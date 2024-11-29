Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner looked cozy as they volunteered on Thanksgiving

Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving with his first ex-wife and not his currently estranged wife (who is divorcing him). Jennifer Lopez posted a photo of her Thanksgiving from her kitchen, presumably in LA. Meanwhile, Ben and Jennifer Garner volunteered at the Midnight Mission to feed homeless people for Thanksgiving. The photos are pretty exclusive, but you can see them here:

Ben Affleck cozies up to ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving amid Jennifer Lopez divorce: ‘He’s very happy’ https://t.co/snMC0Wd7C9 pic.twitter.com/VHrfqZJALG — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2024

The “he’s very happy” line came from a People Mag report about how Ben is doing generally: “He’s very happy with life. He enjoys working. He’ll spend Thanksgiving with his kids.” He’s been working a lot this year and he has been spending a lot of time with his kids, and a lot of time with J-Garner. The photos of Garner and Affleck together at the Mission certainly show that he’s trying to charm her or something. From everything I’ve heard, Garner is still very much with John Miller.

Anyway, I hope J.Lo is well and truly over it. Posting beauty pics with a great turkey certainly helps. I f–king love her sweater in that pic too.

