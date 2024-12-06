Prince William will attend the Notre Dame reopening ceremony tomorrow

Prince William will have to “work” on a weekend, you guys. Kensington Palace announced today that William will travel to France tomorrow for the reopening ceremony for Notre Dame. A fire burned part of Notre Dame in 2019, and people donated hundreds of millions of dollars to repair and restore the famous cathedral. President Macron has invited international dignitaries to France for tomorrow’s ceremony, and it looks like Peggington is leading the British delegation. He might even be a one-person delegation?

Prince William will attend the ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday. The world-famous cathedral burned in a devastating fire in 2019. Now, after more than five years of frenetic reconstruction work, the 12th-century landmark has been revived.

A spokesman for Kensington Palace said on Friday: “The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris tomorrow to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral. His Royal Highness is travelling at the request of His Majesty’s Government on behalf of the United Kingdom.”

The reopening this weekend is the first of several events planned to celebrate the cathedral’s restoration. Donald Trump, the US president-elect, and dozens of heads of state and government have accepted invites from French President Emmanuel Macron.

[From Sky News]

I didn’t know Trump would be there too. My guess is that Macron has already started buttering up that fascist turkey. Anyway, I’m shocked that William agreed to do this – it’s something Charles would have done as Prince of Wales, but as we’ve seen in the past two years, William is too incompetent and lazy to take on these kinds of trips and events. The man refused to go to his godfather’s funeral AND memorial. I wonder how Charles bribed him?

Meanwhile, William apparently served Christmas dinner at The Passage, a homeless shelter, on Thursday. Rebecca English at the Daily Mail swears that William’s visit was unannounced and unpublicized and a man named “Leo” contacted her with the story, photos and videos. Like… this is the stupidest game. It’s fine that William wanted people to know he volunteered at a shelter, but just brief the press about it openly.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

27 Responses to “Prince William will attend the Notre Dame reopening ceremony tomorrow”

  1. wolfmamma says:
    December 6, 2024 at 9:58 am

    It’s telling – again- that the Bald One is attending without his “ Queen “ … again.
    Yikes the RF has fallen so far so fast.

    And Macron – what is HIS game. Trump? Baldy?
    That beautiful Cathedral rebuilt by the work and donations of so many ?
    What is he thinking? ( Keep your enemies and buffoons close? )

    Reply
    • chlo says:
      December 6, 2024 at 10:05 am

      That’s just standard protocol when inviting heads of state, if there’s a president-elect, (s)he’s going to be invited too.
      And Willy wasn’t requested by the Elysée, it’s just who the British decided to send in for them. Starmer would’ve been better at it honestly..

      Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      December 6, 2024 at 10:31 am

      That’s what it sounds like “keep your enemies close “. This in Pegs mind will bolster his I’m a global statesman going to the re-opening of the NotreDame cathedral. So now he opens churches in foreign countries.

      Reply
      • sunnyside up says:
        December 6, 2024 at 10:54 am

        And he doesn’t even believe in God, you think they could find someone who is religious to do it.

    • GTWiecz says:
      December 6, 2024 at 11:30 am

      They are soooo separated.

      Reply
  2. lanne says:
    December 6, 2024 at 9:59 am

    Kate likely isn’t going so….does this signal a separation? After all, she didn’t attend the state dinner either. Nor did she go to South Africa. Does him doing events alone signal a problem in their marriage? Or is that line of inquiry only for spares with nonwhite spouses?

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      December 6, 2024 at 10:12 am

      Yeah there was literally a story yesterday about how they would ” never professionally separate like the Sussexes”. This seems like the type of turnaround trip that you would absolutely expect both of them to make quickly and be back home later that day. It’s not like they have newborns, a preteen and a two kids closer to 10 than 5 should be fine for 24 hours with their nanny or a family member.

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      December 6, 2024 at 10:13 am

      aka Professional Separation.

      Reply
    • Dee says:
      December 6, 2024 at 10:45 am

      Who will dress as the French flag if Kate’s not there?

      Reply
      • Josephine says:
        December 6, 2024 at 11:26 am

        Boom!! She must be seething that she doesn’t get to go. It actually sounds like a fun and interesting event.

  3. Becks1 says:
    December 6, 2024 at 9:59 am

    I mean, good. The Notre Dame reopening ceremony is exactly the kind of events that William should be attending as Prince of Wales.

    I am rolling my eyes so hard at the “lovely Leo” story. Just have press accompany you William and admit it. Dont make up a cover story for how the head of the rota got the story.

    Reply
    • Teddy says:
      December 6, 2024 at 10:19 am

      Also it will be interesting to see how he navigates a setting where he isn’t the central focus of attention.

      Reply
    • Lemons says:
      December 6, 2024 at 11:40 am

      Make no mistake! William just wants to be seen like the Sussexes, only needing organizations to announce the work they do with them instead of things a photo op. But this falls flat because the only orgs mentioned are the DailyMail even though I believe The Passage has their own handles. Another royal fail.

      Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    December 6, 2024 at 10:04 am

    It’s already being billed by the press as William rubbing shoulders with world leaders like Donald Trump. This is going to be pushed as another step towards William becoming a global statesman. As for the visit to Passages, I don’t know who Becky is trying to fool with this story that some guy named Leo gave her the photos. It’s obvious KP gave the exclusive to the DM and that they were invited to the visit.

    Reply
    • Steph says:
      December 6, 2024 at 10:14 am

      @amybee I came here to say the same thing. We’ll get a barrage of “global statesman” stories but the accompanying photos will show him being ignored.

      Reply
    • Nanea says:
      December 6, 2024 at 10:20 am

      It would be so tragic and funny at the same time, if the real important heads of state were to shun Harry’s brother.

      As to the Passages Christmas dinner, I don’t believe the back story. Why give photos exclusively to the Fail? Why not put your pics out on your own socials? I also don’t believe that Harry’s brother would do “a work” without anyone knowing and writing about it, especially a project that not only ties him to their mother, but also to his charity that wants to end homelessness and could use more publicity. The gold-plated advisers and experts without expertise should come up with better ideas next time.

      Reply
  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 6, 2024 at 10:08 am

    I’m not surprised that he would show up to this. Political and entertainment heaven hitters will be there. He loves to think that he’s on that level. When of course he’s just a lazy nepo baby like trump.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    December 6, 2024 at 10:13 am

    The games that Becky English plays, my god. She is not giving up her spot in the rota. And why do I feel like if given the chance William would beg trump to deport his brother🙄. Of course, trump would turn around and tell everyone bc discreet he is not.

    Reply
  7. aquarius64 says:
    December 6, 2024 at 10:38 am

    Oh this will be interesting. William will have to do face time with Trump to make that “global statesman” tag stick. The problems are: 1, if William snubs Orange-zilla he will see it as an insult and Trump will go at William on SM; 2, half the US still won’t tolerate a 34-time convicted felon as head of state and government and by cozing up to Trump William will have Trump’s stench rub off on him. William wants inroads with Americans and this won’t help. William can’t back out because the UK government ordered him to do it. I like butter on my popcorn.

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    December 6, 2024 at 10:44 am

    I don’t think Charles bribed him. “…at the request of His Majesty’s Government on behalf of the United Kingdom,” sounds like “Put on your hat and coat and get your ass over there.”

    And with the political and financial chaos in France right now, Macron needs all the support he can get – whether it’s a reluctant prince or an orange president-elect.

    It should be a very nice event – the restorations look beautiful.

    Reply
  9. Kittenmom says:
    December 6, 2024 at 11:16 am

    I thought Won’t and Can’t know that they are at their best as a package deal – unlike Harry & Meg? So why isn’t Kate going to Paris? Do they know in advance that she will be having a “bad day?” So!many!questions!

    Reply
    • Blubb says:
      December 6, 2024 at 11:22 am

      As an former art student Kate should be the best option 😁

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      December 6, 2024 at 12:00 pm

      The media does not ever question on a daily basis why William goes places alone and Kate stays home. That is limited to Meghan and Harry. Kate is not knowledgeable about Art and never used her degree. She got confused about Faberge eggs.

      Reply
    • Jan 90067 says:
      December 6, 2024 at 2:13 pm

      Don’tcha know, poor sausage will be utterly EXHAUSTED after her Carol service taping tonight! She can only be soothed and restored by spending the weekend with mummy catering to her as she languishes on the sofa in Bucklebury.

      Reply
  10. Lady Digby says:
    December 6, 2024 at 12:52 pm

    Will has been carrying on like a whirling devervish all to drive up his year end royal engagements? Whatever reason, Will can’t coast forever, needs to knuckle down and work in partnership with his dad the king on covering enough engagements to justify the continuation of the monarchy. Forget Beckham, Tindall, PB or Ant and Dec it is Will who needs to fulfill the role of heir and show up a lot more.

    Reply
  11. QuiteContrary says:
    December 6, 2024 at 2:30 pm

    Ugh, this event will be wasted on philistines like William and Trump.

    Reply

