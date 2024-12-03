Yes, Princess Kate absolutely wore burgundy in honor of Qatar’s flag

Here are more photos from the Qatari state visit to the UK. Prince William and the Princess of Wales first traveled to greet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani at the hotel or whatever. Then William and Kate traveled with the Qatari royals to Whitehall, where they joined King Charles for the Horse Guards parade. Camilla skipped – she didn’t want to be out in the cold while she was still feeling the effects of a lingering cold. Camilla did join Charles, William and Kate at the lunch for the Qatari royals though. From People:

Charles was driven from Buckingham Palace down the mall which was decorated, as is tradition, with the U.K. and Qatar flags. When his royal limousine pulled up at Horse Guards Parade, and was heralded with the National Anthem, God Save The King, and then William and Kate arrived with the guests from Qatar at around 12.10pm, U.K. time. Kate wore a coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and hat by Sahar Millinery — both in the burgundy color that matched the color of the Qatar flag, and jewelry from the late Queen Elizabeth. Soon after she and William stepped onto the platform, she curtsied to her father-in-law Charles, 76, before she and William were taken along the greeting line. Charles then took the Amir to the center of the pavilion for the playing of the national anthems, and the Prince and Princess of Wales took their place alongside the party. Following that greeting at Horse Guards Parade, Kate and William headed back to Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession with Charles and the Qatari guests. The visit continued with a lunch and a viewing of treasures from the Royal Collection that are relevant to Qatar.

[From People]

“The burgundy color that matched the color of the Qatar flag”– it’s true. I looked up the flag of Qatar, and it’s absolutely burgundy and white. Kate has been MIA for most of the year, but for her first state visit of 2024, ol’ girl still went for flag-dressing! LOL. I was genuinely thinking, it’s weird that she didn’t try to wear something from Qatar or designed by a Qatari designer. But she just went with flag-dressing.

