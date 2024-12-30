Jennifer Lopez spent the holidays shopping, drinking & getting pap’d in Aspen

Tons of celebrities and everyday rich people flock to Aspen for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. This year, Jennifer Lopez was one of them. She arrived in Aspen several days before Christmas, with her kids and her longtime manager Benny Medina. Medina is in half of the paparazzi photos of J.Lo, and hey, he’s more than her manager, he’s basically her best friend. Anyway, I enjoy seeing Jennifer out and about in Aspen – she’s everywhere but the slopes, and I have no judgement about that. I would also rather socialize and shop than ski. I especially love her heavy-duty black-and-white cardigan sweater (in the photo above). Does anyone have the ID on that? It’s great.

Speaking of shopping, Women’s Wear Daily pointed out that Aspen has become a sort of destination for luxury shoppers – there are tons of stores and boutiques in Aspen these days, including “Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Cos Bar, and, of course, the iconic Western outfitter Kemo Sabe and alpine boutique Gorsuch.” Brands like Balmain and Toteme are doing pop-up stores in Aspen as well. No wonder there are so many photos of J.Lo out and about, shopping with Emme.

She was also spotted in an Aspen bar on Friday – there was a big gathering, and Kevin Costner was there too. They spent some time together, and Jennifer was seen dancing and drinking. What if… Kevin Costner and J.Lo? I don’t know if they would even vibe enough to date, but I bet they flirt with each other. Anyway, this was her first “single-lady” Christmas in years. I hope she had a nice time with her family and friends.