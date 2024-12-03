Princess Kate wore McQueen & QEII’s diamonds for the state welcome today

The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since Remembrance Sunday. While Queen Camilla skipped out at the last minute, Kate joined Prince William today at the official greeting for Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and one of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher. We also got a confirmation that Kate will linger at Buckingham Palace after the official welcome ceremony, and she’ll join her husband at the lunch. But she isn’t going to the state dinner at the palace this evening (Camilla is going though). Per the Mail, Kate is “carrying out even more royal duties than previously planned at today’s state visit in London amid what is being seen as a ‘positive sign’ in royal circles.”
For her first appearance in weeks, Kate wore a Sarah Burton-for-McQueen coat dress in burgundy. She paired it with a matching hat from Sahar Millinery. They also let Kate wear some Royal Collection jewels – she’s wearing QEII’s Bahrain pearl drop earrings and the Japanese Pearl choker (the infamous vadge necklace). She also managed to wrangle her sapphire engagement ring back, after the ring went missing for much of the year.
Obviously, Kate looks fine, although I also think she looks like she possibly took an early-morning valium to get through the day. It also feels like there was pressure exerted somewhere to get Kate to come out for this. Some say that Kate has the power and she negotiated much fewer public outings. Some say Kate has been benched, and that she’s being told that she can’t do this or that. It’s probably a little of column A, a little of column B.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I guess she was forbidden wearing those red dresses. William still looks awful with the beard
So no near naked leg to her lady parts show. Looks like someone made sure that couldn’t happen. Now let’s hope all jewelry gets put back to it’s proper place when she is done .
I think she’s wearing that vulva necklace again. Also the big blue is back!
…that missing button is gonna drive me bananas. Did Kate pop if off as a keep sake?
Perfect😂
It’s just unbuttoned, not missing. In one of the pics, you can see the button.
If Kate was a “girl’s girl” she would have discreetly alerted the Sheikha so that she could rebutton!
@NutellaToast LOL. Thank you, I needed this laugh today 🤣
She looks appropriate. I like the dress color and the boots. Overall good. I don’t like the dumb little hat and I despise that vadge choker necklace. But maybe that’s just me. Wish someone had told the other woman to fix her missing button. She looks good though even with the button mishap.
I think she looks fine too. It’s better than what she wore at the South Korean welcome event last year obviously. And I do like the boots.
I do think that choker is a little blingy for daytime – I think simple pearls would have been better, but what do I know?
That said….I agree with the valium take. I can’t tell if its just these pictures, but she looks out of it. I was actually wondering in the Camilla post if she (Kate) is on some significant meds at this point (pain meds, meds to help her sleep, psych meds, IDK) and that limits her ability to be at nighttime events. I know she did the Remembrance event at Royal Albert, but that’s been about it for her and nighttime events in a while. She has her christmas event coming up but I think that starts at like 5 or 6. I dont know.
She is clueless about when and how to wear jewellery. Someone should have explained it to her by now. Totally wrong. So obvious she’s not from that class.
Outfit is nice.
I agree the necklace is too much for day time.
I wonder about it limiting her public-facing events. These are all very controlled events. There’s very little chance for off the cuff conversation.
I think Kate and the third wife have more in common than they want to admit. Also the issue of Kate and meds is likely much older of an issue than just post surgery. There were times in 2023 where it seems like she was off because of meds.
The outfit is fine, but is another burgundy coat dress needed? Wearing a repeat would not be offensive, especially since she hasn’t worked much all year. It might show some consideration to the economic issues the people of Britain who pay for her lifestyle have to face.
@Becks1, ITA she is on some pain meds or some kind of sedative because her facial expression is a bit dazed and I think softer somehow than usual? If she is in pain they ought not have made her come out, but I’m guessing it’s more likely she is taking something to deal with anxiety.
@Jais – Those are my thoughts too.
@Nic919 – She’s wife #1 of 3, not the third wife. Like all Middle Eastern rulers, the Emir of Qatar has multiple wives.
To me she looks very stale and dated. That look is dowdy and flat and a little cheap looking. I’m sure that neckplace is worth a fortune but it looks like a mall buy. Even her make-up is dated. It’s too harsh, Overall she looks brittle and bitter.
Yeah, Sheikha Jawaher’s makeup is so gorgeous in comparison, although I wish she (Jawaher) picked a lighter colour for her coatdress. Like dove gray or cream. Kate does look like some pill she took just kicked in.
I have weird sympathy on Kate for the makeup because I know I do my makeup the exact same way I did it in 2012, lol, so I need to update my look, but despite my best efforts, I go back to the heavy eyeliner and eyeshadow, lol. (and not even that heavy, just compared to what seems to be “in” right now.) And yes, her makeup ages her and makes her look dated and it does the same to me but what do you MEAN my Naked eyeshadow palette is no longer “the thing”?!?!?!?!?!?
but…..like with so many other things….she can hire someone to help her. She doesn’t need to spend time on youtube and tiktok trying to see what works.
Brittle and bitter is a tad harsh. I think the color is lovely and looks good on her. And the day McQueen looks dowdy is the day I start eating cheesecake for breakfast.
Burton has made McQueen dull and boring and mostly because she designs for Kate who brings nothing to an outfit. Kate’s wedding dress was a boring copy of grace Kelly with pointy boob darts. The rest of her stuff is ok but it isn’t fashion forward which is what McQueen used to mean. It’s country marm trying to be stylish stuff now.
The colour is fine but the pointy shoulders have just been done and that seems to be the only thing Burton has taken from the McQueen aesthetic.
Grace Kelly’s dress was actually quite interesting with some unique features. Kate’s was a total ripoff of Princess Margaret’s wedding dress, including the boob darts. Margaret’s was beautiful. Kate added all that expensive white on white embroidery that didn’t read on TV, and she had lace sleeves. It’s pretty easy to please Betty when it’s a copy of her sister’s dress.
Are we sure they didn’t just pull the wax statue of KKKate from Madam Tussaud’s this morning and popped her in those pictures?
I was wondering if they booted up the Kate-bot from storage and the look is her version of the blue screen of death or ‘installing update 7 of 36,386’.
Something went down for sure. Kate doesn’t have those mean girl smile anymore and William is smiling and looks happy. She didn’t get the best deal lamo. Whatever Kate got , she doesn’t look happy today and she looks drugged.
I don’t think she’s happy either. I think if this was her choice – attending this event and not the state dinner, not the diplomatic reception – she would look a lot smugger than she looks here.
Kate doesn’t like to work but she does like to be the center of attention so being benched so publicly must be killing her. As others have pointed out, Diana was never benched this way. I wonder if its due to some sort of mental health issue or if its part of her phasing out.
I almost wonder if she said “I’m not doing any event I don’t want to and you cant make me” and William and Charles shrugged and said fine, have fun at Wimbledon. But the flip side of that is that she can’t force herself into any event where they don’t want her. I almost wonder if she wasn’t supposed to attend Trooping.
Trooping is the one where she dropped the picture of herself in the woods to announce that she was in fact going to Trooping right? The idea of her dropping that announcement and surprising Charles and Camilla with her attendance would be bold. And kind of funny. I can actually see that. It would’ve thrown Charles and Camilla and the planners for a last minute loop. She did say she was only doing things that would bring her joy and one would think that a tiara event would bring her joy but maybe she’s changed. She did say she’s taking a break from life’s pressures. But that could also be her cover for being benched so idk?
@Jais, yes, that’s the one! If I am remembering correctly, there was some reporting around the time that C&C were surprised about the announcement and the photo, and then some pushback that she released the photo so she wasn’t the focus of the event on the actual day (which is why she wore bright white with a big bow and big hat?)
I think at the time some of us speculated that C&C didn’t know about the announcement – I think they would have had to have known about her attendance but maybe she thought she was pulling a fast one on them.
I dont know. There is so much going on here and its so weird. Like Kaiser said, I think there is a little of column A and a little of Column B – Kate is only doing what brings her joy (so not working) but she’s also being benched.
I think she’s doing her own version of H&M’s “half-in.” Life in the RF isn’t a bed of roses, even for mean girls. The thing is that she can choose “half-in” but she can’t choose which “half” – that’s why we’re seeing columns A nd B.
Only the British media can pretend that kate doing a photoshoot to announce her “return” for Tropping wasn’t an exercise in extreme narcissism. A statement would have been fine and that’s probably what Charles was expecting as it would match what other royals would have done.
And then a few months later the idiotic video announcing she was cancer free, but then immediately briefing it didn’t really mean she could go back to doing more engagements, just showed that kate is obsessed with her own image and doesn’t care to overshadow the monarch. The public backlash to that video provided Charles and Camilla leverage to keep her hidden because despite the Uk media working hard to pretend the video was great, the social media backlash was large enough to be heard above the sycophancy.
There were issues ongoing well before the surgery in January and I think what we are seeing is a return to that norm.
Now if her fake piano playing is now not acceptable that would be great.
It’s like she’s wearing a uniform that she’s had and worn consistently for YEARS! That same silhouette…that same hat…
Those………………boots
As for Prince William? No comment
All those coat dresses and she couldn’t chose an appropriate color for day time events. Along with that jewelry.
She looks macabre.
Take off the fancy jewelry and the outfit gives strong Flight Attendant vibes.
Yes. If you google Qatar Airways Flight Attendant uniform, it looks similar.
Theme dressing as their guests’ national airline’s flight attendants is a new one, I’ll give her that.
I think William is preening for the cameras because he believes the beard stubble looks good.
Ick! That beard resembles a gnarly mold I inadvertently cultivated in high school biology class in a petri dish.
Okay, bear with me here lol. I am kind of loving the beard because I think it exposes so many of william’s weaknesses. First, he’s clearly surround by yes men, from his family to everyone in his orbit, because no one will tell him that it looks bad. And that explains so much of what KP does wrong, because its clear everyone just smiles and nods and goes along with his tantrums.
Second, it shows how much random comments on social media mean to him and how much he is paying attention to social media. I think a lot of the “William is so hot” comments are from his bot army but not all. And even if they’re all bots – that tells me that KP wants to spend money on enforcing the idea that William is hot with his beard. so now we know that when there is something trending like “Prince William’s Affair” or other rumors, he is 100% aware and it enrages him.
His beard looks stupid. But it amuses me because it highlights his entitlement, his arrogance, his privilege, his enormous bubble. nothing is wrong with trying out something to see if it suits you. But this doesnt suit him, and it cracks me that no one will tell him that. Its like the Emperor’s New Clothes or something.
His beard reminds me of lichen
Okay but how funny is it that William and the Emir are dressed exactly the same???
I think Kate was ordered to come out for the welcoming ceremony. The marriage rumors would crank up more if she didn’t show for that and the state dinner. I think she was told to wear something more modest this time (out of consideration for the guests?), but certainly not to grab more headlines for flashing the world when stepping out of a car. The coat dress looks like a recycle.
I think she was ordered to store away the glittery and bright red outfits after her appearing in that bright red dress last year.
It still looks awful for the future queen to look completely healthy (apart from the sedative-just-kicked-in-face) when shaking hands in the afternoon, and then the heir appears stag for the state dinner. It’s also offensive to the guests, even if the current queen consort is there.
If we believe what KP has told us, and that Kate has been done with chemo since the summer (August-ish?) then it does start to seem very offensive to foreign guests. Like she can come here for a half hour and shake hands but can’t be at the dinner. There is definitely something going on and the longer KP tries to hide it, the weirder it looks.
If Kate’s face got any tighter, the corners of her eyes would meet in the back of her head.
LOL!
My pet theory is that the Sheikh preferred and requested a photo op with Kate and Will over Chuckles and the Rottweiler.
Maybe it’s the coat or the photo angle but she actually looks even thinner here. Always nice to see some of the bling on display! The problem (one of) with fewer working royal women is the horde of jewels stays hidden.
And maybe that Charles could probably solve the UKs cost of living crisis by simply selling one of them off to its country of origin.
That beard is doing William no favors. Perhaps it’s the lighting or some other technical issue, but his beard is making his mouth area seem swollen and somewhat misshapened. It’s probably just the photography, but it isn’t flattering. Someone at KP should be aware. But I guess with Will, this is the best he can possibly look.
I think the beard makes him look older and his chin looks more pointy.
Seems strange to only wear your engagement ring occasionally.
I do just that usually, but she is the one who kept showing it off wherever she went. Even if it meant posing in a weird angle, she would show off Big Blue at every turn. Until recently, there was never an occasion or photo where she didn’t wear it. Even in paparazzi photos.
@Smart&Messy – Yes, my thoughts too. It used to make me cringe the way Kate would show off that ring at every opportunity. She would pose her hands in photos so that the ring was always front and centre.
Oof, that beard is still looking patchy af. Grow it out properly and take care of it or shave that sucker off, dude. My complaint isn’t about anyone’s specific outfit choices, but this photo just looks odd to me. Why is everyone wearing their overcoats indoors? Take the photos outside if you insist on wearing your best woolens! I also notice that they are lined up super awkwardly in a dim corner, and poor Sheikha Jawaher has to stand off of the carpet while the other three are on it. I assume a professional reporter/photographer was involved, but it looks like my father taking a photo of my mom and her friends where he just sort of points and clicks once, never bothering to frame things or make sure everyone is looking at the camera. And before everyone has taken off their coats, lol.
LOL that’s a hilarious scenario with your dad. My husband does the same with people who ask to have their photo taken at tourist spots. He is awful.
Oh look! The emir is copying Peg’s crotch-clutching fig leaf pose. But he’s less awkward and more like a normal human. It must be the three wives that makes the difference.
I see she didn’t return the choker after wearing it at queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Also why does she have multiple similar coats in the same color, it’s actually wasteful
I was expecting something similar to the South Korea event last year…..did I miss that? Where is the big welcome event? This looks like a photo from a random hallway. Where is the pomp and circumstance? I’ll say something nice for a chanfge – The outfit is appropriate and I like the colour.
This is just the first round of pictures.
Gosh, you’re right about the Valium. Super-relaxed face and glassy, 1000-yard stare. Even the way she’s turned to Jawaher seems a tad medicated. Everyone else seems sharp and alert, while K…does not. She looks nice though.
@Mrs. Smith – ITA that there’s something “off” with her. There’s a picture on Twitter that looks as if she’s curtseying when everyone is walking away.
https://x.com/Mu_Ri_Elle/status/1863924839255265377
When I saw the emir at the 2022 World Cup finale, I thought he was a lot older than he actually is! He’s only 44.
The DM comments about “our beautiful future queen and how wonderful that she is knocking the Montecito gritters off the front page”. Why is every mention of Kate paired with a slur against the Sussexes. The syrupy, sappy comments sound suspiciously alike.
what’s up with huevo’s thumb?
Kate is “carrying out even more royal duties than previously planned”.
Please alert me when she does 543 engagements instead of the agreed upon 490 per year. Then we can actually talk about *more*.
Do they want a cookie for appearing, strung out, for a photo opp? Do basic, banal things like this justify a pay rise of £ 45 million per year while millions of very old pensioners need to use food banks to survive?
I’m not a fan of mustaches, but the Sheikh is very handsome and he looks so much younger than William! I wonder how he decides which wife will go with him for this state visit.
I do wonder why Kate wasn’t wearing some Qatari bling as they’ve given the BRF lots of jewellery over the years.
I bet William was thinking “Why can’t I have three wives?”