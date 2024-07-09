People: Brad Pitt ‘loves so many things about’ Ines de Ramon, ‘she’s great for him’

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made a big coupled-up outing at the British Grand Prix over the holiday weekend. While Ines and Brad have been photographed together before, this is – to my knowledge – the first time they actually went to a public event together and held hands and such. It’s notable, is what I’m saying. They’ve been together since the fall of 2022, and Ines was still technically married when they started up. But hey, so was Nico Mary! Remember her? She was the married hustler who got a “Brad Pitt Girlfriend Rollout” back in 2020. The rollout died swiftly when Nico’s marriage to a 68-year-old man was exposed. Good times. Anyway, back to Ines. She allows Brad’s crisis managers to push stories about her in People Magazine, Us Weekly and Page Six, and here’s the latest:

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong. Following the couple’s recent appearance at the British Grand Prix, a source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE that the actor, 60, is “still very happy with” his girlfriend of more than a year. “Things have been amazing since they moved in together,” the insider says. “It’s more of a serious relationship than just dating.” Adds the source, “Brad loves so many things about her. She’s great for him.” The Academy Award winner has been working on his latest movie F1 that has been filming during this year’s Grand Prix races, which kicked off this past March. F1 is being made in collaboration with the real-life Formula 1 community. “Brad’s having fun filming,” the Pitt source tells PEOPLE. “He loves spending time in Europe. He filmed in England for the Fourth of July, and Ines has been with him.” In February, multiple sources told PEOPLE that the pair are living together, with de Ramon having moved into Pitt’s home. “It’s pretty recent,” a source close to de Ramon said at the time. “They are going very strong and she is happier than ever.”

[From People]

The Pitt-managed stories about his relationships are still really weird, right? They’ve been living together for four or five months and this is how it’s described? “It’s more of a serious relationship than just dating.” Ya think? A nearly 60-year-old man shacking up with a 30-something divorcee for months and it’s only now that we’re hearing that it’s a “serious relationship”? Do you guys think that she actually moved in for real? I doubt it. This whole relationship just seems so heavily managed and solely for Brad’s image rehabilitation. I feel sorry for Ines but I hope she’s getting paid or getting something out of it beyond these stories which make her sound like a prop.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images