Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner looked cozy as they volunteered on Thanksgiving

Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving with his first ex-wife and not his currently estranged wife (who is divorcing him). Jennifer Lopez posted a photo of her Thanksgiving from her kitchen, presumably in LA. Meanwhile, Ben and Jennifer Garner volunteered at the Midnight Mission to feed homeless people for Thanksgiving. The photos are pretty exclusive, but you can see them here:
Ben Affleck cozies up to ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving amid Jennifer Lopez divorce: ‘He’s very happy’ https://t.co/snMC0Wd7C9 pic.twitter.com/VHrfqZJALG
— New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2024
The “he’s very happy” line came from a People Mag report about how Ben is doing generally: “He’s very happy with life. He enjoys working. He’ll spend Thanksgiving with his kids.” He’s been working a lot this year and he has been spending a lot of time with his kids, and a lot of time with J-Garner. The photos of Garner and Affleck together at the Mission certainly show that he’s trying to charm her or something. From everything I’ve heard, Garner is still very much with John Miller.
Anyway, I hope J.Lo is well and truly over it. Posting beauty pics with a great turkey certainly helps. I f–king love her sweater in that pic too.
Ben Affleck puts on cozy display with ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving amid Jennifer Lopez divorce https://t.co/lg7q0UMwEo pic.twitter.com/F13XH9W1pj
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 28, 2024
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
He uses anyone to make himself look good. I hope both Jenn’s are happy without ole Benny.
Me too. I hope neither Jennifer gets caught up in his shenanigans again. The love bombing then withdrawing thing he does is deeply horrid.
Jen G looks so relaxed and happy after losing that man child weight. I suspect she can easily have him around because she has no desire or resentment, just relief.
Dont tell me bennifer2 2.0
Jen Garner has been in an on/off relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018. Who I think is a helluva lot better looking than Ben any day.
That’s “cozy display” for Ben…? If there was anyone who had resting d-bag face, it would be him.
LOVE jlo’s sweater.
Her sweater is amazing and it makes me twitchy as I just know it would snag on anything you got close to.
I’m confident JG knows his games so I’m less bothered about that than the high-risk sweater TBH.
It’s Dior.
https://us.vestiairecollective.com/women-clothing/knitwear/dior/grey-cashmere-dior-knitwear-38837555.shtml
Ooh, my size! Alas, not my wallet size.
I hope they all had a nice Thanksgiving.
I do, too. It’s nice to share encouraging thoughts when families get together. I wish more people did this, especially in these uncertain times.
He feels safe and cozy with her because she doesn’t need anything from him emotionally. Typical avoidant.
I also don’t think she wants anything to do with him emotionally. He’s put that woman through the ringer
ITA. Dude was a drunken man child mess who slept with the nanny like some sad middle aged cliche. The nanny then did a week long pap stroll. Meanwhile, Jen G has a thriving career, happy, healthy children, and zero mommy-wife responsibilities. Being around him probably brings her nothing but serenity that he’s going to his own home later.
I feel like J Garner is deeply committed to supporting the father of her children while those children are still minors, and I’m sure they appreciate her for it.
We all know that Ben has his multitude of issues, but when he is with his kids, he does seem to have good relationships with them so some stability from Garner is probably really helpful.
It’s a very mature response from her.
My YouTube algorithm suggested a filmed podcast with JG a few days ago. It was with one of her celebrity friends, cannot remember which one, but anyways, at one point they discussed getting with a man hoping and / or trying to change him and the disaster that is sure to ensue. JG made a very explicit face and some kind of a nudge and a wink and they both laughed. She was not trying to hide whom she was talking about! Clearly there’s nothing there!
She really has done a great job putting those kids first and they both seem like good, loving parents. I think she’s in the clear in terms of being caught up in his emotional mess which probably makes her life a lot easier.
It’s great that they’re volunteering because it is a great time of year to give back.
Both these Jen’s need to sign up to the ‘de-center Ben’ movement.
Couldn’t agree more..
Warning: The link under the NYPost xTwitter is to a NYPost article, not People.
Conveniently, there are pix of Ben and JGa looking incredibly close, but in the article (not photographed) it mentions that JGa’s boyfriend John Miller was there and he gets on with Ben. I’m curious to how happy JGa is about the images. Normally, I try to avoid clicking on the NYPost.
The People article emphasizes him being happy and spending Thanksgiving with the kids. It’s clear Ben wanted to be papped, and with whom he wanted to be papped. Something about that is giving me the ick. It kind of reminds me of Brad Pitt earlier this year claiming that he’s still in love with his girlfriend: https://www.celebitchy.com/879372/people_brad_pitt_loves_so_many_things_about_ines_de_ramon_shes_great_for_him/
I appreciate JLo’s post more. Love her sweater and jeans (!) and that turkey looks appealing for a turkey.
When I wrote this comment, the links page wasn’t up yet for today; there’s a link to Lainey Gossip about Ben in the People article. I pretty much agree with it. And it probably is in part to get back at JLo.
I realize what’s giving me the ick–it’s a combo on Ben’s happiness and spending time with his kids and ex, not being with JLo, WHILE giving a mixed-message visual that he might be getting back together with his ex. He knows about paps, how to appear on camera, etc. And unlike Brad Pitt, Ben can sell he cares about JGa and is emotionally close to her (in love?) in those pix. What a douche.
I realize I’m giving JGa a pass: it’s the mention of her boyfriend being there plus being willing to coordinate her kids getting together with JLo’s on more than one occasion this past year.
Major ick! Ben is doing it on purpose, like he resents Jlo or something. We don’t need an article every other week telling us how happy you are.
Also, John Miller wasn’t there. He isn’t in any picture or in any of the paparazzi videos. Ben and Garner came together.
I realize what’s giving me the ick–it’s a combo on Ben’s happiness and spending time with his kids and ex, not being with JLo,
Ok.
These two turn EVERYTHING into a PR opportunity. They’re actually gross. He uses her to rehabilitate his image and Garner lets him because it gives her publicity while emphasizing the “wholesome” brand she has built. A fellow volunteer tweeted that many celebs over the years have volunteered there but no one knows who because they don’t have their picture blasted like these two did
Interesting because the mission website advertises there will be celebrity appearances. Sarah Paulson, Amanda Peet, Jen Tran and Sasha Farber were there as well. Maybe they (Ben at least) are the ones you see pictured because people are more interested in them.
These pics are leaving me feeling kind of disgusted with Garner
People seem to have forgotten how much she used to be criticized here for the farmer’s market photo strolls these two used to set up. Somehow she became a saint after the divorce, but she definitely plays the game
The only ‘saint’ to me is her long term boyfriend. Who puts up with this nonsense these two play with each other in the media.
I wonder if he can hang out with his ex-wife like this and she doesn’t blow a gasket.
I just wish she would stop man babying Ben so much. She is famous and successful in her own right. She does not need him to be papped.
With “became a saint” I meant it’s her public persona, not that she is one. Absolutely agree regarding her boyfriend
He…does not look happy.
And he’s gotta stop dyeing that beard lol
It’s wild to me that people think he should look miserable with his ex who he is on good terms with. Most celebs use the press with PR but that doesn’t mean he isn’t genuinely getting along with Jen after a difficult year.
People think it’s gross he doesn’t look unhappy because he’s divorcing his second wife and looking happy when he’s with his first wife – at least that’s what I got from Lainey gossip and some commenters. People are kind of ignoring he’s with his kids there – in fact it might have been their idea to do this and schools give community service credits if you do. And the fact they can have both their parents there while they do it isn’t gonna scar them for the rest of their life.
Yes, the vitriol directed at a man being present and engaged with his children escapes me as well. The comments about Ben’s appearance go beyond the norm and its obvious that no matter what he does, certain people are going to find something to critique.
I am happy JLo is in a good place. That’s all….She went through it publicly but seems to have found ground beneath her feet again. I just hope she has happiness and peace from here on.