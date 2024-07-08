Prince William attended the EURO quarterfinal in Dusseldorf on Saturday

Prince William flew to Germany again over the weekend. He was in Germany just after Trooping the Colour to support Team England at the Euros, in his capacity as the Football Association President. It continues to speak volumes to me that William conveniently forgets about his FA responsibilities when it comes to traveling to support the women’s team, but here we are. William flew to Dusseldorf to attend the EURO quarterfinal between England and Switzerland. England won in penalties, so they will face The Netherlands on Wednesday. I would assume that William wants to fly out to Dortmund for that too. This is what people saw when England won:

God Save the King 😁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/jPZLReLpeF — Giorgio Gaias 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@giorgiogaias) July 6, 2024

Yeah. There are a lot of people saying it’s a bad look for William to make it the highest priority to travel around to attend football matches while his wife is still receiving chemotherapy. But I would argue that the timing of everything William and Kate have done in the past five weeks has all had a purpose. Kate had to make her announcement and appearance at Trooping the Colour because William wanted to attend EURO matches in Germany. Kate also had an ultimate goal, which is “attending matches at Wimbledon.”

Something else egg-related was announced over the weekend: William is doing a two-part documentary on his silly Homewards program. He launched Homewards last year, and it was a typical keen scheme, with more hype and promises than funding and planning. Homewards is basically just William banging on about how he’s the savior of homeless people because he threw £3 million at six different halfway houses in the UK. The money comes from the Royal Foundation and William centered himself throughout the launch last year. As you can imagine, he’s centering himself in the documentary too. It’s called Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. There promises to be a lot of keenery about the “ambition” of his project too. Sigh… I guess docu-series are totally okay nowadays, right? But it was crass and a slap in the king’s face when it was the Suss— you know what, nvm.