Kevin Bacon wore a disguise out in public, disliked not being famous

Kevin Bacon is one of those celebrities with endless goodwill, and he earns that status by generally not being a problematic D-bag. He’s also one of those actors who is known for being very gracious when approached by fans. Everybody loves Kevin Bacon! Hell, we’re all connected to him by six degrees or less. Kevin is starring in two new movies this summer, both of which came out for the holiday weekend. The first one, MaXXXine, hit theaters on July 3. It’s the third movie in Ti West’s X series. Kevin plays a “sleazy” PI alongside series star Mia Goth. In the second movie, Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Kevin plays a cop who acts as a foil for Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley.
Kevin recently did an interview with Vanity Fair to talk about his new roles, acting as his family business, returning to the horror genre as an established actor, where he feels his career is headed, and more. He also shares a funny story about doing an experiment in which he dressed up in a disguise and walked around in public to see what it’s like to not be recognized. And by “dressed up in a disguise,” I mean that Kevin put on an entirely new face, with prosthetics, fake teeth, and glasses. Turns out, life as an ordinary person is not for him.
Kevin Bacon has daydreamed about walking through life as a regular, nonfamous person. A person who hasn’t been killed onscreen by Meryl Streep (in A River Wild), gone to space with Tom Hanks (Apollo 13), or sat across the courtroom from Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson (A Few Good Men). A person so unubiquitous that there is no parlor game named for and centered around him. A person who could stroll the Earth for a day without being asked for a selfie by a stranger.
Then Bacon realized he could test out his fantasy by donning a disguise. And not just any old costume-shop purchase. “I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognizable,” Bacon explains on a recent Zoom. “Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent.”
So the Golden Globe–winning actor and musician went a step further. “I went to a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise,” Bacon says.
He was outfitted with fake teeth, a slightly different nose, and glasses—a getup that made Bacon look a lot like his character in the new Ti West horror film MaXXXine, a sleazy private detective hired to track down the title character (Mia Goth). Bacon put on his normal-person camouflage and tested it at one of the most densely populated locations in Los Angeles: an outdoor shopping mall called The Grove that is perpetually full of tourists.
To his initial delight, the disguise really worked. “Nobody recognized me,” he says. But then an unfamiliar sensation washed over Bacon: the feeling of being invisible. (Given the actor’s prolific career, it is unsurprising that Bacon has played invisible—in 2000’s Hollow Man—but that was for an audience.)
At the Grove, Bacon recalls, “People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, ‘I love you.’ I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a fucking coffee or whatever. I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous.”
When he’s onscreen, though, Bacon loves disappearing completely into a character. That much is clear in MaXXXine, the third film in West’s horror series. Bacon fully basks in his character’s sleaziness, delivering sinister lines in full Louisiana accent. (A sampling: “The past ain’t done with you, Maxine.”) The film bows on Friday, the same week that the actor appears in a movie on the other end of the genre spectrum: the Eddie Murphy action-comedy Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. (Murphy proclaimed Bacon “the perfect villain” for the franchise.)
“I honestly feel very grateful for where I happen to be,” Bacon tells VF in a wide-ranging conversation. “That I can have two totally different movies coming out within a couple of days of each other, and completely different roles. The fact they would both come my way is the thing that I feel the most gratitude for. I’ve fought really long and hard for it.”
I appreciate his honest candor. Kevin could have done the whole noble, fake modesty thing, but nope, he owned that he loves being famous and all of the interaction and perks that come with it. It’s refreshing, particularly in a world where people moan about fame while simultaneously calling the paparazzi to catch them doing a grocery or school run. It would have been really funny if he had come across another famous person and interacted with them in character as a normie. Let’s get some sort of YouTube series going with that as the premise.
As for Kevin’s new movies, I haven’t seen MaXXXine (or any of the other two movies in the series), but I did watch Axel F the other night and thought it was a lot of fun. Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are also in it, and they’re great additions to the cast. I miss dumb, fun action movies like that. We should bring those types of franchises back. Not the old ones, we’ve had enough Die Hard movies lol, but new ones, with new comedy action stars and plotlines that reflect 2024 stories and values.
Photos credit: Getty Images for Netflix, Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
Celebrities call paparazzi and book their own sightings shopping at supermarkets or dining at some restaurant! Why would they do such a thing? Don’t they say they cherish their privacy? The ego these people have.
Most celebrities don’t call the paparazzi and the ones that do aren’t the ones you think of. It’s easy enough for them to get pictures when as a pap you know their home addresses (they always do) neighborhoods, restaurants they go to and cars they drive. If it’s your business you know all that. Then they drive around looking for a sighting.
I guess the story a redditor told us true that when he ran into Kevin at a store, he was rude and walked out with a handful of candy bars. The cashier then asked him to pay for the items and he did so grudgingly. Damn I used to like him.
I believe that is a copypasta that shows up in every reddit thread related to celebrity encounters. And it is told about a different celeb every time. It’s been going around for years so, hopefully, that redditor was just using that copypasta.
Most don’t but you can’t always tell when they do.
Like I saw Angelina Jolie at the grove and she got “caught” but the woman was dressed for red carpet and spent time trying to get attention. It honestly made me sad for her.
Versus Charlize Theron was there with her kids and looked like everyone (aka no glam and 6 inch Louboutin Angie) and no paps in sight.
Celebrities also know what stores they will go to, so they can seek it out and avoid it.
It’s good to be king.
Mel Brooks, love him!
It amusing that KB took the time and effort to get an elaborate disguise in order to experience life as a regular person. His take on the happiness he feels at first giving way to the realization that he’s far happier with perks is certainly honest. I’m not sure I totally appreciate that his conclusion is that he’ll take the privilege over improving things for others.
Sorry. Not sorry. It’s not refreshing that he can’t be bothered to stand in line for a coffee. Or not have anyone come up and say, “I love you.” 😏 I guess he thinks we’ll all find his narcissism charming. Privilege is a hell of a drug.
Thank you! I was really annoyed by this too; you summed it up perfectly. I just wrote a long comment reflecting on him saying this and why it felt off. Your pithy comment sums it up!
Yes, it does sound over-the-top, bless his heart. Maybe he was just trying to be funny. Do people really let him skip the line without complaining because he’s a celeb. Maybe I’m difficult, but I can’t imagine doing that. I also don’t know if I would give him a second glance in public unless I was expecting to see him or he drew attention to himself in some way.
Their New York apartment is on my block, so I see them fairly regularly when they are here. They pick up after their dogs in Central Park and yes, I’ve seen him waiting on line at the deli, coffee in hand. I have not yet seen him on the subway, but my husband has.
Maybe he meant this as a joke, but I don’t think it’s funny. It just sounds tone deaf. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
He told this story on Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me years ago and it came across as something of a comedy bit.
I totally took this as him joking around. I’m a little surprised other people are taking it seriously.
I don’t know why I find it annoying that he couldn’t deal with being a ‘normal’ person – tho’ it sounds like his prosthetics were a bit much, he didn’t have to do it that way. Imagine needing people to say “I love you!” and not wait in line for coffee (seriously? He never has to wait in line?). People weren’t nice to him! That sounds so out of touch. We *all* deserve love! but I also think it would be nice to walk around without people continually stopping you and expecting something from you but I guess the praise overrides that. I think with hat and glasses he would be recognized less, maybe not zero times. It’s good he’s honest but I still find it weird. Also he’s saying this in an interview mostly read by people who don’t get that much love and attention each day and do have to wait in line for coffee. Maybe because it’s so unusual for a celeb to admit this out loud, I don’t know what to make of it.
I had no idea there was a new Beverly Hills Cop movie and good to know. It sounds good!
He was being funny, not serious.
I think he’s just being silly, poking fun at himself/fame. It is kind of funny to imagine Kevin Bacon being sad that no one comes up to him and says “I love you”, I can totally see how that would make him sad lol
Having seen everything we’ve seen of him over the years I absolutely read this is him having some fun and making jokes. Nothing that I’m aware of suggests that he’s this kind of jerk.
I too thought it was a joke, more a bit on celebrity culture than anything malicious. Hence the prosthetics.
I mean it’s also kind of clever, we’re the ones who made him a pop culture reference point, he didn’t do that. So, it’s kind of funny to spend your life being the Kevin Bacon of 6 degrees of separation from literally anyone and then no one recognizing him lol
AGREED! LOVE HIM <3
I agree, Ladye. I think he is a being a little facetious and exaggerating for the storytelling.
Kevin Bacon is an American treasure. He doesn’t take himself too seriously. He is good to his fans in everyday life. And I just love his farm life. I’m happy he found his niche.
Team Blue & Brassy Rebel.
I remember an interview with Brigitte Nielsen at the height of her 15 minutes when an interviewer noted that she couldn’t even go to the grocery store anymore and she responded with , “I don’t want to go to the grocery store.”
A helluva drug, indeed.
I don’t wanna go either, but I have a bad habit called eating.
I think he is a being a little facetious and exaggerating for the storytelling .
Kevin Bacon is an American treasure. He doesn’t take himself too seriously. He is famous but not cause crowd control/trampling of fans level of fame. He is good to his fans in everyday life. And I just love his farm life. I’m happy he found his niche. I loved watching him trying to understand the whole ‘Six degrees of Kevin Bacon’. He seems good natured and able to poke fun of himself.
I absolutely love his singing videos!
I find it hilarious that this story is suddenly circulating as a headline when he told it on the Graham Norton Show like seven or eight years ago!!! Seriously, go to YouTube search his and Graham’s name and it will be among the first clips. When this story started going around over the weekend I was like, did…did he do it again?
Props to him though! There is so much media these days celebrities can just recycle their stories and get new headlines. 😂
That’s hysterical!!
He no longer eats bacon…because he loves his 2 pet pot-bellied pigs so much. He is also popular on TikTok where he make silly videos with his wife. But the big story is the one where he couldn’t handle being a ‘normal’ person for just a few hours. Except people forgot the part where he was making fun of how he’s just another spoiled celebrity. I’m so surprised.
Everyone is taking things a bit seriously here. I thought his story was funny. Kevin bacon and his wife Kiera both have a perfect kind of celebrity. People love them, they get jobs with no problem, and they can still walk the streets without people having a freak out.
Agreed he is clearly joking around, and I think poking fun at fame more than anything.
I also thought he was just being funny when saying this. I don’t think he is being serious. It’s just not coming across in print very well.
I have a feeling his comments are more tongue in cheek than people are taking it.
I have a feeling his comments are more tongue in cheek than people are taking it.
“It’s refreshing, particularly in a world where people moan about fame while simultaneously calling the paparazzi to catch them doing a grocery or school run.”
I remember reading that some celebrities making agreements with paps that if they allow certain pics, the paps will leave them alone the rest of the time. Also, it is different being famous as a man. Back in the day, the paps would call disgusting things to Britney to get a reaction out of her, while they were calling her abusive father “Sir”. It sounds like Kevin has the perfect amount of fame that he can deal with, that is nice. Not every celebrity has that and they can complain about it to make things better for future generation.
Yep. Love the songs with the goats. And I thought it was cute how Kevin Bacon and his wife handled the pandemic. They are so different and yet seem to have a successful Hollywood marriage. I adore Kevin Bacon. I think they tried to make him a Hollywood star but he really found his niche doing strong roles.
Clearly, what he said was tongue-in-cheek about not being recognized, like waiting in line for coffee.
Also going with facetious…a good bit of Space Oddity (movie Kyra directed) was filmed in my little town so saw them a lot and met them several times. We have very limited dining options locally and they waited in line at the local sandwich/coffee/smoothie shops like everyone else. Got to the point seeing them wasn’t a big deal; they were also both very nice and approachable.
It was probably to 35 years ago and he was directly behind me in line in a Boston deli. I recognized him immediately but I don’t think anyone else did. I was trying to be super cool so I did the chin up thing and said “hey, you Kevin Bacon?” He said yes and then I said “you were really good in Lemon Sky” which is an obscure movie that aired on PBS in the late 80’s/early 90’s (see, I was super cool). He said thanks, we didn’t say anything else bc I didn’t want to look start struck and then when I went outside I saw his girlfriend, now wife, waiting for him.
I love your comment, Lee!
Thanks!
In my mid-20s my physical appearance changed very suddenly, drastically, and involuntarily, and I came to feel bitter about how exaggeratedly *different* people treated me. The suddenness of being treated as disposable is very difficult and, although he plays his anecdote for laughs (and I do find Kevin Bacon to be genuinely, effortlessly charming), I feel almost certain that this is the feeling he is describing.
But let me also say this: The first few times I went to The Grove’s Farmers’ Market I dressed normal and had a perfectly normal, invisible time. But then I went to The Grove ahead of a showing of Barbie—taking up space in a gigantic poufy bright pink thing, looking absolutely terrifying, wanting to hide the entire time—and I got treated like I was Kevin Bacon. I share this because I think the real takeaway is, if it is your *goal* to hide in plain sight, people will accommodate.