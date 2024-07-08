Tobey Maguire, 49, was seen out with 20-year-old model Lily Chee

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer divorced in 2016. He hasn’t remarried, and I get the feeling that he and Meyer actually have a great co-parenting relationship and they’re still pretty good with each other. Since his divorce, Tobey has dated a few much-younger ladies. His dating patterns have not been as egregious as his bestie Leo DiCaprio’s patterns, but yeah, Tobey absolutely goes for much younger women. This is something else though. Tobey was spotted outside of Michael Rubin’s annual 4th of July party, and Tobey was apparently leaving the party with his new girlfriend (???) Lily Chee. She’s barely out of her teens. Tobey just turned 49 years old last month.

Tobey Maguire spent time with actress Lily Chee at the star-studded White Party on the Fourth of July. The Spider-Man actor, 49, was photographed with his arm around the model-actress, 20, at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual Independence Day party in the Hamptons, New York. The pair followed theme in all-white outfits to the summer bash, which was also attended by Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkoswki, C.J. Stroud, Quavo, Druski, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Emily Ratajkowski, Lil Wayne and more. Chee shared a video and photo seemingly taken at the party on her Instagram Stories. The photo showed her gathered with a group of people under pink-colored light; she included a fireworks emoji with it. Reps for Maguire and Chee did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

[From People]

I’ve never really paid attention to Lily Chee but I know she can do better than Tobey Maguire. She’s a model, actress and she has a significant social media presence and following. Seabiscuit came out the year she was born. Lily was less than a year old when Spider-Man 2 came out. Lily was born three years before Tobey’s daughter Ruby was born. Yeah… let’s not. Hopefully this is nothing and everyone just… moves on.