Khloe Kardashian: ‘I’ve been single for about three years and love it’

Khloe Kardashian has had a relatively quiet year. She’s still part of her family’s reality show and she’s still doing various businesses, but overall, she hasn’t been making much news in 2024. She’s just raising her kids and enjoying being single. 2025 is going to be bigger for Khloe though. She’s launching her new perfume, XO Khloe, and a new podcast. She’s a pod-gal. This is why she agreed to a Bustle cover interview, to take stock of her life now that she’s 40 years old. Some highlights from Bustle:

She doesn’t want to just get paid for wearing anything: “When I first started in this industry, people would be like, ‘Here’s X amount of money if you wear this sweater.’ And I was like, ‘You get paid to wear a sweater?!’ It was such a foreign concept to me and I was so excited. But I don’t just want to promote something that I really don’t stand behind. I could be doing cash grabs all day long if I didn’t have a conscience. I could be on OnlyFans, I could be doing crazy things — but that’s not my thing.”

Turning 40 this year: “When you’re young, you think 40 is so old, and now I’m like, “Wait — I feel so good!” I am in the best shape of my life. I’m doing new career stuff. I’ve only been 40 for about six months, but it’s the absolute best. You don’t give a sh*t about some of the stuff you once did. Intentionally, at 39, I tried to close a lot of chapters. I called it shedding — shedding this decade of my 30s and this energy I wanted to leave behind. There are so many new things that I’m doing in my first year of 40 that I know for a fact my 40s and on are going to be f*cking incredible.

Her new podcast: “The podcast is about my curiosities — all the things I wonder about — but overall I want people to get a positive message. It’s not going to be salacious. I am not going to be gossiping about other people. It’s more the things that I’m into. I love talking about religion or grief or the afterlife or healing and trauma, dating, relationships. It’s all over the place. I’ve recorded two episodes so far — one with Jay Shetty, so it’s so funny you said that — and I recorded one with Scott Disick, my brother-in-law.

Her weight-loss journey: “It is a journey and it is a constant struggle, at least for me….looking back, when I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence the bigger I was, which is what’s crazy. And then the more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I’m so hard on myself. It’s a vicious cycle that you don’t get out of. But when I started losing weight, I got the same thing. I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, How dare you, you are so insecure, you’re following society. And I’m like, “OK, you guys are so confusing!” I realized you’ll never make everyone happy. I have to do what’s best for me.

A therapist disclosed information about her to a tabloid: “My weight loss journey started because I was getting a divorce. I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid. And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there’s no way this could have gotten out there. So I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym. I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym.”

Ten years of workouts: “My body started changing. I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I’ve been doing it for 10-plus years now, and I love it. Over the past three years, people are like, “You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.” I’m like, “It’s been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?” But even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I’m like, “Who cares!” As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that. I’m just mad [Ozempic] wasn’t around 10 years ago.

Now she goes to Kim’s therapist: “I do go to therapy now. I started when I was 39. She’s really lovely and I really like her. It’s actually Kim’s therapist. Kim was really adamant. I was like, “I’ll do this for you.” I dragged my feet, and then I was like, “Wow, OK, this is good. I needed this.” And my therapist was like, “I think you should come three days a week.” [Laughs.] She was like, “You really need to be here.” It all worked out.

She’s been single for three years: “Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do. But I’m not single and dating. I’m just single. I have such power and strength in that. I’m not lonely. There would be a difference if I was single and lonely: “I really need my partner.” I am single and thriving. I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it. Also, I don’t know if it’s just me, but dating today is very scary. I’m not going to meet someone on social media. I’m not checking my DMs. I’m not!…It’s awful anywhere. I just can’t imagine I would bring a man that I’m dating around my kids. So then where do I go to date you? I’m not going to a restaurant where there’s paparazzi and everyone’s going to say we’re getting married next week. I’m not going to your home because what if you kill me? You’re not coming to my home — I have kids! And I’m not going to a hotel — that’s presumptuous. So I’m like, “What do you do?”