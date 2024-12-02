Taylor Swift hosted Travis Kelce & the Kelce fam in Nashville for Thanksgiving

Taylor Swift has maintained a penthouse apartment in Nashville for many years, even though she seemingly spends more time in New York and LA these days. I don’t know if her parents also have a home in Nashville, but it would make sense. Well, the Swift family was in Nashville for Thanksgiving, and they played host to the Kelce family. Travis Kelce, Travis’s parents and even Jason and Kylie Kelce all came to Nashville for Thanksgiving and they were hosted by the Swifts for the holiday. Who cooked though??

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a family-filled Thanksgiving together. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, and the pop superstar, 34, celebrated the holiday together and brought along both of their families, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. According to the source, Taylor and her family — including dad Scott and mom Andrea — hosted the Kelces in Nashville, before Travis jetted off to prepare for the Chiefs’ winning game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Nov. 29. “Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families,” the source tells PEOPLE, recalling how the “Karma” singer was in South America for the Eras Tour around Thanksgiving weekend last year. “It’s the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together. Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year,” the source adds. “[Travis’ brother] Jason was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special.” Following the festivities, Taylor also traveled to Kansas City, where she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium with Travis’ mom Donna to cheer on Travis. The news may come as a surprise to some fans, as Travis’ mom Donna said one week before Thanksgiving, during an appearance on the Today show, that Taylor would probably not be joining the Kelces for the holiday. “I don’t think so. She’s kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do,” said Donna, 72, referring to Taylor’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which wraps up on Dec. 8.

[From People]

The unspoken thing is that Travis usually avoids traveling in the days before a home game. Even if he’s been with Taylor in New York, he comes back to Kansas City days before the game so that he can train and prepare. I guess an exception was made because it’s Thanksgiving. Plus, I’m sure Taylor lets the Kelces use her private planes, so it’s not like Travis is stressed out at the airport, trying to get a commercial flight back to Kansas City. Anyway, I’ve said that Travis is in it to win it. This is a sign that Taylor is in it to win it too. Hosting the Kelces in Nashville? The parents getting together for “the kids.” And yeah, I’d want Jason around every holiday too.