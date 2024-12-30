Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to a members-only club in NYC this weekend

It’s been a minute since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were together in New York, but that’s where they were over the weekend. On Friday night, they were seen out on a double date with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley – they went to BondST for dinner, and People Mag carried those photos exclusively. On Saturday, Travis and Taylor went to dinner at Chez Margaux, a members-only “supper club” and nightclub in the Meatpacking District. Taylor is a member of several of those private clubs in New York!

I saw people complaining about Taylor’s ensemble from Saturday night, but I sort of like it? Her coat is Simkhai Ganni, and she carried a Stella McCartney bag. She also wore Louboutins, the red soles of which “matched” Travis’s hideous ensemble. This is how so many celebrity couples look these days – it’s giving Justin and Hailey Bieber, right? The guy looks like he’s coming from the gym or like he slept in his clothes, all while the woman looks like she spent two hours in hair and makeup. It was rainy all weekend across the Eastern seaboard, I’m surprised Taylor’s hair didn’t get frizzy (mine certainly did).

Meanwhile, Page Six recently claimed that Taylor plans on spending more time in Kansas City and Nashville now that the Eras Tour has wrapped. Page Six’s “insider” claims this will be “Taylor’s domestic era” where she’s more focused on Travis and her relationship. We’ll see – I think Travis enjoys being in New York, and lord knows how much longer he’ll play football.