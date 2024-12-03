“Chloe & Halle Bailey also attended the 2024 Fashion Awards” links
  • December 03, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

More photos from last night’s British Fashion Awards – Chloe Bailey wore Atsuko Kudo, Halle Bailey wore this white gown. [JustJared]
The box office is having a robust holiday season. [LaineyGossip]
Mariah Carey baked Christmas cookies with Vogue. [OMG Blog]
Cheryl Hines should be canceled, idc. [Jezebel]
Review of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. [Pajiba]
A MAGAt thinks Ariana Grande is hispanic. [Buzzfeed]
One of the Village People claims that “YMCA” isn’t a “gay anthem.” [Socialite Life]
Happy birthday to Julianne Moore! [Hollywood Life]
Niecy Nash looks great! [Seriously OMG]
Lily Collins’ bob is no longer bobbing. [RCFA]

7 Responses to ““Chloe & Halle Bailey also attended the 2024 Fashion Awards” links”

  1. Kirsten says:
    December 3, 2024 at 12:34 pm

    Glen Powell looked good but that’s all I’ve got.

  2. Kitten says:
    December 3, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    So Cheryl Hines is gonna use her husband’s position in the Oval to hock her shitty products? She’s gonna fit in with that cabinet of grifters juuuuust fine.

    And call me humorless or whatever but that video was so effin corny and cringe–like everything Republicans do TBH.

    • Miranda says:
      December 3, 2024 at 1:08 pm

      SO cringe, oh my God. Glorified Avon Lady. But I guess we should be thankful that she decided to shill makeup rather than having him casually loping in the background while she’s hosting, like, a virtual “lady goods” party.

  3. Barbiem_2 says:
    December 3, 2024 at 12:45 pm

    Already got Mariah song in my Xmas play list… my favorite Diva lol

  4. TN Democrat says:
    December 3, 2024 at 2:22 pm

    Lort. The cultural downward spiral doesn’t seem to have a rock bottom. F#ck. Grifters gonna grift. Idiots gonna be racist asshats. Another day, another magat horror show.I have absolutely no desire to see Wicked because I dislike Ariana Grande and the movie seems way overblown, but thank gawd another female lead movie with a diverse cast didn’t bomb to give these morons that review bomb more O².

  5. Kittenmom says:
    December 3, 2024 at 3:51 pm

    Lily Collins and the Case of the Uneven Implants 🤨

