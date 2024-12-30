Jennifer Lopez spent the holidays shopping, drinking & getting pap’d in Aspen

Tons of celebrities and everyday rich people flock to Aspen for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. This year, Jennifer Lopez was one of them. She arrived in Aspen several days before Christmas, with her kids and her longtime manager Benny Medina. Medina is in half of the paparazzi photos of J.Lo, and hey, he’s more than her manager, he’s basically her best friend. Anyway, I enjoy seeing Jennifer out and about in Aspen – she’s everywhere but the slopes, and I have no judgement about that. I would also rather socialize and shop than ski. I especially love her heavy-duty black-and-white cardigan sweater (in the photo above). Does anyone have the ID on that? It’s great.
Speaking of shopping, Women’s Wear Daily pointed out that Aspen has become a sort of destination for luxury shoppers – there are tons of stores and boutiques in Aspen these days, including “Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Cos Bar, and, of course, the iconic Western outfitter Kemo Sabe and alpine boutique Gorsuch.” Brands like Balmain and Toteme are doing pop-up stores in Aspen as well. No wonder there are so many photos of J.Lo out and about, shopping with Emme.
She was also spotted in an Aspen bar on Friday – there was a big gathering, and Kevin Costner was there too. They spent some time together, and Jennifer was seen dancing and drinking. What if… Kevin Costner and J.Lo? I don’t know if they would even vibe enough to date, but I bet they flirt with each other. Anyway, this was her first “single-lady” Christmas in years. I hope she had a nice time with her family and friends.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Aspen, CO – Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch with her daughter Emme, manager Benny Medina, and family.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 26 DECEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO – Jennifer Lopez steps out for a family jewelry shopping trip in Aspen, showcasing cozy winter style in a fur-trimmed navy parka, Nordic turtleneck sweater, and chic fur-lined boots. The singer and actress embraced the snowy glam look.

Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO – Jennifer Lopez carves through the snowy slopes of Aspen during her latest getaway.

Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO – Jennifer Lopez embraced an all-denim look during a shopping outing in Aspen alongside her family and manager, Benny Medina. The singer and actress paired an oversized denim jacket with cropped blue jeans, a light gray sweater, and beige cowboy hat adorned with decorative feathers. She completed the winter-chic outfit with chunky beige lace-up boots.

Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 29 DECEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO – Jennifer Lopez embraced an all-denim look during a shopping outing in Aspen alongside her family and manager, Benny Medina. The singer and actress paired an oversized denim jacket with cropped blue jeans, a light gray sweater, and beige cowboy hat adorned with decorative feathers. She completed the winter-chic outfit with chunky beige lace-up boots.

Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 29 DECEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
This is the longest she’s ever been single in her life!
Yes. Because she is still waiting for Ben to come back to her.
I don’t think the Costner rumors from this weekend are true, I hope she’s going to go it alone for a while longer. I do like the idea of Ben being pissed that she’s spending time with Kevin romantically — cause fcuk him. ☺️
Is Kevin Costner really a catch though? He’s old(er) and seems like an ahole
I do like her taste in knitwear, she’s worn quite a few pieces I’m quietly covering now. She suits cold climates!
But the barrel leg jeans style needs to stay in 2024, they don’t look good on anyone.
Sarah, I have tried to keep an open mind about the barrel jeans, but I agree with you. They stretch my goodwill to its breaking point. 😂
I have a pair of COH barrel leg black jeans and yes they look ridiculous BUT they are so SO SO comfortable and breezy that I will not give them up. I know they are a horrible trend but they fit my perimenopausal waist and give my legs some air. I refuse to give up the trend.
The way she’s wearing the barrel jeans is bad. But I absolutely love barrel jeans. I’ve never been a fan of jeans – skinny legged ones are absurd and boot cut jeans are too cowboy for me. But even my 75 yo mother agrees that barrel jeans are the most flattering cut on me. But they do need to be styled appropriately.
I agree they arent for everyone, I am super petite and shrinking, they look better on me than most other cuts if styled with a short fitting top. im grateful to whoever invented them.
Her furry boots are very “her” but I love them. They go well with the ensemble, too.
this makes me want to peruse some after xmas sweater sales
also RIP linda lavin, I’ve seen her in plays and she was always really good
She looks good in a cowboy hat!
I sincerely hope she spends a lengthy time single.
Ha, I want her and Kevin Costner to get together so bad, just to troll Ben Affleck. That would be a rebound for the ages.
I said on another site “what if JLo and Kevin is the romance we didn’t know we needed?!”. I could see them having some fun together, plus they both are workaholics so they would understand each other’s drive.
Found her sweater. https://www.ralphlauren.com/women-clothing-sweaters/wool-blend-shawl-collar-cardigan/100035485.html
thank you!!
@Claire how do you people ID these things so quickly? I am always amazed by it whether I can afford to buy it or not. happy new year!
Impressive sleuthing skills Claire!!
Gah, why do all the cute sweaters have to have wool in them? I am grossly allergic to wool (and cashmere and mohair).
For JLo I thought the sweater would cost more. But it’s Ralph Lauren so the price fits. I agree with others, layered winter wear suits her very well.
Ha, Google image search. I enjoy the challenge of searching for elusive products to buy. Fun but spendy habit.
Man, I used to enjoy reading about rich people doing their rich thing. Now, not so much.
It seems incredibly shallow (snd boring) to me. Shopping and being papped in new clothes all through your holiday. I hope her kid got some skiing or sledding in at least.
Gstaad is still best for glitz. Old money goes to Lech. Gstaad used to be old money- ask Taki!
Love her knit wear and looks for aspen! It’s so bizarre how the media is thirsty to link her to ANYONE! There are a ton of celebs in aspen for the holidays mingling about and everyone automatically speculates that she is dating Kevin Costner. So ridiculous! She’s also a huge Yellowstone fan so was probably geeking out. Her family is with her and it looks like they are having a blast. Good for them!