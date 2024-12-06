Angelina Jolie made her first late-night talk show appearance in a decade

You know how hard Angelina Jolie is hustling for Maria? She appeared on a late-night talk show for the first time in a decade! Jolie went on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, and she could not have been more nervous. I think her last talk-show appearance was probably The Daily Show in, like, 2013? Jimmy Fallon was really gentle with her last night and he made a point of not even saying Brad Pitt’s name or asking her anything about divorce or exes or any of that. She did talk a little bit about her kids, but emphasized that Shiloh is the one kid who really craves privacy. Here’s the video:
She broke her toe! She was barefoot on the show. While I’m not the biggest fan of Jimmy Fallon, he was so lovely to her in this interview. He seemed so jazzed that this elusive movie star came on the show. Fallon played a little true-or-false game with Jolie and said of course it was true that she studied to be a funeral director and that’s still sort of her backup plan. She also talked about how she’s a licensed pilot and Maddox is too. She said it was false that she was ever interested in stand-up comedy.
Here’s another little interview Jolie did at the Gotham Awards – she doesn’t display her awards, apparently. I wonder if she even knows where her two Oscars are?
Photos of Jolie outside her Atelier Jolie this week, courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie was seen stepping out of her art store, exuding an air of creativity. The actress and philanthropist appeared focused and radiant as she embraced her artistic pursuits.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 3 DECEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie was seen stepping out of her art store, exuding an air of creativity. The actress and philanthropist appeared focused and radiant as she embraced her artistic pursuits.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 3 DECEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie was seen stepping out of her art store, exuding an air of creativity. The actress and philanthropist appeared focused and radiant as she embraced her artistic pursuits.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 3 DECEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie was seen stepping out of her art store, exuding an air of creativity. The actress and philanthropist appeared focused and radiant as she embraced her artistic pursuits.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 3 DECEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She’s really lovely. I see why men just fall to pieces around her. It’s not just that she’s drop dead gorgeous there are lots of gorgeous women that don’t radiate this energy so it’s so much more than that. She has an ethereal beauty that just radiates from within I can’t quite put my finger on it or articulate it but yeah she has it.
Exactly. And it’s why some of those men tried to keep her in a cage.
Jimmy Fallon is the last person I thought she’d sit with but he’s jovial and has the celebrities-are-great routine down pat.
She’s friend with questlove (he’s often at atelier Jolie) and he works at Fallon i think it’s also why she went there.
I love her terrific posture! I don’t known how tall she is, but she “sits tall”.
I get that he’s going all out to make her comfortable but his over-the-top fawning (a schtick I’ve noticed he does with every guest) is hard for me to stomach this morning. I’ll try again this afternoon.
And wow, she is beyond gorgeous.
She was so nervous. She said in the Nytimes she wasn’t feeling that comfortable being in the spotlight again and I can see that. I love that she’s putting herself out there anyway to defend a project that revived her passion for acting. She looks radiant
I’m pretty sure she only has one Oscar.
She received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2013.
That’s not correct. She has one as an actress and the second one, Jean Hersholt Ocscar.