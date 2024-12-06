Most churches, schools & hospitals refused a free portrait of King Charles

King Charles has sat for many portraits over the years, but my favorite is still “the bloody king” portrait by Jonathan Yeo. Yeo started the portrait when Charles was Prince of Wales, but it was unveiled this year to widespread raves. It’s just unique and even republicans thought it slapped. Unfortunately, Yeo’s portrait cannot be Charles’s official portrait, the portrait on display in government buildings and churches. So Charles offered Church of England churches a different, less bloody portrait to put on display. Hilarious news: most of the churches declined the offer of a free portrait.
Most Church of England churches declined to apply for a free portrait of the King, figures show. Public institutions across the UK were offered a photograph of the King wearing the Royal Navy uniform of an Admiral of the Fleet to celebrate the start of his reign. While the offer was taken up by all 23 HM Coastguard centres, 25 per cent of Church of England (CofE) churches obliged.
Only 4,031 of the 15,815 churches – of which the King is the Supreme Governor – ordered the portrait, which was taken by the photographer Hugo Burnand at Windsor Castle last year. His Majesty the King’s Portrait Scheme was a voluntary programme offering a free framed portrait of the King to any eligible public institution that requested one. It was started by the previous government following his Coronation in May 2023 and ended up costing £2.7 million.
The scheme ran from November to August this year and more than 20,500 portraits were provided, with varying degrees of acceptance from different public bodies. Lord lieutenancies followed the Coastguard with the highest rate of acceptance, as 75 of the 99 agreed to home one. Then came government departments, arm’s-length bodies and local authorities, cadet forces and coroners’ courts. A third, or 8,384 of almost 30,000 schools took up the offer. However, there was less enthusiasm from hospitals with 3 per cent ordering the photo. Of 275 universities and higher education institutions, 35 said yes.
After varying take-up of the scheme, its deadline was extended repeatedly. Final figures from the Cabinet Office show a total of 20,565 orders were received. This equated to a “total take-up across the UK from all eligible public authorities, including Government departments, arm’s-length bodies and local authorities and all other institutions” of 31 per cent. This was notably low from public authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which had acceptance rates of 13.7, 13.8 and 10.5 per cent, respectively. The total cost, which included delivery, was £2,710,705. The portraits cost a price of £131.81 on average.
“Ended up costing £2.7 million” – but who paid? Here in America, government offices switch out presidential portraits, and I would assume it’s a minor line item in the budget, paid by taxpayers. Charles is the head of state, so obviously churches and military installations and schools shouldn’t pay out of pocket to display a portrait of the head of state. But is it paid for the government or by Buckingham Palace? Hm. Anyway, it’s funny that so many churches refused the offer. Why would hospitals display the king’s portrait? Why would coroners’ offices display the portrait? It’s like the coronation all over again – Charles thought everyone would fall all over themselves to celebrate him, and no one went to those stupid watch parties and the whole thing could have been an email (or at least a much more subdued ceremony).
Photos courtesy of Buckingham Palace, Cover Images, Avalon Red.
The monarchy died with QE2.
YAYYYYYS @aquarius64
I’ll say it 4ever: Unless and until Dad and Bro are willing to make things right with H&M, ***no matter else they try to do*** they will have outcomes like this.
It’s the equivalent of a little boy blowing up an entire building and instead of admitting to inflicting the damage and repairing it, pointing to a little drawing he made of a peony instead.
The red one is just really good — the artist made him much better looking with more gravitas than the real life version. He appears quite squishy in the official one.
It really is well done, I just think his head and hands look like croutons floating in a bowl of tomato soup.
The artist gave him Prince Philip’s face, pretty much. Which is kind of funny, since I don’t think Charles looks anything like his father in real life. Philip was very handsome. Charles is very … not.
Having said this, as a rather plain-looking person myself, if I had my portrait painted for public viewing I would not object if the painter flattered me a bit! But not to the point where people are like, “Uh, that doesn’t look like SadieMae at all…”
That’s amazing. Who would want a portrait of Temu Dracula hanging on their walls? He’s so arrogant.
Maybe they figure they’ll just have to put up a new portrait in a year or so.
Sadly, that is most likely true. I dread the William reign and I’m not even British.
I feel you, Libra. I think William might make attempts on the Sussexes, punishments that Charles never dreamt of. It’s a given Slumlord Willy is considering stripping their titles. But I think he’s got even more malicious intentions.
“Why would hospitals display the king’s portrait?”
Right? No one hangs a picture of their slumlord.
Most of the hospitals belong to the NHS, so they’re really government institutions.
I know but they still pay rent to Charles via the Duchy of Lancaster. We saw that in those reports a few weeks ago.
So do schools and parts of the military. (That may be William actually).
@Steph – But that’s been going on for years (at least 15 for the NHS) – well before Elizabeth died. It was a surprise to the public, not to the NHS. And, presumably, they had no problem hanging Slumlord Elizabeth’s portrait. Or did they? This article sounds like refusing to hang Charles’ portrait is the exception.
I love this!! He isn’t popular in his own country!! Hope he feels sad about this but I suspect he won’t. Abolish the monarchy.
Slumlord, hates his son and DIL to the point where he pulled their security, accepted bags of money for access and gongs, befriended pedos, married the scheming side-chick who derailed his marriage — I’d say that’s a good start.
Ironically people still are fascinated with the late Diana , but nobody cares about Chuck or his mistress.
They’ve got no rizz, as the kids say.
Convert those surplus portraits into dartboards and they will sell like hotcakes.
And Diana’s laughing her ass off right now.
Maybe if they came with a rent cut they’d be more happy to.
He rejected her, and they reject him.