Prince William will attend the Notre Dame reopening ceremony tomorrow

Prince William will have to “work” on a weekend, you guys. Kensington Palace announced today that William will travel to France tomorrow for the reopening ceremony for Notre Dame. A fire burned part of Notre Dame in 2019, and people donated hundreds of millions of dollars to repair and restore the famous cathedral. President Macron has invited international dignitaries to France for tomorrow’s ceremony, and it looks like Peggington is leading the British delegation. He might even be a one-person delegation?

Prince William will attend the ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday. The world-famous cathedral burned in a devastating fire in 2019. Now, after more than five years of frenetic reconstruction work, the 12th-century landmark has been revived. A spokesman for Kensington Palace said on Friday: “The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris tomorrow to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral. His Royal Highness is travelling at the request of His Majesty’s Government on behalf of the United Kingdom.” The reopening this weekend is the first of several events planned to celebrate the cathedral’s restoration. Donald Trump, the US president-elect, and dozens of heads of state and government have accepted invites from French President Emmanuel Macron.

[From Sky News]

I didn’t know Trump would be there too. My guess is that Macron has already started buttering up that fascist turkey. Anyway, I’m shocked that William agreed to do this – it’s something Charles would have done as Prince of Wales, but as we’ve seen in the past two years, William is too incompetent and lazy to take on these kinds of trips and events. The man refused to go to his godfather’s funeral AND memorial. I wonder how Charles bribed him?

Meanwhile, William apparently served Christmas dinner at The Passage, a homeless shelter, on Thursday. Rebecca English at the Daily Mail swears that William’s visit was unannounced and unpublicized and a man named “Leo” contacted her with the story, photos and videos. Like… this is the stupidest game. It’s fine that William wanted people to know he volunteered at a shelter, but just brief the press about it openly.

Exclusively on @MailOnline today, my story about how Prince William quietly turned up to The Passage yesterday to serve Christmas dinner. No media present but I was contacted by lovely Leo who was so impressed by William’s sincerity and respect that he wanted people to know 😊 pic.twitter.com/35OPdvtzaV — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 6, 2024