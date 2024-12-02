Prince Harry will launch an art exhibition which benefits Sentebale on Wednesday

Prince Harry has a surrogate family, men and women who have come into his life over the years and filled the void of mother, father, sister and brother. Prince Seeiso is one of those people. Harry met Seeiso when he was a teenager in Lesotho. They became lifelong friends, and Harry recently traveled to Lesotho for the first time in years. He spent time with Seeiso and his Lesotho family and they checked in on the continued work of Sentebale, the charity Harry and Seeiso started back in 2006. When Harry plays polo, those are often charity matches to benefit Sentebale. Now Harry and Seeiso are unveiling an art exhibition in NYC to benefit Senebale:
Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho’s charity, Sentebale, is preparing to unveil something special in New York City.
PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Sentebale has partnered with Ki Smith Gallery for an art exhibition titled “Friend,” which will open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 14. The exhibition, running until Jan. 19, will be free to attend, with an option for visitors to make on-site donations to Sentebale. Members of the public can RSVP to attend through the gallery’s website. The display will feature works by pioneers of Minimalism and Op Art alongside contemporary artists, with 100% of the gallery’s profits from the display donated to Sentebale, which uplifts young people in Lesotho and Botswana.
In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso said, “This collaboration with Ki Smith and his gallery is incredibly meaningful to the organization. Having Ki join us in Lesotho this past October to see Sentebale’s work ﬁrsthand, and to experience the creativity, resilience and determination of the young people we serve, was truly special. ‘Friend’ is making art accessible to everyone—an act that resonates deeply with Sentebale’s ethos of leaving no one behind. This exhibition captures the spirit of inclusivity and community that lies at the heart of both Sentebale and Ki Smith Gallery. Sharing art as a powerful force for connection and change, is inspiring.”
The Duke of Sussex will attend an intimate launch party on Wednesday, Dec. 4, to officially kick off the exhibit.
Ah, this is another reason why Harry was happy to sign on to the NY Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday. He knew he would already be in town for this art exhibit opening. So Harry will be flying solo in New York for at least two events on Wednesday – DealBook Summit and then this art reception. Man, Harry has a lot of business in New York these days. It might be time to invest in a safe and secure apartment in town, maybe?
I love that he titled the exhibit friend! He is really just hitting it out of the park for his charities and doing it solely for them and not himself. Good King Harry.
I bet they have an acquaintance or friend’s place that they stay at in nyc. And this is the same day as the Tyler Perry Paley gala. Sussex content on the way❤️
I get the feeling that that New York home/apartment may has been purchased/ rented for a longer time, already. I mean, Meghan has a lot of friends living in New York. And since her acting days New York has been one of the cities she regularly visits with/for friends and her business events. And what it seems like, Prince Harry has found the place to frequently attent for his own work-related and philanthropic activities as well.
The good thing is that, the unfortunate experience in NYC with the press/paps a few years ago, has led the New York Police Department to offer him/them an arragement of extra security when they are in town.
Sorry * [frequently attend]
I am so proud of Harry. Like Meghan, when he is involved with something, he gives 100%. The Sussexes are defining what it means to be a philanthropy working couple. While the left behinds promise, the Sussexes deliver.
Go Harry! Thank you and Prince Seeiso for your commitment to Sentebale and the children.
This sounds great! This also shows Harry’s commitment and follow through. The trip to Lesotho was forging connections. So with this, Dealbook, and the Paley awards, we will have a full day of Sussex content. The 3hr time difference will help as well. Can’t wait!
It is so funny none of this is revealed, before Harry is ready. This is what drives the BM mad.
A Gallery Exhibition is not put together in week.
They keep saying Harry don’t have any friends in the U S, because they don’t know them, let’s bring out jelly roll.
As mentioned, Tom Sykes used to be a more balanced gossiper re the royals. He long ago jumped ship and makes a complete fool of himself with his narratives. Obviously, he has no shame because some of his published content is far too messy for anyone to take seriously.
Wasn’t he also one of the royal reporter who wrote about Will & Rose? Same as Dan Wootton, all the reporters who had info on Rose coincidentally turned into the extreme anti-H&M reporters and started writing very flatteringly about W&K.
No leaks in the Sussex machine! Always under the radar until officially announced.
So happy for those who will benefit from this charity. As a transplanted New Yorker, I already miss NYC at this time of year. This art show would be just another fabulous reason to be there for the holidays.
Harry is so impressive. His father should be beaming with pride.
Maybe the apartment that King Charles purchased in New York was for when the Royal Family visits they have someplace to stay. Prince Harry is part of the family. Maybe if’s a trade off for him not prosecuting The people who harassed them when they were in NEW York. Just a thought.
That story was misinformation. The apartment was not actually bought by Charles but the Canadian Embassy in NY.
lol. What? Why would NY drop prosecution just because? Charles who got the money for Frogmore back, who took back H&M’s home in UK isn’t giving a free apartment to H&M, especially to save some shady “journalists'” asses. If he did, he would make sure we know about it, what a good father he is. I remember, Charles was also leaking lies about how he helped H&M to pay for their home in Montecito. I guess, since H&M personally corrected the story, he doesn’t dare to lie about things like that anymore to his favorite DM journalists.
I guess Harry has made connections with the performing arts in support of Sentebale. Checked out the gallery web-site. What an interesting collaboration! And how Sentebale has expanded beyond its original work for children affected by HIV. Between Sentebale, Invictus, and Travelyst, Harry has founded three internationally impactful organizations and he just turned 40!
He is very impressive.
But the British press told us that Harry does nothing all day except hang out with his security guard.
Hmm, thinking about it and I wonder if Harry will film some media type thing for the upcoming polo show while he’s in nyc. Maybe to be released closer to the premier date.
I’m wondering if he will be doing some promo for Polo while in NYC. I hope so.
I love the first pic of Harry and Seeiso. Harry looks like he’s forcing his big brother take a pic that he’d rather. They so clearly adore each other.
I did a quick search of Seeiso bc I wanted to see how old he is (58). The BRF is still claiming Sentebale on their official site and so are the Wales.
Anyway find the video blurb of the 2016 concert Harry and Seeiso put together for Sentebale. They are having so much fun and it’s a joy to watch. Also Joss Stone’s comments are great.
This man is busy.. I’m really curious about the art exhibit.
I’m waiting for Prince Harry’s coffee table photo book with his photos taken all over the world, especially in Africa. I know he will publish that book someday. He is a great photographer, he has a creative mind. He took art classes at Eaton, He did paint and draw before, so he’s skilled too.