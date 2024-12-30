Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to a members-only club in NYC this weekend

It’s been a minute since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were together in New York, but that’s where they were over the weekend. On Friday night, they were seen out on a double date with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley – they went to BondST for dinner, and People Mag carried those photos exclusively. On Saturday, Travis and Taylor went to dinner at Chez Margaux, a members-only “supper club” and nightclub in the Meatpacking District. Taylor is a member of several of those private clubs in New York!
I saw people complaining about Taylor’s ensemble from Saturday night, but I sort of like it? Her coat is Simkhai Ganni, and she carried a Stella McCartney bag. She also wore Louboutins, the red soles of which “matched” Travis’s hideous ensemble. This is how so many celebrity couples look these days – it’s giving Justin and Hailey Bieber, right? The guy looks like he’s coming from the gym or like he slept in his clothes, all while the woman looks like she spent two hours in hair and makeup. It was rainy all weekend across the Eastern seaboard, I’m surprised Taylor’s hair didn’t get frizzy (mine certainly did).
Meanwhile, Page Six recently claimed that Taylor plans on spending more time in Kansas City and Nashville now that the Eras Tour has wrapped. Page Six’s “insider” claims this will be “Taylor’s domestic era” where she’s more focused on Travis and her relationship. We’ll see – I think Travis enjoys being in New York, and lord knows how much longer he’ll play football.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York city, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York city, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York city, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Her hair looks amazing. She must be glad to be done touring. I feel a new years eve proposal coming…
I love both of their outfits. This might be my favorite outing they’ve ever done, clothing wise. And her hair looks unreal.
Same. Comparing how Travis looks to how Justin Bieber looks is absurd. Travis has showered. His clothes are clean. He put thought into this ensemble. And Taylor’s legs? Good grief. Those are some amazing legs. I can see Travis retiring at the end of this season, particularly if the Chiefs should 3-peat.
Same. I think they look great. her lip color is fantastic on her and also matches his ensemble, just like the Louboutin soles. As for his outfit, we already know he spends a lot of time on his wardrobe and that it takes him forever to get ready to go out; his brother has made fun of him for it on their podcast.
I like the effect of the precipitation on the photos.
I understand why someone like Taylor would be a member of a private club. Safety and protection from having her entire life in the news. It makes sense.
Ummm, Taylor sporting a wig! Her hair is very thin and she is usually wearing this style. Hence the no frizz in the rain.
Yeah, I think it is more healthy for us to consider that any woman in front of the cameras is wearing some type of hair extension / wig. I am sure some women have natural thick hair, but these women are constantly on the makeup chair doing their hair for photos. No way, your hair is gonna be healthy after all that.
I know she’s tall and can’t help it, but I wish the hem on the dress was an inch or two longer and was less of a “I’m ready for my melancholic figure skating long program” fabric.
This is my fave fit in awhile She looks great here.
Same, I love it, right down to the Lous with the stacked heel (which I usually dislike).
My biggest qualm is the necklace with the high neck. She should be wearing a 20-24″ -er with that high neckline. Or nothing and let the earrings and the coat do all the heavy lifting.
Travis’ outfit isn’t great but I’m sure it’s some hella expensive street wear.
Also I think she’ll be in KC only when Trav has to. She’s not going suburban trad wife anytime soon. I agree Travis seems to enjoy NY and they’ll probably keep using it as a bit of a home base.
I am confused about her style most of the time, but here she looks perfect. Travis always dresses like that and I don’t think he gives “couldn’t bother, I am wearing a random tracksuit” vibe. It is obvious he is putting thought on what he wears. I don’t find it stylish though.
Maybe I’m being over-sensitive in this new-old misogynist world we live but… “domestic era”??
I can’t.
The world really wants her to be barefoot and pregnant when we know – we KNOW – that she loves to work. She was stuck art home during the pandemic and she put out TWO albums in a year.
Also, Travis is a 35 year old football player. He is going to retire soon. Why aren’t people talking about his “domestic era”??
You’re being the exact right amount of sensitive. Ever since that Newsweek opinion piece about Tay’s underachieving uterus, I have zero patience for any of it.
“Underachieving uterus” is a top notch phrase and I will be stealing it
👏👏👏
Also… if Kelce wanted a pretty little homemaker, he’s a rich, NFL superstar. He could’ve had that with a snap of his fingers any time he wanted at any point in his adult life. As it is, he’s the only dude she’s ever been with who seems to understand that dating her means you’re the closest thing America has to a prince consort, with its own set of duties and expectations. Probably helps he has his own set of achievements in an area she can’t overshadow.
While she basically jumped on a jet to him in Missouri with her stage costume still on after the last show, and might be happily pottering around his mansion playing wifey for a week or two over Christmas, I can’t see that being permanent. She’s probably already making her next album.
If they are on a marriage/kids trajectory, I could see them having a main base somewhere in commute distance of NYC like her buddies Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively so they can keep a degree of privacy/normalcy for them but can be in the big city whenever they want.
Serious question, how many Americans has she been in LTRs with? I absolutely get the appeal of a sensitive, artsy Brit, and lord knows that American jocks can be extremely toxic, but the “prince consort” comment got me thinking that maybe she finally found the right type of partner for her her stratosphere. He’s a huge extrovert and clearly has the self-confidence to bask in a woman’s glow.
ETA: I just remembered about Jake. I really have no category for what he is. Artsy? Broish? Toxic in his own unique way?
You know, prince consort is exactly the right word for the dynamic, and I hadn’t really thought of it that way before. This is such a different relationship for her and I love watching it play out (what we get to see in public) because of how different it is.
Mightymolly while Jake inspired lots of music, I think they were only together for a few months? I was thinking recently also, the last American she dated was Connor Kennedy for a hot second. It’s been almost exclusively British guys before Travis. It must be interesting to have so many commonalities in their backgrounds now.
Is her bag silver on one side and red on the other? Or is that something else?
I think that red thing behind Taylor’s hand is a car’s brake light.
Also, I saw a montage of him watching the steps for her on these blinding papparazzi-filled treks from car to building/vice versa, and I kind of love that he’s always watching for tricky footing for her in her high heels. I don’t usually see that in celeb pap photos.
It seems pretty clear that they adore each other. Good for them!!
👏👏👏
His style isn’t one I’d want my husband to sport (and he couldn’t and wouldn’t want to anyway), but Travis has his own look and I think he pulls it off well. It’s street wear, and it’s not conservative or traditional. Which is just fine. I actually love her outfit here too! I like the coat.
They seem to make a good pairing in that they both like their chill time at home with friends (I know he still hangs out with friends from high school and college days and she loves to bake) but they also enjoy being out and about and don’t mind the limelight.
I love her outfit here, especially the coat.
His mom joked on the New Heights podcast that while she did want a daughter, she quickly realized she had one in Travis — because he’s a fashionista and a dancer. Gender stereotypes aside, it was sweet and funny.
I agree with the “ domestic” era bit. She just finished something epic but to think she’ll go from that level of creativity to barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen is really just weird. Taylor is herself. And Travis is himself as well. These two nerds are having a blast. Whatever happens I don’t see Leave It to Beaver as the vibe. More like I Love Lucy ☺️
I love this look except the earring/necklace is kinda overkill with what she’s wearing. Betting that’s a Kelce Christmas gift though which any GF (even if she IS Taylor Swift) would feel obligated to wear soon after opening 😉