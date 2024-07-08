Brad Pitt went to the British Grand Prix with a bucket hat & Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and his Burberry bucket hat were in the UK over the Independence Day long weekend. He attended the British Grand Prix – which Lewis Hamilton won – with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Interestingly, he was also filming there at Silverstone. I thought Pitt wrapped on his dumb Formula 1 movie months ago, especially given that the production kept working through the SAG and WGA strikes in Europe last summer. My guess is that they were doing some pick-up shots and maybe even some reshoots during the British Grand Prix. It would make sense, especially because Lewis Hamilton is a producer on this movie. Now, it was especially funny that they’re still doing reshoots because… AppleTV chose to drop a teaser for the movie this weekend too:
This is F1. Starring Brad Pitt.
In cinemas Summer 2025.#F1 #F1Movie pic.twitter.com/YQHvqNs5Ir
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 7, 2024
This looks incredibly stupid and Americanized. Formula 1 is actually growing in popularity organically here in America, but people really think Americans are too stupid to care about Formula 1 unless we can attach a famous American to it.
Anyway, yeah, Ines de Ramon showed up at Silverstone. I appreciated Meech’s tweet about it.
I just feel like it’s so crazy how you can read about a man who abused not only his children, but one of the most famous, beautiful women in the world (on a private jet no less) and still date him, without thinking about the possibility it might happen to you too https://t.co/QwrlaMMZdY
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 8, 2024
Ines is very obvious and it’s not bodding well. He is 60 and she is 34. She was married to the guy from Vampire Diairies who seems decent. She choose Pitt who is an obvious abuser. She is clout chasing and she wants a career boost- that’s all
I can gather. She is a woman, not some young 20 year old with very life experience. Women like her are just disappointing. They look pathetic together.
A hot summer awaits us, full of this happy and in love couple. The legal problems with the winery seem to be far from resolved, Brad has apparently lost access to the money coming from there, and the F1 movie was so much over budget that they can probably forget about making any money on it. They probably won’t even recover their costs. It’s going to be a very busy few months for this old boy and his baby mama.
I saw the preview during yesterday’s race and it really looked like they put in a lot of money in the racing scenes. Not sure how well this is going to do, but even if I am someone who loves F1, I hope it flops hard
Considering the number of people who worked on this film, hoping it flops because of a dislike for one person is quite selfish.
The crew members and supporting cast have already been paid for their work. It’s only the A-list actors that get a cut of the profits. So the film flopping wouldn’t really affect them financially.
@aerie hoping it flops because F1 was not doing proper due diligence when they decided to do this with Bradd Pitt is a totally valid choice. F1 chose to profile a credibly accused spouse and child abuser.
Sooooo ridiculous trailer though who believes saggy Brad Pitt in what looks like the starting anthem lineup next to Verstappen?
And who wants to watch Brad in his helmet during the driving scene? We want the drivers view not the view of the driver. And esp when he is an accused child and spousal abuser.
LOVED seeing a little peek of Guenther though!
Gunther was the best part of the clip!!
Baby mama indeed, he wants to start a family with her….
they were filming post race interviews on the grid – there’s a funny pic of Fernando Alonso looking at Pitt being interviewed and his face is very “WTF is this clown doing here?”
@danbury gotta give Alonso his flowers he know what time it is. Winning instincts after all these years. Leans hard into Taylor Swift association. Strong avoidance of any Pitt association.
Brad Pitt proved that no one looks good in a bucket hat. Goofy looking hauling around his young girlfriend. Not impressed.
Bucket hats are the new backwards ball caps. He looks very Bieberish.
He is a so-called artist. He can’t walk around dressed like a commoner. He must look like a clown.
Yes! He looks like a sad clown. This man and Johnny Depp really think they’re winning with their sad, “cool” outfits. It’s embarrassing.
Its embarrassing. He looks like some middle aged guy trying to be hip and cool like “the kids”.
He is some middle aged guy trying to be hip and cool.
Pitt is well past “middle age”
He’s an old man with a lot of issues, who never had to learn anything because of his success/pr machine/white guy confidence.
@eva, precisely🎯
Is she pregnant? On IG everyone was noting her lack of a bra but I noticed that outfit is like the ones I wore before really showing. Wondering also because Anon above called her his baby mama.
I don’t think so. There were paparazzi pix of her just a few weeks back wearing a crop top and her tummy was flat as a board. I don’t doubt they intend to get pregnant, though. Brad will want a do over of all the goodwill he got when he and Angelina had Shiloh.
The last I wore a bra it was during Bennifer 1.0. I don’t she is, but more importantly, do we need another kid for him to leave behind?
Also, she is 26 younger. Gross.
Meanwhile, Jolie was spotted with her child.
Hope not. Pics of her downing wine at his Miraval kiosk. They use PR like some couples use lube. Her neclace – $10,000 new Anita Ko.
@Betcha, the same jewelry that Angelina wears. I want people to stop saying she looks like AJ because she’s far from it….. Not even close.
I was wondering if she was pregnant too
Ugh.
I hold Hamilton in pretty high esteem based on his actions off the track (and on it, got to love a rainbow helmet when racing in a brutally repressive country) so this is particularly jarring.
I do enjoy F1 (having come back into the fold after maybe 15 years away thanks to Drive to Survive) but I’ll go back and watch Rush again thanks.
Rush was so good!! More people need to see that movie.
Who knew that “pathetic” would become one of the most apt words to describe Brad Pitt.
Actually, it was predictable. Heart-throbs don’t age well emotionally. They turn into old, pathetic pick-ups who think they “still can” just like they did in their youth.
I was scrolling too fast and read that Prince Harry accepted the Tillman award in a bucket hat hahaha
🤣
That trailer is so…generic, right?
I can’t imagine choosing to date any man who had all that abuse get exposed.
I bet he’s wearing that hat because he hasn’t washed his hair in weeks.
I saw some video of this event and it looks like Brad had peed his pants.LOL!
A mid life crisis like no other.
Meech nailed it.
Brad is always trying to make some dumb hat happen.
Brad defrauded Black people in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. And now he is estranged from his adopted, non-white children who he makes no effort to contact or even keep up with.
Maybe Formula 1 and Lewis Hamilton should have considered what a flaming racist Brad is before hiring him for this movie.
Lewis recently said he wants to pursue film and fashion after retiring. such friends from HW will be useful to him.
Lifelong F1 fan here, literally as long as I can remember. I have watched all the documentaries and movies I could find with racing in them (the evolution of the track safety for all auto racing documentary “Rapid Response” is fantastic BTW) and I refuse to watch this movie. Pitt will not get any money or views from me, forget it. I really wish Lewis didn’t have anything to do with this, but who knows what the thought process was back when this was all a thought. It was announced back in 2021, who knows how long before that it was in the works.
I don’t know if anyone else notice this but him and Jlo do this thing where they never close their mouth’s
Honestly 50% of Pitts pics have him gapping his mouth… soo pathetic
But it’s funny to watch this 60 years old man try to still be hip
Gah – he looks like such a fool. An aging hipster clown.
I’m sure all Angie’s kids are laughing at him.
Aging Hipster Clown All Day!
Both of their outfits are ridiculous. It’s so “How do you do, fellow kids?”
loser.