Prince William went solo to the Tusk Awards & hung out with Idris Elba

The headline of choice: “Prince William shows off full beard at glitzy awards show as Princess Kate stays home.” It’s true, the Princess of Wales has absolutely been benched from evening events, events which would see her wearing a gown or tiara or both. That being said, Kate never comes to anything involved with the Tusk Trust. That’s one of William’s patronages and it’s associated with Jecca Craig and her family. Thus, Kate hasn’t attended any Tusk events in well over a decade.

Anyway, these are photos of William on Wednesday night, at the Tusk Conservation Awards. William made a speech and he handed out conservation awards. This was a rare Tusk event with celebrities, just going from memory. Idris Elba was there, as was Ronnie Wood. I’m not surprised that Idris showed up to an event associated with William – Idris is actually friendly with several members of the Windsor clan, and he’s some kind of ambassador for the King’s Trust (formerly the Prince’s Trust). Meanwhile, William made another big reveal about his children:

Prince William is happy his son Prince Louis is learning a new hobby, although it may be hurting his ears. While speaking to Rolling Stones bassist Ronnie Wood and former Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler at the Tusk Awards at The Savoy in London on Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Prince of Wales, 42, admitted he has a budding musician on his hands with his 6-year-old, according to The Telegraph. “My youngest is learning the drums. That’s why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears,” William told Wood, 77, and Knopfler, 75. William also shares Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, with his wife Kate Middleton. During the event, the prince presented the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa, the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa and the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award.

The way William and Kate talk about their kids’ interests and hobbies, I feel like they’re just lying constantly to try to relate to whoever they’re speaking to. If William chatted with a NASA scientist, it would have been “George wants to go to the moon, he’s obsessed.” If Kate chatted with a lawyer, it would have been “Charlotte is studying the law, she loves tort law!” So George is playing the drums now because Huevo spoke to a Rolling Stone.