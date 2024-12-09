Prince William brought a camera crew & a photographer to his ‘private’ visit to Passages

Last week, the Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English swore up and down that Prince William made a private visit to the homeless charity Passages. Not only that, but Humble William didn’t inform the press about the visit, and the Mail only got the exclusive on William’s visit because some random person named “Leo” took photos and videos (which Leo provided to the Mail), all because he wanted everyone to know that William Solved Homelessness! Obviously, the whole thing was a complete set-up and this was never about Humble William not wanting anyone to know about his “private visit.” William brought his own in-house photographer and videographer, and they captured everything for Kensington Palace’s social media.

Prince William is spreading holiday cheer while doing good. The Prince of Wales, 42, served up lunch for the homeless while visiting The Passage charity in London on Thursday, Dec. 5. William, who sported an apron and engaged in conversations with others, previously served lunch to those at The Passage last year as well. His time with the charity comes at the end of an important year and amid his mission to make homelessness “brief, rare and unrepeated.” William’s campaign Homewards, which sees six pilot areas around the U.K. trying different, locally-specific initiatives to counter homelessness, passed its first-year mark in June. Later in October, William launched a two-part documentary on Disney+ about the organization, titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

As I said last week, it’s fine that William wanted credit for volunteering at a homeless charity for a few hours. I don’t really understand why he wanted double-credit though – the bullsh-t about a quiet, private visit, then the Leo fiasco, and then it turns out that he brought a full camera crew and photographer to capture the whole thing for his social media. Bizarre.

A sincere thank you to all the @passagecharity volunteers working tirelessly to support those experiencing homelessness, especially during the festive season. Acts of kindness, like serving Christmas lunches, brings hope and fosters a sense of community for those who need it… pic.twitter.com/F0lXgYt2Ux — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 8, 2024