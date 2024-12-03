Yes, Princess Kate absolutely wore burgundy in honor of Qatar’s flag

Here are more photos from the Qatari state visit to the UK. Prince William and the Princess of Wales first traveled to greet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani at the hotel or whatever. Then William and Kate traveled with the Qatari royals to Whitehall, where they joined King Charles for the Horse Guards parade. Camilla skipped – she didn’t want to be out in the cold while she was still feeling the effects of a lingering cold. Camilla did join Charles, William and Kate at the lunch for the Qatari royals though. From People:
Charles was driven from Buckingham Palace down the mall which was decorated, as is tradition, with the U.K. and Qatar flags. When his royal limousine pulled up at Horse Guards Parade, and was heralded with the National Anthem, God Save The King, and then William and Kate arrived with the guests from Qatar at around 12.10pm, U.K. time.
Kate wore a coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and hat by Sahar Millinery — both in the burgundy color that matched the color of the Qatar flag, and jewelry from the late Queen Elizabeth. Soon after she and William stepped onto the platform, she curtsied to her father-in-law Charles, 76, before she and William were taken along the greeting line.
Charles then took the Amir to the center of the pavilion for the playing of the national anthems, and the Prince and Princess of Wales took their place alongside the party. Following that greeting at Horse Guards Parade, Kate and William headed back to Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession with Charles and the Qatari guests. The visit continued with a lunch and a viewing of treasures from the Royal Collection that are relevant to Qatar.
“The burgundy color that matched the color of the Qatar flag”– it’s true. I looked up the flag of Qatar, and it’s absolutely burgundy and white. Kate has been MIA for most of the year, but for her first state visit of 2024, ol’ girl still went for flag-dressing! LOL. I was genuinely thinking, it’s weird that she didn’t try to wear something from Qatar or designed by a Qatari designer. But she just went with flag-dressing.
As long as she can buy a new coat and ugly fascinator Katie is as happy as a pig in slop. I thought the mistress queen had a respiratory infection and was resting?
Lazy ass welfare queens.
Welfare royals is the right word.
They dont need more than few new fashion pieces and shiny jewelry to show us and they’re happy…
I do have to say that the boots are nice
So she did what she always does and theme dresses. She is very very limited.
Ahhh, that’s the necklace she wore to Prince Philip’s furneral, I think. And the chanel bag.
Yeah, a more intelligent person would have tried to source a Qatar designer (be it jewellery or dress or a clever accessory) for this meeting.
Every photo of Kate makes me think of the ‘ass vs. face’ debate – which I admit I don’t fully understand. But I think it means, applied here, if Kate wasn’t so stick thin, her face would be a little more full and look less saggy and severe. She’s in her early 40’s, but her face has always looked much older, and I think it’s because of its lack of fat. Anyone else?
I disagree in that I think she does look early forties so she matches her age, but I agree that if her face was fuller, she should look younger. She always has looked her best IMO during her pregnancies because her face filled out.
Martha Stewart is a perfect example of ass vs face
Aging is inevitable but clinging to her long hair and fussy updos really doesn’t help her age with grace.
The Victorian school marm look doesn’t help either.
How much did she spend on that coat dress and tailoring/bespoking? Because it’s not tailored right, or at least doesn’t look right.
She could probably have done the look much more cheaply by sourcing a uniform from the national airline as that’s all I’m seeing here.
@HeatherC I suspect the coat isn’t hanging quite right because the button that does up the button hole nearer the coat edge has been moved over. I’m thinking this was done to show off how thin Kate is but it just means it pulls and hangs funny. All that money on a bespoke coat and then an amateur does that?
Why? Nobody else found it necessary to theme dress. Isn’t it sufficient to fly the actual flag and play the song?
Imagine if the Amir’s wife arrived wearing a giant Union Jack.
I’ll be damned if her funny little fascinator isn’t a straight up copy of Qatar Airways cabin crew ladies hats
https://uk.pinterest.com/pin/qatar-airways-cabin-crew–71142869192052187/
Kate is channeling her mom.
Because of course she did.
Very ‘doors to manual’ vibe overlaying her regular buttons/school marm look.
The burgundy suits her.
This is an attempted (& failed) Meghan cosplay, imo. The monochromatic look is vintage Meghan. Even the hat is something Meghan became known for during her time as a royal.
The coat dress collar and neckline is interesting but weird. The coat dress is more like the Kate of old, but the monochromatic part is definitely inspired/copied off of Meghan.
Guess she’s back to that now, 😒
Interesting that she curtsied to KC but W didn’t have to … implying W had seen KC but K hadn’t yet. Had W seen K since the night before? 🧐
I love the little purses. That’s all.
It’s a very pretty coat dress. She looks tired.
Did William avoid taking her hand? He does not look “friendly” with her. She looks rather strained and the eyebrows look somewhat off.
The one eyebrow is making an escape. Usually a sign of a few “refreshing” jabs.
She does look rather… dazed.
I’m trying to decide if its just the pictures that Kaiser chose or what….but she does look really dazed and out of it.
If you compare to last years flashing fest, she does look a bit out of it this year. William is also mostly ignoring her and she’s looking more neutral and spaced out than angry. It’s likely to avoid a repeat of the car photo from, last year where they both looked miserable.
Compared to last years flashing event…I’m trying to remember but didn’t we also theorize possible medication then as well? Combined with a desire for attention and possibly goading a reaction from William.
@Nic919 yes spaced out is a good term, especially in the car pics. There’s almost no emotion there, whether she’s happy or annoyed or angry or what.
Why would we think she’d change her Modus Operandi at this point? lol. While I do like the outfit (love that burgundy color), it seems to drain the life out of her. Or maybe it’s just that she *looks* like she’s drugged and out of it? Normally, she’d be gurning, and overly animated to hog the spotlight. Now, she just seems…defeated?
I’m really starting to think that scar above and through her eye area was a “self-harm”, and she’d been in an inpatient facility all those months (or “home treated” for privacy), and she’s still medicated.
Yeah, judging from her subdued appearance here, I think your theory is quite possible..
Funnily enough, I like Kate in burgundy.
“ that scar above and through her eye area was a “self-harm””
I can’t believe William could have been made to perform in the “happy families” video and Carole be so dead silent throughout Kategate if that were the reason for the scar.
IG, he could be silent if he was afraid she’d go public saying he and his wandering scepter the *cause* of the self-harm, or that “Mr. Family Man” wasn’t living with his family. Let’s face it, if that family decides you’re out, you’re gone. *She* could be blackmailing *him* if she feels she has nothing to lose.
I don’t know (obviously!! lol). The kids are the wild cards here (how are they kept quiet, when you have to know their friends’ parents are probably prompting their kids to ask questions). Kind of telling how W said Charlotte burst into tears seeing his beard. If he was living *with* them, she’d’ve seen it daily, growing, and it wouldn’t be a shock.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Who knows at this point.
That was my thought, that she looks heavily medicated. At least she didn’t get out of the carriage with her dress hiked up like at the other state visit.
Cb ,please tell me, are there any photos of Camilla and Kate in the recent months? This Camilla’s cold seems to appear whenever there is am engagement with Kate…am I overly suspicious or something else is going on?
So, she lucked out with the flag color bc I tend to think Kate looks good in burgundy. I like the boots and matching gloves. But she has other burgundy coats right? She did that whole matchy matchy burgundy dress brigade at one of her Christmas carols. So why a new one? But overall it looks good to me except for two things, as I said on the other thread. I don’t like the dumb little hat and I don’t like that necklace.
She would fit right in at Qatar Airways with that outfit.
I find this look to be boring and like I’ve seen it before on her.
It reminds me of what she wore on that 1 yr anniversary of the queen’s death and she and baldimort stood in front of a chair with a picture of her face. Anyone remember that weird occasion? lol
It also looks like something she’s worn on a Christmas walk before. Idk. It’s dull but that’s her style.
I do think it’s fairly dull but it mostly just seems like something she would wear. Or yes has worn before. A very safe choice. Especially in comparison to the last state visit she attended.
Do do you think she knows she’s dressed like a Qatari air stewardess? Nothing would surprise me.
Though the head-to-foot green she dressed in for her Irish trip will take some beating.
Just an FYI, when you are entertaining Middle Eastern dignitaries or royals, you do not want the focus to be on a designer. Capice?
Yeah that’s why she wore McQueen, because she didnt want anyone to talk about a designer.
this is one of the reasons the late queen relied so heavily on her “private dressmaker” or one or two go-to designers/dressmakers especially as she aged.
With a lot of practice, the royals have become really proficient in their usage of health caused reasons for absences. So I don’t believe the Cam is still ill, she just didn’t want to come. And as far as Kate’s outfit, I don’t like the funky collar on the coat dress, but I’m a complete sucker for all one color dressing, and I love the color, the hat, the gloves and the boots. So I think she looks appropriate and well groomed. I really have thought she looked medicated in the past, but not this time. I just don’t know why she keeps hanging around. I would be gone at the first sign my husband didn’t want me. Oh, wait, I forgot about the children. She really does delight in them. So, I guess she’s at their mercy.
I saw the boots and thought of the line from Kinky Boots: “Ugh. Burgundy.”
Good God, everything doesn’t have to be burgundy. The boots. The gloves. The purse. The hat. Make it stop.