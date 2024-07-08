Brad Pitt went to the British Grand Prix with a bucket hat & Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and his Burberry bucket hat were in the UK over the Independence Day long weekend. He attended the British Grand Prix – which Lewis Hamilton won – with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Interestingly, he was also filming there at Silverstone. I thought Pitt wrapped on his dumb Formula 1 movie months ago, especially given that the production kept working through the SAG and WGA strikes in Europe last summer. My guess is that they were doing some pick-up shots and maybe even some reshoots during the British Grand Prix. It would make sense, especially because Lewis Hamilton is a producer on this movie. Now, it was especially funny that they’re still doing reshoots because… AppleTV chose to drop a teaser for the movie this weekend too:

This looks incredibly stupid and Americanized. Formula 1 is actually growing in popularity organically here in America, but people really think Americans are too stupid to care about Formula 1 unless we can attach a famous American to it.

Anyway, yeah, Ines de Ramon showed up at Silverstone. I appreciated Meech’s tweet about it.

I just feel like it’s so crazy how you can read about a man who abused not only his children, but one of the most famous, beautiful women in the world (on a private jet no less) and still date him, without thinking about the possibility it might happen to you too https://t.co/QwrlaMMZdY — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 8, 2024