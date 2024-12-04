Gabriella Windsor: Thomas Kingston’s suicide was ‘provoked’ by his medications

Tom Kingston passed away suddenly in late February of this year. In the British inquest system, any “unnatural” death is investigated and the case is left open until various avenues are explored. Kingston was married to Lady Gabriella Windsor, which meant his connection to the Windsors turned a devastating family tragedy into international news, especially given that Kingston’s passing came during a particularly chaotic moment for the Windsors. My guess is that the Windsors probably would have preferred for the investigation to be wrapped up months ago, but that’s not what happened. In October, the inquest into Kingston’s passing took an interesting turn: they began to examine the medication he was taking or had recently taken. Now Kingston’s father and widow have both given testimony about the medications.
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston has said her husband died after making a ‘sudden impulse’ decision to take his own life after suffering an adverse reaction to prescribed medication. Thomas Kingston, 45, died from a shotgun wound to the head at the home of his beloved parents in the Cotswolds on February 25.
At an inquest into his death held at Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, Lady Gabriella, 43, said people need to be warned about the effects of medications used to treat mental health conditions or more people could die. In a statement read out at the inquest by senior coroner Katy Skerrett, Lady Gabriella said: ‘(Work) was certainly a challenge for him over the years but I highly doubt it would have led him to take his own life, and it seemed much improved. If anything had been troubling him, I’m positive that he would have shared that he was struggling severely. The fact that he took his life at the home of his beloved parents suggests the decision was the result of a sudden impulse.’
She said she believed his death was ‘likely provoked’ by an adverse reaction to the medication he had begun, and subsequently stopped taking, in the weeks leading up to his death.
He had initially been given Sertraline – an anti-depressant – and Zopiclone, a sleeping tablet, by a GP at the Royal Mews Surgery – a practice used by royal household staff – after complaining of trouble sleeping following stress at work. Mr Kingston complained this was not making him feel better and his doctor moved him off Sertraline to Citalopram, another selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) used as an anti-depressant.
‘The lack of any evidence of inclination it seems highly likely to me that he had an adverse reaction to the pills that led him to take his life,’ Lady Gabriella said. ‘I believe anyone taking pills such as these need to be made more aware of the side effects to prevent any future deaths. If this could happen to Tom, this could happen to anyone.’
In the days leading up to his death, Mr Kingston had stopped taking medication, and toxicology tests showed caffeine and small amounts of zopiclone in his system. In his final weeks, Lady Gabriella said, her husband had ‘seemed normal’, apart from early in the day after previously taking zopiclone, which she said made him seem ‘almost hungover’.
In her statement, she described their marriage as ‘deeply loving and trusting’ and said he had never expressed any suicidal thoughts to her or others. She added that he had been deeply affected by the suicide of a friend and the ‘devastating impact it had on other people’s loved ones’. Lady Gabriella cried while she sat in the coroner’s court as her statement was read out.
Thomas’s father, William Kingston, also testified. He found his son’s body in the out-building on his property. William Kingston had to use a crowbar to get into the building. He also said that Thomas left no note, no will, and Thomas had not even searched for anything related to suicide online. I think Gabriella and William Kingston’s testimony is intended to point out that Thomas wasn’t having a particularly hard time personally or professionally, and the medication is truly the only reason they can come up with. It does sound like Thomas had a really awful reaction to the Sertraline, Zopiclone and Citalopram. It feels notable that he stopped taking the antidepressants in the weeks beforehand, but he was seemingly having a bad reaction to the sleeping pills too. It’s so tragic.
Going off those meds cold turkey is not good. That in itself can lead to horrible thoughts.
And it’s unfortunately very common. People either start to feel better and as soon as they no longer need the medication, and stop taking it which has incredibly adverse effects. Or, the medication isn’t given enough time for the correct dosage to be determined and people don’t see any improvement and so they stop taking it. Either of these could have been the case, or as other people have pointed out below neither and he could have been better at hiding his ideation from her than she realized. Very tragic, and very sad for it to play out so publicly.
Yes, suddenly ceasing the medication may have been the trigger rather than the medication itself. Do not ever cease taking any prescribed medications without a doctor’s approval. It may be necessary to slowly wean off the pills instead of just going cold turkey.
Came here to say the same thing — a dear friend of mine decided to go off Zoloft without telling her doctor or tapering off and she went into a complete emotional tailspin, weeping and hysterical, we had to take her to emergency it was so bad.
@jaded I was that friend. Ended up spending some time in the psychiatric ward as a result. I have also come to firmly believe that GPs should not be allowed to prescribe psychoactive medications. Things like sertraline and citalopram are given out like candy for complaints about sleep or feeling blue even though they can have devastating reactions with other possible underlying mental health conditions (example-certain antidepressants can cause mania in people with bipolar disorder).
Yeah, that’s my understanding, too. When I started Lexapro I gradually stepped up to the full dosage, and about a year and a half later, to stop, my doc had me step down in the same way. You can’t just stop this stuff on your own like that. And SSRIs alone aren’t the ticket, you’ve got to do some sort of therapy as well.
This is so incredibly sad. I also came here to say that 1. Stopping meds suddenly is a no-go, but more common than it should be with miserable consequences. 2. Often meds take months to build up or taper off, and since everyone’s unique, what works for some people might not work for the person taking them. 3. Too often, people don’t know that they might actually be working until they come off them. 4. Sometimes they aren’t compatible with other medications: we know a trans teen who’s had to choose between antidepressents and testosterone. 5. Side effects can be brutal.
If you’re suffering, or know someone who is, or if you’re a caregiver or someone who’s lost a loved one, you are not alone. Many people navigate this path and have lots of compassion and understanding with you and for you. Hugs and strength.
Right. I’ve been on anti depressants and anti anxiety meds, at the same time at different points of my life, and always under the supervision of my psychologist and psychiatrist. You never quit cold turkey. You meet weekly to discuss how you’re feeling and reacting so that dosage and drug can be adjusted accordingly. At one time my dosage was so off I could barely have a cognizant thought – it was rectified so swiftly it only lasted a week. To get off any drug you need to do so slowly until your body is completely purged.
I’d also like to say not every person with depression is the same and I’m not surprised he did what he did “out of the blue” with no trail left. I hope his family get closure.
That’s what happened to my poor father. Please everyone, never stop a psych med cold turkey.
I’m glad the Coroner’s Inquest was finally held. I was wondering what the hold up was.
I’m not sure how a grieving widow (with zero medical or science background) giving testimony about medications is appropriate, honestly. She could speak about her observations of his moods and behaviour, but she shouldn’t be speaking as though it was for sure medications.
Anyone who has been touched by suicidality knows that people are very good at hiding their pain and so many times we hear that nobody around them had any idea.
It reminds me of how Chris Cornell’s widow blamed his doctors for his suicide. I suppose it eases their grief a bit to claim an external cause, rather than the messier idea that a loved one was in so much pain.
Yeah, I hate that all of this is so public.
A suicide, no matter the details, is sad and tragic. Hauling in the family and having non-experts speculate about medications can be really dangerous.
Agreed. And she made him sound as if he was fine, before he abruptly killed himself. No one who is fine goes on antidepressants and sleeping medications. Discontinuing them rapidly further complicates the picture. As does having firearms, at hand.
I mean I hope and assume they also have doctors speaking but I think it’s valid to say he was completely different after taking the pills. And putting his changes within context of the drugs. These are powerful drugs that are meant to change your mood and brain chemistry hopefully for the better but if it’s not a good fit it can be dangerou. Suicidal ideation is a very normal side effects of these drugs and it’s possible that while he had depression he was never suicidal until after he started or stopped the meds.
That’s what happened to me and it wasn’t the doctor that warned me but the side effects label. Under the supervision of a doctor I have started sertraline 3 separate times and each time for the first 2 weeks I get strong suicidal ideation. It was a shock the first time cuz while I’ve had depression I never had suicidal ideation before or since outside of those periods. Each time I start getting intrusive thoughts and I constantly have to remind myself it’s the meds and it will go away. And it does go away. I just need to wait it out. Unfortunately 2 separate doctors treated it like it was an unlikely side effect unworthy of note and it may be for others but it isn’t for me. They didn’t prepare me for it at all. I was fortunate that I read thru the medication package and went online and the intrusive thoughts were strong and unusual enough that I was able to take notice. doctors should be more proactive in warning patients of the side effects especially if they have never experienced thoughts or feelings like that in the past. And while privacy is an issue, for willing patients if they have supportive families they should be warned on what to take notice of. It’s likely if his wife and parents knew this was a possibility they could have helped him before he made what they are describing as an out of the norm decision.
Unfortunately have a firearm easily available to someone struggling with mental illness was not mentioned and is the reason he was able to make an impulsive decision to end his life.
I am not trying to be funny/snarky but my brain truly was expecting to read “the Sussexes” at the end of the headline. It is scary how many anti-depressant medications come with warnings that it could lead to worsening depression and suicidal thoughts.
Quitting cold on these kinds of medication is not advised. I was warned when I was first prescribed that if I intended to stop, I needed a reduced dosage for at least a couple of weeks if not a few months depending on how my body reacted to it. It’s also in the information leaflet that you shouldn’t be taking the medication without the guidance of a healthcare professional, finding what works and negotiating what side effects you can live is incredibly difficult and frustrating, and isn’t something that can or should be managed alone.
While I do think the West has a tendency to look at medication as the first (and sometimes only) course of action in assisting mental health, the vilifying slant of this makes me uncomfortable.
With that said, it’s incredibly sad what happened to him, and to have to find him in such a state must have been so traumatic for his father. I understand wanting to find a cause to “pin” the senselessness of this situation on.
In Europe, the medication is supposed to be a tool to help you be able to do the (behavioral) work. The meds do not take away your depression, you need therapy.
I, too, used to discount when grieving family members blamed a medication for a loved one’s suicide, until it happened to me. I was prescribed a medication containing something called varenicline. I’m sure it works well for most people and is generally safe, as it’s FDA approved, but, for me, starting the first day I used it, I had terrifying dreams and very disturbed sleep. Within something like 72 hours, I started feeling as if nothing mattered and I should end it all, and while I was driving, I considered purposefully crashing my car at high speed. It was like mentally clawing out of a deep hole by my fingernails and researching varenicline side effects on the net just to realize it must be the medication causing this and not to harm myself. I stopped taking it immediately, but even though I had only had something like six doses of the drug, it took weeks for the horror of the dreams to dissipate and my mood to go back to normal. I can absolutely see where a medication with psychoactive side effects could cause this poor man to end his life with no warning and no prior suicidality.
I think our whole approach to meds is messed up. He was put on a sleeping aid after complaining of stress at work…why? Why wasn’t he simply encouraged to reduce his stress at work? Why do we live in a world where we medicate ourselves through circumstances that naturally cause stress and unhappiness? Little wonder the outcomes are less than optimal.
His poor wife. Brutal.
I am sorry, but the way the findings — and both Lady Gabriella’s and William Kingston’s testimonies — have been published was not a good idea, putting the blame on the drugs and/or the docs that way.
As all of you above me have rightly commented, *the* most important piece of advice is to taper off the dose of SSRIs over several weeks, and a doctor should always be consulted.
The GP should have mentioned side effects and possible adverse effects at the start of the therapy. I have no idea about prescription meds in the UK, but it’s not a good idea to mix an SSRI and a sleeping pill such as zoplicone. And, at least over here, these kinds of drugs do carry a specific warning about side effects and interactions with other drugs in an extra box in the leaflet.
I have no idea about the qualifications of GPs in the UK when it comes to diagnosing problems related to mental health, but I’d have preferred seeing a neurologist, or even better, a psychologist/psychiatrist.
That TK saw someone usually looking after the RF doesn’t seem to have improved his situation, sadly. It may sound harsh, but I wouldn’t trust their advice, they all seem to favor some sort of quackery.
My heart goes out to Gabriella and Thomas’ father. I know first hand what this is like. They really under estimate how bad the reactions to these medications get. In my medical file, they have put down SSRIs and SNRIs down as an allergy because I have such a horrible reaction to them despite the fact I theorically need them for anxiety disorder. They warn the depression gets worse but it gets so bad for me that it just isn’t worth it. We even tried with hospitalization and that’s when the doctor said “I’m allergic.” The idea that this could be me is not far fetched at all. I hope Gabriella and Mr. Kingston can heal and find peace in knowing that Thomas did the best he could to get better and this was out of their control.
I went through the same thing. if you’re still struggling and looking for an antidepressant, look into GeneSight. It will analyze your DNA and let you know which medications will work for you and which won’t. I’ve been on antidepressants since I was 18. That was almost 20 years ago. I didn’t find something that really worked until genetic testing.
If he stopped taking them suddenly instead of doing a taper, I absolutely believe they could have contributed. Brain zaps are the number one side effect coming off of SSRIs or NSRIs, and they can indeed make you feel like you’re losing your mind. It’s hell.
I’d just like to add that these chemicals we are given have unlisted side effects.
I have afib and am now on a Pacemaker,
My journey included very briefly, Metropolol. Within days I was mentally at a place I had never experienced. Such despair. I called and another medication was prescribed. But my condition got me into the ER many times and three times during those experiences I was 1) put back on Metropolol because the ER doc thought it the best route despite my chart saying otherwise. There were two other incidents with two other meds that would have resulted in me leaving the planet.
What I have learned is how to advocate for myself.
Recently two other meds were wrongly prescribed and I yelled and hollered and won.
My point is that I wish for a health system that is about healing and health for us all.
For Tom ~ Peace to your Spirit and to Gabriella and his family ~ my deepest condolences.
This is just so horrible all around. Just a reminder if you Wikipedia Crisis Lines by Country, there is a list of suicide call and texts lines for every country for anyone in need.
I think this is to spare the family the “shame” of disclosing that one of their own committed suicide. It’s very common to judge a death “accidental” rather than suicide. Of course I can’t substantiate this opinion in this man’s case, but in our society it’s viewed as a kindness to the person’s family and the person’s reputation. Perhaps this is also true about Liam Pane’s death, which was also deemed a “misadventure.” Any way you frame it, it’s very, very sad.