Prince William & Harry made separate ‘appearances’ for the Diana Award this week

Prince Harry and Prince William have both maintained their connections to the Diana Award, which honors young people who make a difference in their communities. In fact, I think the Diana Award remains the sole charity which retains both brothers as patrons. In the past five years, Harry and William coordinate separate appearances in association with the Diana Award, even when Harry is appearing virtually. Think of how deranged that is, that everyone walks on eggshells (huevoshells) around William because he is incapable to sitting there and watching Harry zoom into the event at the same time. This is how People Magazine reported this year’s separate Diana Award stuff:

On Dec. 4 and 5, the Prince of Wales, 42, and the Duke of Sussex, 40, will be sending support to the latest recipients of the Diana Award. The cohort will be honored at a virtual ceremony on Thursday, with the princes issuing separate congratulatory messages. The split strategy avoids any overlap between the royal brothers, as a strain remains amid a rift in their relationship. Sources previously told PEOPLE that Harry’s attempts to connect with his brother — through texts, calls, and messages — are ignored. The rift with Prince William is “very bad,” said a royal insider, but it’s not “irreparable.”

[From People]

Apparently, Harry sent in a prerecorded video – he previously tried to speak live via video conference – while William handed up letters to the winners yesterday. What isn’t being mentioned in any of the coverage is that Harry did an in-person event with Diana Award recipients back in September, when he visited New York. Interesting. Anyway, this is how Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast reported it:

Prince William and Prince Harry are engaging in yet another very public display showing how toxic their relationship has become by refusing, once again, to appear together at an award ceremony honoring their mother’s legacy. While Harry will appear via pre-recorded video at the Diana Awards tomorrow, William will not attend and instead handed out letters to the winners on Wednesday. It’s arguably a slightly less absurd solution than that employed at another awards ceremony for the charity in March this year, which saw William speak live at the event with Harry’s speech delayed till after he had left. Adding to the sense of bitterness back then, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced the launch of her American Riviera Orchard brand on Instagram minutes before William took to the stage. Prince William’s new letter seemed to adopt some Sussex buzzwords, with the future king writing: “I am so proud of the impact every one of you has had on your communities and beyond. You are driven by kindness and compassion and through this you are all changing the world for the better.”

[From The Daily Beast]

“You are driven by kindness and compassion” – surprised he didn’t mention his latest buzzword, “empathy.” William and Kate never spoke about “impact” in the before-times either. Anyway, William and Harry’s relationship is absolutely toxic and virtually non-existent, but it is what it is. As William rage-shrieked last year, the next time he’ll speak to his brother is at their father’s funeral.