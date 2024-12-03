President Biden pardoned his son Hunter because it’s ‘time to end all of this’

On Sunday, President Joe Biden pardoned his only living son, Hunter Biden. It was a full and unconditional pardon for any and all crimes Hunter may have committed in the past ten years. My first, second, third and fourth reactions were all variations of: good for Joe Biden, I’m glad he pardoned Hunter, and President Biden was probably very worried about what Donald Trump and his minions would do to Hunter if Joe didn’t pardon him. To me, the pardon says more about what Pres. Biden thinks about the incoming Trump administration. But to hear Democratic Party elected officials, podbros and seemingly all of the Beltway media, Joe pardoning Hunter was the biggest political catastrophe of all time. Give me a f–king break. The biggest political catastrophe of all time was normalizing Donald Trump’s violent white national fascism for nine years and holding Democrats to wildly different standards. That’s how we got here. Anyway, the NYT had a story about why President Biden made the decision:
Inside a borrowed vacation compound earlier in the week, with its views of the Nantucket Harbor, Mr. Biden had met with his wife, Jill Biden, and his son Hunter Biden to discuss a decision that had tormented him for months. The issue: a pardon that would clear Hunter of years of legal trouble, something the president had repeatedly insisted he would not do.
Support for pardoning Hunter Biden had been building for months within the family, but external forces had more recently weighed on Mr. Biden, who watched warily as President-elect Donald J. Trump picked loyalists for his administration who promised to bring political and legal retribution to Mr. Trump’s enemies.
Mr. Biden had even invited Mr. Trump to the White House, listening without responding as the president-elect aired familiar grievances about the Justice Department — then surprised his host by sympathizing with the Biden family’s own troubles with the department, according to three people briefed on the conversation.
But it was Hunter Biden’s looming sentencings on federal gun and tax charges, scheduled for later this month, that gave Mr. Biden the final push. A pardon was one thing he could do for a troubled son, a recovering addict who he felt had been subjected to years of public pain.
When the president returned to Washington late Saturday evening, he convened a call with several senior aides to tell them about his decision.
“Time to end all of this,” Mr. Biden said, according to a person briefed on the call.
The Times went on to write: “Mr. Biden’s decision has tarnished a storied public legacy…” It didn’t tarnish jacksh-t. Biden is still the same principled man. He’s the same man who was squeezed out by his party, a man who watched as tens of millions of Americans voted for an insurrectionist lunatic. Americans didn’t want Joe Biden’s principles, so he’s taking them back to Delaware, along with his only living son. The Times’ sources also said that President Biden was “deeply concerned that the pressure of the trials would push his son into a relapse after years of sobriety.” I think that’s a reasonable fear, and President Biden wants to do everything to help Hunter’s fragile sobriety. Now, does anyone think that Joe Biden would have pardoned Hunter if Kamala Harris had won? I’m not sure.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Joe did the right thing because the orange stain was going to go after him as soon as he took office. I’m tired of the main stream media dumping on Joe. Maybe had they reported all the shit the orange stain was up to instead of sane washing him we would be in this mess!!!
Amen. The corporate media gave endless air time to Tr*mp, and zero to explaining Biden’s legislative victories – which if left alone, will positively impact our economy and infrastructure for generations. The Inflation Reduction Act: the largest investment in green technology in history, which also lowed prescription costs for people on Medicare. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: an enormous investment in public works and supplying high speed internet to rural areas. The CHIPS and Science Act: returning production of semiconductor chips to the US, including millions of dollars in investment in economically depressed Upstate NY – where Elise Stefanik represents more squirrels than people.
THIS!!! 100%
I’m glad Biden did this. The “justice” system is a joke anyway. I’m usually all for white men, especially nepobabies, suffering the consequences of their terrible choices but in this case it is more fun to watch the magats melt down. I just wish Joe would do something for the rest of us. For example: adjourn congress and pack the supreme court. Let them spend the next 4 years fighting about that and make the court useless.
Frankly the Dem party can f*** right off. They basically abandoned President Biden and VP Harris and only got behind her when they saw the money she and Tim Walz brought in. This pardon is terrifying because it shows me President Biden has lost faith. In America. Certainly in his party. And I don’t blame him one bit. What we have now is an incoming party of criminals. Buckle up.
Eh what?
Many came in right from the start.
The Obamas did a LOT of campaigning for Harris. I’ve never seen a former presidential couple do that much campaigning for a candidate. They were everywhere telling people to vote for her. So did many others.
If you want to blame people, blame the stupid ones that stayed home or voted for Trump, particularly the ones you know that Trump will not be nice to and were still dumb enough to not vote for her.
And blame the media that were bought by billionaires and normalized Trump, while putting everything a Democrat does under a loop.
Naw….WAY TOO MANY DEM STAKEHOLDERS showed their collective asses…by what they did in NOT supporting Biden & the tepid or non existent support of Harris…So yea…F ’em 🤬
And many of them did turn on her the minute she lost, blaming her for supposedly causing a wipeout even though it is proving to be far from a wipeout with Republicans having narrow majorities in both houses of Congress. She herself will end up with 75 million votes in just about 100 days of campaigning. Yet, some of these down ballot Dems immediately began acting all superior to her because they won. We know who is doing this and will remember. We will also remember people like newly elected NC governor Josh Stein who said, “She just ran out of time.” He thought she did a great job and saved many others with the energy she brought.
You know how it is.
Democrats need to do exactly everything a left leaning voter wants before many of them would even consider voting for them. Then they spend more time infighting or telling others to be apathic or focus on hating democrats than preparing for the next election.
Conservatives will show up for way less.
That’s why they keep winning and Democrats don’t win with the overwhelming numbers they should win with.
Thank you! Also there was a deal in place. The judge after being pressured by Trump/MAGA threw it out. The freaking USA went after Hunter and ignored any pleas and wanted him in jail for more than 40 years. The whole thing was insane. Even his own jury was like is there a way to not convict him for this crap. The whole thing was done to break Biden and cause Hunter to either relapse or kill himself. I don’t blame Biden for not sacrificing his kid on the BS altar that is America or the Democratic Party that tossed him under the bus and wanted him to push him out after a bunch of donors demanded it.
Typical media caring more about this than Trump doing a 100000 times more than that.
Love to see the support for Biden on Blue Sky as well. People are getting sick of media normalizing Trump and complaining about anything a Democrat does.
Why do we still need to be perfect and decent to them 100% when they are not perfect and decent for even 0.0001%?
And when I say decent, they want us to adhere to their version of decent as well as shaming us into being our own version of decent, that they spit on at every turn.
Yes and yes. Hunter will likely melt into obscurity. The much bigger concern is charges being dropped against the criminal that is going to be our president.
Flowerlike: yes! And it’s been like this since POTUS Biden was elected. I’m done with it.
Does he care about his legacy? Of course he does. He also knows the well being of his family is his legacy as well. Do the most good while you can, Joe! And if student loans could be next that’d be great
I think Biden would say that being a good father is probably the most important thing in his life (Along with being a good husband) – it kind of reminds me of Meghan Markle saying that the most important title she would ever have is “mom.” Biden probably feels that its not worth the sacrifice of Hunter’s freedom and maybe sobriety to maintain “decency” in the face of Trump and MAGA.
Totally agree. The man lost so much throughout his life and has spent a long time trying to help Hunter, who can blame him for doing this? He’s a human being and a father, and you’re right, at the end of the day that is what is most important to him.
Hunter has always been an Achilles heel for Joe and Trump has been an evil bastard in always targeting him, including the debate, where Joe started to freeze and falter. With shitler taking over soon and weirdos like kash patel ready to go after perceived enemies, there is no way Joe wants his son in the federal prison system where he could get killed. So this pardon happened because the next administration doesn’t care about fairness or rule of law.
Now it would be great if Joe added a bunch of other pardons before he goes. But I can’t criticize a father wanting to protect his only living son. That’s what normal parents would do and too many Dems do not seem to understand this. Principles mean nothing if your kid is dead.
This is why I haven’t watched MSM since the Monday before the latest sad ass reflection of 🇺🇸 aka POTUS election…I’m done with 45 years of watching MSM lie & conflate regarding the Democrats while letting Republicans get away with the most inhumane BS…And I’m someone that used to CONSTANTLY watch MSNBC…and though there are about 3 journalists on that station I will ALWAYS admire…they have my respect…but NEVA again will they have my viewership…
I’m done being complicit regarding THAT!🤬
Lala: yes! Me too, I turned off the cable news 11/5. I wrote letters of thank you and support to Biden, Harris, Walz. What a magical time we had with the joy … now diving into a cesspool.
Take care of yourselves and your community !
If only Joe had given Hunter a cabinet position on day one of his administration! As far as I can tell, the media don’t seem to have a problem with convicted felons, violent misogynists, rapists, child predators, and human traffickers in positions of power. Hunter is a puppy dog in comparison.
If Kamala won, I believe Hunter’s signed plea deal for 2 years probation would have been honored. Yes, the deal hit a snag with a Trump appointed judge, but ultimately I think Kamala’s DOJ could have worked it out, especially since the PROSECUTORS agreed to it. I think Joe would have been fine with that. It’s an entirely different matter to hand Hunter over to Trump’s prison thugs. God knows what would have happened to him while he’s locked in a cell for decades. After Joe’s own party backstabbed him and he’s riding off into the sunset of retirement, f*ck ‘em all! He shouldn’t give one damn about what anyone, including the Dems and beltway media, think of this one.
Joe knew Hunter would be safe with Kamala’s Justice Department. There is no way I would let any child or grandchild of mine go into a federal penitentiary under the control of Trump’s Nazis. And this Crazy Eyes Patel guy that Trump plans to install as FBI director has explicitly said that Hunter Biden should be charged for his involvement in Ukraine in 2014. That’s why the pardon goes back that far.
Exactly!
Joe did it to protect his son. Trump would go after him with everything he had just to hurt Joe Biden.
At the end of the day, at the end of his Presidency, Biden protected his only living son. I agree completely that Trump would have seen to it that hell awaited Hunter in the prison system. There would have been no Club Fed for him. More likely he would have been in solitary for an unconscionable amount of time. Good for Joe.
I love the media ignores that Comer said starting January 21 the GOP House was going to go after Hunter again. So yeah, I don’t blame Biden for the pardon. There’s no more morals going on there. The handwringing is hilarious. Hey, most Americans don’t know what tariffs are and how they work so no, no one except the people with no skin in the game are screaming this tarnishes his legacy. It’s gross the media went after Biden for the past two years about his son, demanded to know if he was going to pardon him, and kept hounding him about it and then bringing up how many years he was going to serve. This country sucks.
Also, Weiss is going after this pardon by claiming it’s illegal. So yeah, I don’t want to hear about Biden and his legacy anymore. I hope the DOJ rots from the inside out and Merrick Garland is awful. I am sure the DOJ is going to release Biden’s tapes and all kinds of crap. Just get ready for the media to not care about any of this again.
Joe is in his 80s. I think he just wants to go home to Delaware and live out his years in peace. He couldn’t do that if he is constantly worried about what is happening to his son especially since he won’t always be there to protect him. This man has lost two children. Give him a break. All the people clutching their pearls and saying it tarnished his legacy need to chill. The Republicans have done much worse. I am sick of seeing them get away with it. Good for Joe for sticking up for his family and giving the Democrats and Republicans the middle finger. They don’t call him dark Brandon for no reason.
Would he have done this if Kamala had won? i dont think so, but am not sure. I know I’ve felt over the past year or so that the anti-Hunter Biden sentiment is ramping up again in MAGA, not calming down (it seemed for a while to me that it was going away but we saw Trump use Hunter to attack Joe at the debate and it worked.) And if Harris was committed to not interfering, this could have played out in a bad way for Hunter.
I think Joe’s concern was that things were going to get worse for Hunter, and that under a Trump presidency there would be no limits to what Rs would do to him to punish Biden.
i also think part of the reason for all the handwringing is that I really thought a lot of Rs that voted for Trump assumed Democrats would provide those limits and guardrails, and that we would push to be the party of decency and political norms the way we did in his first term. But as many of us on here said on November 6…..meh. Dont look to Dems to save you from the choices you made. And I think that’s what’s throwing off a lot of Rs now – this is Joe Biden saying you know what, eff political norms, I’m protecting my son and I think now Rs realize that Dems are starting to shift in their mindsets.
The Democratic party is over and the best thing Joe can do right now is issue an avalanche of executive orders on his way out the door. Felon can overturn them, sure, but make him do that. If the Dems don’t do that, don’t use this last gasp of relevancy to fight for this country with every last breath, then what did we ever stand for?
God, I would love that. Sweeping executive orders that would genuinely benefit everybody if they were allowed to stand, and which couldn’t be overturned without drawing attention to all the things that could’ve been if MAGAts had actually done some fucking research and voted in their own interests for once.
Joe Biden won’t do that though, because he is not a progressive.
Exactly. Look, I don’t really care that he did this (although I always thought it was stupid of his spokespeople to claim over and over again that he won’t) but if this is like The Last Big Controversial Thing he does–a move to protect his son and not a flurry of EOs that benefit the American people–then I’ll be pretty disappointed. Biden’s approval rating is hovering at 37%–he has absolutely nothing to lose at this point. Might as well go out guns blazing before we slide into four years of pure hell.
POTUS Joe Biden hasn’t done anything that is tarnishing, leave alone “more tarnishing” of his legacy. Dems are just being bat-crazy carrying on about how POTUS shouldn’t have pardoned his son. I have absolutely nothing left to say to the Rethuglicans, they supported their man warts and all and never looked for a perfect human neither ever held their felon to any unrealistic standards. They supported their felon warts and all and voted him back into the WH. My comments are to the Dems who continue to self-sabotage and continuously shoot themselves in the mouth with their BS “when they go low we high”, of course being aided and abetted by the mainstream media. That’s why the only channels now I watch are on YT, Maidas touch, Tyler Cohen, and the likes, they’re the only one’s worth watching.. Yes, the bar is being set so low if we compare anyone to Trump, so what? How has your moral standards helped other than screwing everybody else up the arse? And where is the pearl clutching about how a fascist, thief, insurrectionist felon was voted for and elected back into the WH? Once again, stop holding humans to unrealistic high standards. If you want perfect people, Drumf shouldn’t be your president elect. After millions of Americans voted a felon back into the POTUS office, people need to zip the fup about what POTUS Joe Biden should and shouldn’t have done. End of.
Lawrenceville: yes! 100% to all of what you said. It’s infuriating to hear the bothsidesism of the news. POTUS Biden has done tremendous good for the USA and very little was reported since the orange menace extinguishes all the good.
Burn it all down on your way out, Joe!
It just doesn’t matter anymore. We’re all f**ked.
I would care more about protecting my son than my legacy. 🍊 is placing unqualified, Russian assets in his cabinet but yes let’s clutch our collective pearls over this.
Anyone up for pardon was found guilty which is why they would need a pardon.🤨
Jimmy Carter pardoned his brother Billy for taking money from Libya. George Bush Sr. granted clemency to his son Neil for the S&L scandal. Bill Clinton pardoned his brother Roger for drug charges.
Nobody remembered any of this until a couple of newspapers published articles yesterday.
Folks need to stop acting new and realize that politics isn’t an Aaron Sorkin fevered dream.
Frankly, I would have been surprised AF if Biden didn’t pardon Hunter regardless of what he said previously.
I do not give one single sh*t that he pardoned Hunter. Trump was going to go after him for no reason. Time for Dems to learn to fight back
The magnificent dude sidestepped his character for his SON. Leaving him in jail under Oompa, well…
Bravo. I need more. We have a month and a half. We. Need. More.
I’m still wrestling with this internally. Lifelong Democrat here and happy with higher taxes, human rights, socialism and now my gut reaction is in line with the other side. I am having difficulty with that–I responded yesterday and spoke and texted my American loved ones who are on the same page as (most of) you.
Project 2025. Essentially a government of yes-men who are woefully unqualified. Vendettas galore. There is no comparison between what Biden did and what Trump has done/ will do. I think Trump is going to continue to go after Hunter Biden (and many more) anyway on trumped-up charges, because that’s generally how the far right do things. I remain worried about the effects of the pardon down the line. That will soon fade simply because the inauguration is quickly approaching and it’s going to get nasty.
The overwhelming sentiment on social media from grassroots Dems is that Joe did the right thing to protect his son. They are shocked at the naivete of pundits who don’t see the danger Hunter would be in if he ended up in the federal prison system. Or maybe they just don’t care. It would effectively be a death sentence. And mainstream media is doing what it always does, holding Democrats to a much higher standard than Republicans who are held to no standard at all. The one thing I’m really enjoying these days is watching corporate media crash and burn. Burn it down I say.
Go Joe, GO! I support you 100%! For once recently, we had some actual news about our current POTUS, Biden. The news has been suffocated by 45 all day, all the time. I’m done with it too, Joe! The PodBros and unsupportive Dems can F all the way off.
Once again, the NYT is confirming how right I was to cancel my subscription. Once again, they are focused on some extraneous thing instead of reporting on the cabinet of felons and freaks Chump is putting in place. I’ve seen numerous interviews of former prosecutors who said a conviction on charges like Hunter’s warrants probation, not prison and this was a witch hunt.
James Comer was just on Fox saying how he will speak with Trump’s new AG (Bondi) about Hunter!!!! This is exactly why Joe Biden pardoned him; those goons will never stop!
Our country elected a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist to the WH; I do not give AF what anyone who voted for that Orange felon has to say about Biden pardoning his son. Go kick rocks. The rule of law and the justice system no longer matter if one possesses enough power, money, and influence – just ask Trump.