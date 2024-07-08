Prince William has been seen & recorded zipping around Windsor on a scooter

Almost one year ago exactly, we heard a strange story about Prince William. These were simpler times, long before his wife went missing for six months, and the British papers were always eager to hype stories of William’s peasant-LARPing. The strange story was that William bought himself an electric scooter to zoom around the Windsor estate, because we’re supposed to believe that he absolutely lives full time at Adelaide Cottage and he’s always scooting over to the castle to talk to his father. I actually thought the scooter story sounded dumb and untrue. Well, I was wrong! The egg scoots.

👑 The Prince of Wales has been filmed whizzing into Windsor Castle on an electric scooter pic.twitter.com/zZM9QIo9A9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 5, 2024

I know people make too many references to Arrested Development, but this is SOOOO Gob Bluth, right? It was a running joke through much of the original three seasons that Gob went everywhere in Orange County on his dumb Segway. William really does have Gob Energy.

I’m reading through some of the coverage of this video… apparently, the source is TikTok? Someone was visiting the Windsor estate and they happened to get this footage of William, and it was posted first on TT before media outlets picked it up. They’re also making a big deal about how the scooter makes the most sense for William because it’s a “three-mile round trip” from Adelaide to the castle. Is it really that far? I have no real sense of how the smaller cottages and homes are placed on the Windsor estate, honestly. Quick question for British peeps: for getting around grand estates, do you guys use golf carts? Because a golf cart seems like a smarter choice here, as opposed to the heir to the throne scooting around helmet-free and without security. Of course, on a sunny day, I imagine that walk is beautiful and I can’t imagine choosing a scooter over a lovely three-mile walk on that estate.

Also: I sort of believe the scooter stuff shows that William is probably living in a suite at Windsor Castle. Just my opinion.

'It did look like he was clinging on for dear life.' The panel take a look at footage of Prince William, spotted zooming around Windsor Castle on an electric scooter. pic.twitter.com/tmsce63Pb7 — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 6, 2024