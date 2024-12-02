Taylor Swift hosted Travis Kelce & the Kelce fam in Nashville for Thanksgiving

Taylor Swift has maintained a penthouse apartment in Nashville for many years, even though she seemingly spends more time in New York and LA these days. I don’t know if her parents also have a home in Nashville, but it would make sense. Well, the Swift family was in Nashville for Thanksgiving, and they played host to the Kelce family. Travis Kelce, Travis’s parents and even Jason and Kylie Kelce all came to Nashville for Thanksgiving and they were hosted by the Swifts for the holiday. Who cooked though??

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a family-filled Thanksgiving together. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, and the pop superstar, 34, celebrated the holiday together and brought along both of their families, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

According to the source, Taylor and her family — including dad Scott and mom Andrea — hosted the Kelces in Nashville, before Travis jetted off to prepare for the Chiefs’ winning game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Nov. 29.

“Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families,” the source tells PEOPLE, recalling how the “Karma” singer was in South America for the Eras Tour around Thanksgiving weekend last year. “It’s the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together. Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year,” the source adds. “[Travis’ brother] Jason was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special.”

Following the festivities, Taylor also traveled to Kansas City, where she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium with Travis’ mom Donna to cheer on Travis.

The news may come as a surprise to some fans, as Travis’ mom Donna said one week before Thanksgiving, during an appearance on the Today show, that Taylor would probably not be joining the Kelces for the holiday. “I don’t think so. She’s kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do,” said Donna, 72, referring to Taylor’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which wraps up on Dec. 8.

[From People]

The unspoken thing is that Travis usually avoids traveling in the days before a home game. Even if he’s been with Taylor in New York, he comes back to Kansas City days before the game so that he can train and prepare. I guess an exception was made because it’s Thanksgiving. Plus, I’m sure Taylor lets the Kelces use her private planes, so it’s not like Travis is stressed out at the airport, trying to get a commercial flight back to Kansas City. Anyway, I’ve said that Travis is in it to win it. This is a sign that Taylor is in it to win it too. Hosting the Kelces in Nashville? The parents getting together for “the kids.” And yeah, I’d want Jason around every holiday too.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

22 Responses to “Taylor Swift hosted Travis Kelce & the Kelce fam in Nashville for Thanksgiving”

  Val says:
    December 2, 2024 at 9:15 am

    I’m pretty convinced these two have been engaged for a while now but won’t say so publicly until they are already married.

    Reply
    wolfmamma says:
      December 2, 2024 at 9:27 am

      Definitely seems like it ~ no? Decisions have been made.

      Reply
    MY3CENTS says:
      December 2, 2024 at 9:46 am

      It’s looking more and more like it. Happy for them!

      Reply
    Mimi says:
      December 2, 2024 at 10:21 am

      Yes, it’s giving engaged.

      Reply
    Mandragora says:
      December 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm

      I suspect they wouldn’t announce anything until the NFL season is done, so they wouldn’t distract from it. Hailee and Josh announcing is a sweet human interest story, TNT announcing would explode the internet/be global front page news. I think you’re right, though, that they’ll just pop up with wedding rings at some point.

      If they did a more traditional engagement announcement, there would be months of Royal Family levels of speculation over the dress, flowers etc. I mean maybe they want that, but while they obviously have no problems being photographed out and about, they actually don’t share that much behind closed doors stuff.

      The interesting bit is they clearly wanted this joint family Thanksgiving story out there… they/their teams had to know the signal it would send…

      Reply
  Eliza says:
    December 2, 2024 at 9:24 am

    I think she’s pregnant and congratulations to the both of them.

    Reply
    Camomile says:
      December 2, 2024 at 9:28 am

      She was visably drunk a couple of weeks ago. I doubt she wanted to become pregnant while doing 3 hour shows? Especially since she’s done with the tour in a week. I’m sure she’d like a few months of r and r.

      Whole family get together could be engagement.

      Reply
    ariel says:
      December 2, 2024 at 9:56 am

      I know you didn’t mean it that way- but when we talk about a woman’s possible pregnancy- we (1) talk about how her body is not perfect, which, can be damaging for her- and all girls/women who worry that they’re “fat” at any given moment; and (2) we reduce women to baby machines and if that woman has trouble conceiving- that makes it extra shitty for her, and woman like her.

      Reply
    mightymolly says:
      December 2, 2024 at 1:25 pm

      No way she’s pregnant before the end of her tour, but IDK if I believe Tay ever plans to be pregnant. She signed her presidential endorsement as “childless cat lady.” Let’s normalize women not having biological children. Will she get pregnant? Maybe. Will she some day adopt? I think that’s actually really likely. But I don’t think we’ll get a pregnancy announcement from her soon or probably ever.

      Reply
    Kelsey says:
      December 2, 2024 at 2:33 pm

      Not gonna dwell on a woman’s uterine occupational status, especially not one with a known history of eating disorders. Let’s not, precious babies.

      Anyway, I don’t think they’re engaged, but I do think they’ve decided that they’re both Endgame to each other. I don’t think they’re engaged NOW, but it just may be coming. Especially with Tay Tay turning 35 in a couple of weeks.

      Reply
      mightymolly says:
        December 2, 2024 at 3:13 pm

        I like your term endgame. To me, marriage is not even remotely a sign of endgame. MOST people who marry divorce at least once. Marriage is cultural and religious ceremony important in many communities. It’s also a practical legal arrangement that confers medical and retirement benefits on a loved one. But if two people are not in need of medical and retirement benefits, nor attached to specific religious/cultural traditions, I don’t even see the point of marriage. It massively complicates their financials. There’d have to be lawyers and prenups. Signed, someone who married her long term partner so he could have health benefits in the years between retirement and medicare eligibility. #America.

  FancyPants says:
    December 2, 2024 at 9:36 am

    I think a lot of NFL teams require their players to all stay in the same hotel the night before home games, too.

    Reply
    Truthiness says:
      December 2, 2024 at 10:07 am

      A lot of people do an early Thanksgiving dinner. That would give Travis time to be with the team the night before.

      Reply
  MY3CENTS says:
    December 2, 2024 at 9:48 am

    Her birthday is coming up un a couple of weeks, wonder if any big announcement is going to drop,? though they’ll probably keep things private.

    Reply
  ariel says:
    December 2, 2024 at 9:54 am

    I love that his mom, Donna, is straight up lying to the press to keep the privacy.
    That along with Jason on the Rich Eisen show saying – asking him for TS tickets is an automatic no- even though TS said she’d take care of anyone he wanted- he does not want to take advantage – so he does not even go there.
    Those are people that can help keep her safe. Seemingly, lovely people.
    Nice to see they still exist in our- elected white supremacy to the presidency- country.

    It is all sweet.

    Reply
  Truthiness says:
    December 2, 2024 at 9:59 am

    Taylor has had both families fly into Kansas City for dinner several times before, they’ve been meshing their families together for a while and Taylor likes to cook. KC gives them privacy that they’d never get in a much bigger city. It’s kind of wholesome.

    Reply
  Flamingo says:
    December 2, 2024 at 10:04 am

    I know they are always together at her concerts. But Taylors parents have been divorced for years. I doubt they have a home in Nashville and live in separate homes.

    I know everyone wants to put them in a marriage and baby box. But they are just living their lives enjoying each others company. They are on no one’s timetable. And this constant guessing is as old as when Rep TV will drop lol.

    Reply
    Mandragora says:
      December 2, 2024 at 4:49 pm

      I can’t believe I know this gossip and not various actually useful phone numbers… apparently both her parents have homes in Nashville although her dad mainly lives in Florida. Her business headquarters are in Nashville, and they both work for her company in some capacity.

      Reply
  Normades says:
    December 2, 2024 at 10:37 am

    I think it’s sweet that the 3 Kelce granddaughters and a pregnant Kylie were there. That is all so very wholesome and it’s nice that both sets of divorced parents get along well enough to spend holidays together with all their kids. Taylor’s brother might of been there too.

    Reply
  VilleRose says:
    December 2, 2024 at 10:42 am

    lol I forgot about the Gucci bucket hat Travis wore. If they ever have kids, I hope they make fun of that hat.

    His mom Donna probably lied because she knows whatever she says will generate headlines and she wants to give her son privacy. In other Donna Kelce related news, the Hallmark Christmas movie about the Chiefs started playing last night and Donna appeared within the first 15 minutes, it was cute seeing her in it. She was wearing Travis’s 87 jersey too.

    Reply
  ThatGirlThere says:
    December 2, 2024 at 10:49 am

    It’s looks like Travis and Taylor really like each other. And it seems that the families are enjoying themselves and each other as well. I’m sure the speculation of engagement and marriage will only intensify, which is crazy because it’s been so intense already.

    Travis congratulated that cutie Hailee Seinfeld and Josh Allen on their engagement and now of course that added to the engagement discourse.

    Also saw where Allen’s ex-girlfriend made a comment about CTE and Josh. Not cool at all. But messy shit they I can get into during these turbulent times 😁

    Reply
  Xantha says:
    December 2, 2024 at 1:05 pm

    Ah yes, engagement possible, pregnancy, less likely, let’s get to the real tea: What did they eat? Does Taylor have a Mac’n’Cheese recipe up her sleeve that’s an instant hit? Can Travis throw down in the kitchen? And how drunk was Jason in all of this?

    Reply

