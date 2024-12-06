Angelina Jolie made her first late-night talk show appearance in a decade

You know how hard Angelina Jolie is hustling for Maria? She appeared on a late-night talk show for the first time in a decade! Jolie went on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, and she could not have been more nervous. I think her last talk-show appearance was probably The Daily Show in, like, 2013? Jimmy Fallon was really gentle with her last night and he made a point of not even saying Brad Pitt’s name or asking her anything about divorce or exes or any of that. She did talk a little bit about her kids, but emphasized that Shiloh is the one kid who really craves privacy. Here’s the video:

She broke her toe! She was barefoot on the show. While I’m not the biggest fan of Jimmy Fallon, he was so lovely to her in this interview. He seemed so jazzed that this elusive movie star came on the show. Fallon played a little true-or-false game with Jolie and said of course it was true that she studied to be a funeral director and that’s still sort of her backup plan. She also talked about how she’s a licensed pilot and Maddox is too. She said it was false that she was ever interested in stand-up comedy.

Here’s another little interview Jolie did at the Gotham Awards – she doesn’t display her awards, apparently. I wonder if she even knows where her two Oscars are?