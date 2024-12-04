Is Taylor Swift mad that Beyonce was named the #1 21st century pop star?

Embed from Getty Images

We’re only 25 years into the 21st century, but Billboard decided to make a special listicle: “The Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century.” It’s just engagement-bait, but a lot of fandoms fell for it and there have been many social media arguments in recent weeks as Billboard slowly revealed their top picks. Last week, Taylor Swift was named the second greatest pop star of the century. On Tuesday, Beyonce was named as the #1 pop star. Which I agree with, and the Beyhive agrees with and most people believe that ranking makes perfect sense. Here’s part of what Billboard wrote:

The greatness of Beyoncé as a pop star is both immediately obvious on its surface and worthy of extensive exploration in its vastness. You can watch her on stage for half a minute and instantly recognize that she’s an all-timer; her inherent combination of dazzling beauty, impeccable fashion, captivating staging, otherworldly physicality and simultaneously earthy and skyscraping vocals all speaks for itself. But to understand the full scope of her impact also requires a deep knowledge of 21st century American pop music and culture, and the ways in which she has dominated it, elevated it and transformed it over the past 25 years. Few artists this period can match her in any of the most critical basic categories of pop stardom – commercial success, performance abilities, critical acclaim and accolades, industry influence, iconic cultural moments – and absolutely no one can equal her in all of them. Even Taylor Swift, the lone artist who really challenged Beyoncé for the top spot on these rankings – and who does have a clear statistical lead on Bey in many key categories; more on that later – simply hasn’t been around for long enough to be able to match the expansiveness of her quarter-century of dominance.

In a debate about numbers and charts, Taylor Swift will find a way to win, just as she finds a way to keep her albums at #1 by by releasing a bajillion variants. Billboard smartly points out that giving Beyonce the top ranking is about more than just numbers, it’s about cultural dominance, artistry, and an artist challenging herself and her audience. Obviously, many (but not all) Swifties have been in meltdown mode for much of the past week. Many Swifties have had a bug up their collective ass about Beyonce, and this Billboard thing brought out their worst and most racist instincts. While Taylor hasn’t said anything on the record about any of this, a curious item did appear in Page Six:

Taylor Swift is “really happy for Beyoncé” being named the greatest pop star of the 21st century by Billboard, an insider tells Page Six. “Taylor will always support strong female artists and thinks Beyoncé is so deserving of this honor,” our source adds. The “Karma” singer is aware her fans are upset that she was not given the top honor and is the runner-up, but she feels no self-pity, according to our source. “Taylor appreciates all the fan support she’s received but she knows Beyoncé is a legend in the music industry and Taylor’s honored to have landed in the number two spot next to her,” our source notes. “Taylor is proud of what she’s accomplished regardless of what spot she holds.” Page Six reached out to the global superstar’s rep, who did not immediately return our request for comment. Billboard revealed last week that the staff ranked Swift, 34, as the second greatest pop star of the 21st century. The “Single Ladies” hitmaker, 43, took the crown Tuesday. “While Taylor Swift is the century’s biggest pop star by the numbers, Beyoncé tops our staff-chosen editorial list based on her full 25 years of influence, impact, evolution,” Billboard explained of their decision.

The Swifties beef with so many people, it’s crazy that they’re trying to start sh-t with Bey or her fandom because… Taylor and Beyonce genuinely like each other and show up for each other. Beyonce even went to the premiere of Taylor’s Eras concert film! Beyonce has invited Taylor to her parties in the past, and Taylor has consistently spoken and written about how much she loves Bey. It’s weird that the Swifties always forget that.

