Jennifer Lopez spent the holidays shopping, drinking & getting pap’d in Aspen

Tons of celebrities and everyday rich people flock to Aspen for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. This year, Jennifer Lopez was one of them. She arrived in Aspen several days before Christmas, with her kids and her longtime manager Benny Medina. Medina is in half of the paparazzi photos of J.Lo, and hey, he’s more than her manager, he’s basically her best friend. Anyway, I enjoy seeing Jennifer out and about in Aspen – she’s everywhere but the slopes, and I have no judgement about that. I would also rather socialize and shop than ski. I especially love her heavy-duty black-and-white cardigan sweater (in the photo above). Does anyone have the ID on that? It’s great.

Speaking of shopping, Women’s Wear Daily pointed out that Aspen has become a sort of destination for luxury shoppers – there are tons of stores and boutiques in Aspen these days, including “Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Cos Bar, and, of course, the iconic Western outfitter Kemo Sabe and alpine boutique Gorsuch.” Brands like Balmain and Toteme are doing pop-up stores in Aspen as well. No wonder there are so many photos of J.Lo out and about, shopping with Emme.

She was also spotted in an Aspen bar on Friday – there was a big gathering, and Kevin Costner was there too. They spent some time together, and Jennifer was seen dancing and drinking. What if… Kevin Costner and J.Lo? I don’t know if they would even vibe enough to date, but I bet they flirt with each other. Anyway, this was her first “single-lady” Christmas in years. I hope she had a nice time with her family and friends.

25 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez spent the holidays shopping, drinking & getting pap’d in Aspen”

  1. Alicky says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:13 am

    This is the longest she’s ever been single in her life!

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:17 am

    I don’t think the Costner rumors from this weekend are true, I hope she’s going to go it alone for a while longer. I do like the idea of Ben being pissed that she’s spending time with Kevin romantically — cause fcuk him. ☺️

    Reply
  3. SarahCS says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:20 am

    I do like her taste in knitwear, she’s worn quite a few pieces I’m quietly covering now. She suits cold climates!

    But the barrel leg jeans style needs to stay in 2024, they don’t look good on anyone.

    Reply
    • Roo says:
      December 30, 2024 at 9:32 am

      Sarah, I have tried to keep an open mind about the barrel jeans, but I agree with you. They stretch my goodwill to its breaking point. 😂

      Reply
      • Scotchy says:
        December 30, 2024 at 9:44 am

        I have a pair of COH barrel leg black jeans and yes they look ridiculous BUT they are so SO SO comfortable and breezy that I will not give them up. I know they are a horrible trend but they fit my perimenopausal waist and give my legs some air. I refuse to give up the trend.

    • Jess says:
      December 30, 2024 at 10:03 am

      The way she’s wearing the barrel jeans is bad. But I absolutely love barrel jeans. I’ve never been a fan of jeans – skinny legged ones are absurd and boot cut jeans are too cowboy for me. But even my 75 yo mother agrees that barrel jeans are the most flattering cut on me. But they do need to be styled appropriately.

      Reply
      • lisa says:
        December 30, 2024 at 10:14 am

        I agree they arent for everyone, I am super petite and shrinking, they look better on me than most other cuts if styled with a short fitting top. im grateful to whoever invented them.

  4. Lucía says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:21 am

    Her furry boots are very “her” but I love them. They go well with the ensemble, too.

    Reply
  5. lisa says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:21 am

    this makes me want to peruse some after xmas sweater sales

    also RIP linda lavin, I’ve seen her in plays and she was always really good

    Reply
  6. JanetDR says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:23 am

    She looks good in a cowboy hat!
    I sincerely hope she spends a lengthy time single.

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:28 am

    Ha, I want her and Kevin Costner to get together so bad, just to troll Ben Affleck. That would be a rebound for the ages.

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      December 30, 2024 at 9:37 am

      I said on another site “what if JLo and Kevin is the romance we didn’t know we needed?!”. I could see them having some fun together, plus they both are workaholics so they would understand each other’s drive.

      Reply
  8. Claire says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:28 am

    Found her sweater. https://www.ralphlauren.com/women-clothing-sweaters/wool-blend-shawl-collar-cardigan/100035485.html

    Reply
  9. Claire says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:49 am

    Ha, Google image search. I enjoy the challenge of searching for elusive products to buy. Fun but spendy habit.

    Reply
  10. Skyblue says:
    December 30, 2024 at 5:20 pm

    Man, I used to enjoy reading about rich people doing their rich thing. Now, not so much.

    Reply
    • Lens says:
      December 30, 2024 at 8:11 pm

      It seems incredibly shallow (snd boring) to me. Shopping and being papped in new clothes all through your holiday. I hope her kid got some skiing or sledding in at least.

      Reply
  11. JustBitchy says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:02 pm

    Gstaad is still best for glitz. Old money goes to Lech. Gstaad used to be old money- ask Taki!

    Reply
  12. Joey says:
    December 30, 2024 at 9:30 pm

    Love her knit wear and looks for aspen! It’s so bizarre how the media is thirsty to link her to ANYONE! There are a ton of celebs in aspen for the holidays mingling about and everyone automatically speculates that she is dating Kevin Costner. So ridiculous! She’s also a huge Yellowstone fan so was probably geeking out. Her family is with her and it looks like they are having a blast. Good for them!

    Reply

