the kid out. Or, you know, maybe encourage him?
LOL!
He looks angry even when he’s not angry. That’s muscle memory.
A 6 year old does not purchase his own drum set. Parental involvement is implied here. Does he take lessons? Where is the drum set up? Is there a schedule in place for practice time to avoid parents needing to plug their ears? William wants us to believe he lives full time at Adelaide cottage, I guess.
Yeah, and ‘all day’? Louis is in school for a good chunk of the day.
Or a family member bought the drums for Louis to get back at his parents. Perhaps drive them out of the house, give them more opportunity to do some work.
Will can fly away to other residences if Louis drums too loudly
The children do seem to all have very convenient hobbies and interests at every event WanK actually attend there is a new one.. It has been obvious for awhile.
Is that scare above his brow from the golf club incident?
Yes it is.
What Kaiser said.
I think Kate has downed tools in protest of…what, I don’t know, I could only speculate. The British media knows why and keep trying to divert to Harry and Meghan in increasingly failing efforts to distract us from Kate and William rarely being seen together in the same space. I think they are separated, and the strain of it all is etched all over William’s face.
His entire look is tragic from start to finish.
Why aren’t the media reporting on how dreadful William looks .
Is this also a professional separation the same as the media have been furiously writing about the Sussexes ?
William looks like a 90 year old man .
The beard is ghastly. I don’t think William is around to hear Loui s drumming. He’s trying to be relatable
You know that Elba’s asking Huevo, “You know I’m not a white guy, right?”
Did he get his teeth whitened? They’re not looking as yellow as they did in the past. Is that why he grew the beard? To distract from ongoing dental work?
I find it really disturbing that he uses his children like that creating stories about their likes, hobbies etc that would be repeated in the future and would be the base for every characterisation ..picking the drums for Louis, a child that already has been categorised as the naughty one doesn’t help him, as he just reinforces the idea that he’s the one who likes to cause noise and troubles..he should find other ways to relate to the people instead of talking so disparagingly about him…
He did whine about his not getting sleep when the children were babies and cried He probably went to escape to another mansion .And avoided hearing them cry
Ronnie Wood, the Rolling Stones bassist? Sheesh! If People magazine can get that wrong, what else do they get wrong?
Am I seeing a rather large scar on William’s face above his left eyebrow? It’s very noticeable in one of the photos above. I wonder what caused that?
They use photoshop on William as well because that is a scar from when he was hit with a golf club as a kid and had to be hospitalized. I believe Charles was too busy to visit him at the hospital because he had a polo match.