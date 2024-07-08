Brad Pitt went to the British Grand Prix with a bucket hat & Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and his Burberry bucket hat were in the UK over the Independence Day long weekend. He attended the British Grand Prix – which Lewis Hamilton won – with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Interestingly, he was also filming there at Silverstone. I thought Pitt wrapped on his dumb Formula 1 movie months ago, especially given that the production kept working through the SAG and WGA strikes in Europe last summer. My guess is that they were doing some pick-up shots and maybe even some reshoots during the British Grand Prix. It would make sense, especially because Lewis Hamilton is a producer on this movie. Now, it was especially funny that they’re still doing reshoots because… AppleTV chose to drop a teaser for the movie this weekend too:

This looks incredibly stupid and Americanized. Formula 1 is actually growing in popularity organically here in America, but people really think Americans are too stupid to care about Formula 1 unless we can attach a famous American to it.

Anyway, yeah, Ines de Ramon showed up at Silverstone. I appreciated Meech’s tweet about it.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Brad Pitt went to the British Grand Prix with a bucket hat & Ines de Ramon”

  1. Nata says:
    July 8, 2024 at 7:58 am

    Ines is very obvious and it’s not bodding well. He is 60 and she is 34. She was married to the guy from Vampire Diairies who seems decent. She choose Pitt who is an obvious abuser. She is clout chasing and she wants a career boost- that’s all
    I can gather. She is a woman, not some young 20 year old with very life experience. Women like her are just disappointing. They look pathetic together.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    July 8, 2024 at 8:00 am

    A hot summer awaits us, full of this happy and in love couple. The legal problems with the winery seem to be far from resolved, Brad has apparently lost access to the money coming from there, and the F1 movie was so much over budget that they can probably forget about making any money on it. They probably won’t even recover their costs. It’s going to be a very busy few months for this old boy and his baby mama.

    Reply
    • Danbury says:
      July 8, 2024 at 8:06 am

      I saw the preview during yesterday’s race and it really looked like they put in a lot of money in the racing scenes. Not sure how well this is going to do, but even if I am someone who loves F1, I hope it flops hard

      Reply
      • Aerie says:
        July 8, 2024 at 8:49 am

        Considering the number of people who worked on this film, hoping it flops because of a dislike for one person is quite selfish.

      • Goldie says:
        July 8, 2024 at 8:59 am

        The crew members and supporting cast have already been paid for their work. It’s only the A-list actors that get a cut of the profits. So the film flopping wouldn’t really affect them financially.

      • Noo says:
        July 8, 2024 at 9:34 am

        @aerie hoping it flops because F1 was not doing proper due diligence when they decided to do this with Bradd Pitt is a totally valid choice. F1 chose to profile a credibly accused spouse and child abuser.

        Sooooo ridiculous trailer though who believes saggy Brad Pitt in what looks like the starting anthem lineup next to Verstappen?

        And who wants to watch Brad in his helmet during the driving scene? We want the drivers view not the view of the driver. And esp when he is an accused child and spousal abuser.

        LOVED seeing a little peek of Guenther though!

      • Danbury says:
        July 8, 2024 at 3:18 pm

        Gunther was the best part of the clip!!

    • MelodyM says:
      July 8, 2024 at 7:13 pm

      Baby mama indeed, he wants to start a family with her….

      Reply
  3. Danbury says:
    July 8, 2024 at 8:05 am

    they were filming post race interviews on the grid – there’s a funny pic of Fernando Alonso looking at Pitt being interviewed and his face is very “WTF is this clown doing here?”

    Reply
    • Noo says:
      July 8, 2024 at 9:38 am

      @danbury gotta give Alonso his flowers he know what time it is. Winning instincts after all these years. Leans hard into Taylor Swift association. Strong avoidance of any Pitt association.

      Reply
  4. Giddy says:
    July 8, 2024 at 8:43 am

    Brad Pitt proved that no one looks good in a bucket hat. Goofy looking hauling around his young girlfriend. Not impressed.

    Reply
    • Agnes says:
      July 8, 2024 at 8:54 am

      Bucket hats are the new backwards ball caps. He looks very Bieberish.

      Reply
    • Eva says:
      July 8, 2024 at 8:56 am

      He is a so-called artist. He can’t walk around dressed like a commoner. He must look like a clown.

      Reply
      • Pix says:
        July 8, 2024 at 10:00 am

        Yes! He looks like a sad clown. This man and Johnny Depp really think they’re winning with their sad, “cool” outfits. It’s embarrassing.

    • MY3CENTS says:
      July 8, 2024 at 10:52 am

      Its embarrassing. He looks like some middle aged guy trying to be hip and cool like “the kids”.

      Reply
  5. Lens says:
    July 8, 2024 at 8:48 am

    Is she pregnant? On IG everyone was noting her lack of a bra but I noticed that outfit is like the ones I wore before really showing. Wondering also because Anon above called her his baby mama.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      July 8, 2024 at 9:10 am

      I don’t think so. There were paparazzi pix of her just a few weeks back wearing a crop top and her tummy was flat as a board. I don’t doubt they intend to get pregnant, though. Brad will want a do over of all the goodwill he got when he and Angelina had Shiloh.

      Reply
    • Mil says:
      July 8, 2024 at 9:50 am

      The last I wore a bra it was during Bennifer 1.0. I don’t she is, but more importantly, do we need another kid for him to leave behind?
      Also, she is 26 younger. Gross.
      Meanwhile, Jolie was spotted with her child.

      Reply
    • Betcha says:
      July 8, 2024 at 11:37 am

      Hope not. Pics of her downing wine at his Miraval kiosk. They use PR like some couples use lube. Her neclace – $10,000 new Anita Ko.

      Reply
      • CLOVE says:
        July 8, 2024 at 4:31 pm

        @Betcha, the same jewelry that Angelina wears. I want people to stop saying she looks like AJ because she’s far from it….. Not even close.

    • Sunshile says:
      July 8, 2024 at 5:06 pm

      I was wondering if she was pregnant too

      Reply
  6. SarahCS says:
    July 8, 2024 at 8:52 am

    Ugh.

    I hold Hamilton in pretty high esteem based on his actions off the track (and on it, got to love a rainbow helmet when racing in a brutally repressive country) so this is particularly jarring.

    I do enjoy F1 (having come back into the fold after maybe 15 years away thanks to Drive to Survive) but I’ll go back and watch Rush again thanks.

    Reply
  7. Mina_Esq says:
    July 8, 2024 at 9:04 am

    Who knew that “pathetic” would become one of the most apt words to describe Brad Pitt.

    Reply
    • Eva says:
      July 8, 2024 at 9:46 am

      Actually, it was predictable. Heart-throbs don’t age well emotionally. They turn into old, pathetic pick-ups who think they “still can” just like they did in their youth.

      Reply
  8. one of the marys says:
    July 8, 2024 at 9:34 am

    I was scrolling too fast and read that Prince Harry accepted the Tillman award in a bucket hat hahaha

    Reply
  9. lucy2 says:
    July 8, 2024 at 9:45 am

    That trailer is so…generic, right?
    I can’t imagine choosing to date any man who had all that abuse get exposed.

    Reply
  10. Mslove says:
    July 8, 2024 at 9:53 am

    I bet he’s wearing that hat because he hasn’t washed his hair in weeks.

    Reply
  11. CatJ says:
    July 8, 2024 at 9:56 am

    I saw some video of this event and it looks like Brad had peed his pants.LOL!

    Reply
  12. Flower says:
    July 8, 2024 at 10:17 am

    A mid life crisis like no other.

    Reply
  13. ML says:
    July 8, 2024 at 10:28 am

    Meech nailed it.

    Reply
  14. PinkOrchid says:
    July 8, 2024 at 11:08 am

    Brad is always trying to make some dumb hat happen.

    Reply
  15. BlueNailsBetty says:
    July 8, 2024 at 11:11 am

    Brad defrauded Black people in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. And now he is estranged from his adopted, non-white children who he makes no effort to contact or even keep up with.

    Maybe Formula 1 and Lewis Hamilton should have considered what a flaming racist Brad is before hiring him for this movie.

    Reply
    • Eva says:
      July 8, 2024 at 11:23 am

      Lewis recently said he wants to pursue film and fashion after retiring. such friends from HW will be useful to him.

      Reply
  16. Eden75 says:
    July 8, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    Lifelong F1 fan here, literally as long as I can remember. I have watched all the documentaries and movies I could find with racing in them (the evolution of the track safety for all auto racing documentary “Rapid Response” is fantastic BTW) and I refuse to watch this movie. Pitt will not get any money or views from me, forget it. I really wish Lewis didn’t have anything to do with this, but who knows what the thought process was back when this was all a thought. It was announced back in 2021, who knows how long before that it was in the works.

    Reply
  17. Lively says:
    July 8, 2024 at 2:23 pm

    I don’t know if anyone else notice this but him and Jlo do this thing where they never close their mouth’s
    Honestly 50% of Pitts pics have him gapping his mouth… soo pathetic
    But it’s funny to watch this 60 years old man try to still be hip

    Reply
  18. Hell Nah! says:
    July 8, 2024 at 9:46 pm

    Gah – he looks like such a fool. An aging hipster clown.
    I’m sure all Angie’s kids are laughing at him.

    Reply
  19. Lauren says:
    July 8, 2024 at 10:53 pm

    Both of their outfits are ridiculous. It’s so “How do you do, fellow kids?”

    Reply
  20. Seabreezy says:
    July 8, 2024 at 11:39 pm

    loser.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment