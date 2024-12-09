Prince William brought a camera crew & a photographer to his ‘private’ visit to Passages

Last week, the Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English swore up and down that Prince William made a private visit to the homeless charity Passages. Not only that, but Humble William didn’t inform the press about the visit, and the Mail only got the exclusive on William’s visit because some random person named “Leo” took photos and videos (which Leo provided to the Mail), all because he wanted everyone to know that William Solved Homelessness! Obviously, the whole thing was a complete set-up and this was never about Humble William not wanting anyone to know about his “private visit.” William brought his own in-house photographer and videographer, and they captured everything for Kensington Palace’s social media.
Prince William is spreading holiday cheer while doing good. The Prince of Wales, 42, served up lunch for the homeless while visiting The Passage charity in London on Thursday, Dec. 5.
William, who sported an apron and engaged in conversations with others, previously served lunch to those at The Passage last year as well.
His time with the charity comes at the end of an important year and amid his mission to make homelessness “brief, rare and unrepeated.”
William’s campaign Homewards, which sees six pilot areas around the U.K. trying different, locally-specific initiatives to counter homelessness, passed its first-year mark in June. Later in October, William launched a two-part documentary on Disney+ about the organization, titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
As I said last week, it’s fine that William wanted credit for volunteering at a homeless charity for a few hours. I don’t really understand why he wanted double-credit though – the bullsh-t about a quiet, private visit, then the Leo fiasco, and then it turns out that he brought a full camera crew and photographer to capture the whole thing for his social media. Bizarre.
A sincere thank you to all the @passagecharity volunteers working tirelessly to support those experiencing homelessness, especially during the festive season. Acts of kindness, like serving Christmas lunches, brings hope and fosters a sense of community for those who need it… pic.twitter.com/F0lXgYt2Ux
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 8, 2024
I am remembering how in 2017…BEFORE he even saw MM on Instagram & fell in 💚 INSTANTLY…Prince Harry quietly dipped to my Chicago Southside High School…spent time talking to students along with Michelle Obama…and dipped back out…with NARY A WORD…until days later…
This is the same woman who saw Will at the hospital visiting Kate totally coincidentally. She is so bad at propaganda.
Rebecca English was one of the people who were rewarded for their “loyalty” with an invitation to Together.
I’m sure her hard work was well appreciated.
Just curious what her ultimate reward will be.
Always now has his obligatory photos with POCs. If you look at his body language though, he’s always leaning *away* from them. Nice work, Willy. Guess you solved homelessness with your apron and handshake.
I can hear Baron’s song when I look at those photos, 🎶 Reach out and touch…🎶
This is bizarre. Makes Becky English look like a sycophantic liar…which I mean she is, but why are they being so transparently obvious about it? William is a fool. And his ineptitude is causing his lackeys to catch strays.
Gawd, could this man be any MORE of a tool? Seriously.
IKR!! He proves once again it’s all about the photo ops and how he is perceived. He couldn’t give a f**k about the charity.
I absolutely hate that celebrities only show up at charities for unhoused people at Thanksgiving and Christmas. They need to be showing up all year if they really want to make a difference.
He didn’t do the drudge work in his youth because he refused to do hundreds/thousands of small bread and butter events to learn the ropes of interacting with the public and how to be photographed without looking like a baboon’s ass. Now he can’t do live events and has to have a camera crew to edit him to make him somewhat palatable. What percentage of this need to edit the reality is laziness versus socially phobic and snobby? He has completely checked out of reality and has surrounded himself with yes men who do him no favors. He looks rougher than Charles and Keener. The rota is really bending over backwards to cover for him. I miss the good old days when the rota had teeth and weren’t in his pocket.
He looks like he is braying. What an embarrassment
Well, he IS a horse’s ass.
Does Becky English actually have a crush on her William? In pictures this weekend, William is looking like a popsicle stick like Kate. He is starting to look supremely unattractive physically, and his bent posture ages him a lot.
So the secret visit had a whole ass camera crew and went on the court circular?? lmao. How sadly predictable. Becky English would look stupid but no one will actually hold her accountable sooo…..
Someone on X a few months ago commented that they were involved with Passages and that William shows up once or twice a year for less than an hour each time and that’s about it. For an organization that he’s long been associated with……thats just sad. Even this article, trying to make him look good – says that he served lunch there last year. A year ago! Wow, what dedication.
I watched H&M Netflix doc again this past weekend…and how she spent MONTHS going to see & work with the Women from the Greenfell tragedy at their bi-weekly kitchen…INCOGNITO…& how within those months she was able to collaborate a cookbook get it published and released to be a RESOUNDING SUCCESS…that is ongoing…
Now stand THAT GOOD WORK next to this anemic photo op…the people of Britian should demand more from their current Royals
Meghan is also still involved with Smart Works and Mayhew, despite leaving Salty Island more than five years ago.
He seems to be doing a flurry of events, even a Saturday, to drive up his year end total. Yesterday saw an interesting discussion amongst Cbers about how diminished Will has looked and behaved this year. Okay he’s always been lazy and never put the ground work in to up skill and gain experience and knowledge by taking on more responsibility each year. He doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel just turn up a lot more,prepared, interested and pleasant acknowledging other people’s hard work? Why make such heavy weather of a role that is structured and traditional so all that he has to do is show up regularly and be diplomatic? Is showing up regularly the problem or being diplomatic or the responsibility or the press?
It could be two things going on here. KP had no intention of posting those pictures and videos and were going to continue pretending that the DM got the exclusive from Leo or they didn’t like the reaction they got for William’s meeting with Trump and decided to post those pictures yesterday to distract people it. I also think he wishes he could do things like Harry and Meghan who do their visits privately and then talk about them later.
William had a visit to this organization soon after the Together cookbook came out and the man hosting him mentioned that the organization wanted to put together a cookbook to which William replied, don’t look at me. A year or so later after the success of Meghan’s book, William added his name to this organization’s cookbook by “writing” the forward. The organization probably agreed hoping for some publicity which they never really received. He’s been using these people for press for years.
How many royalist purchased the book?
Maybe they won’t be so many homeless in the uk if slum lord willy and his family would stop grifting from the public. These people have so much. More than they can ever spend in many lifetimes but yet, they continue to take and take from those who need it most
I have to laugh at DM deranger comments about how much like Diana he is and how “hard” he works with the “homeless” and “volunteers.” He probably spends less than 1/2 hour at these “tiring” events.
I am put off by his rictus grinning while using disadvantaged people for his image. Those teeth don’t need to be brought out everywhere he goes.
I’m getting a flashback to Trump “working” at McDonalds