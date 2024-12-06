Tyler Perry on Harry & Meghan: ‘They love each other… I just want the best for them’

Tyler Perry was honored by the Paley Center on Wednesday for his body of work in film, television and the stage. He’s at the stage of his career where he’s regularly picking up awards and tributes for his career and his work outside of entertainment. All of that is very well and good and I’m not minimizing any part of his groundbreaking career. But to me, he’ll always be the guy who decided to save the Sussexes’ lives when he really had no reason to. He wrote Meghan a letter when she married Harry, and she ended up reaching out to him in 2020, when the Sussexes escaped the UK but they were being hunted and targeted. Tyler protected them, gave them a home, gave them security and gave them time to work out their next steps.
All of that was the start of a very real friendship, and now they’re family. Tyler isn’t just godfather to Princess Lili, he’s a godfather-like figure to both Meghan and Harry. He is also the rare person with some kind of cultural gravitas, explaining what actually happened and what he saw: the Sussexes were being abused by the Windsors and by powerful institutions. Go back and read what he said about them. Well, there were no hard feelings when Harry had to miss Tyler’s Paley Honors. Meghan was there, and she was seated by Tyler at the event, and he also spoke about them on the red carpet:
Tyler Perry is taking a bow for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. After all, the filmmaker couldn’t help but gush over the Duchess and Duke of Sussex’s royally sweet marriage.
“They love each other,” Tyler told E! News at the Paley Honors Fall Gala, where he was honored with the prestigious Paley Honors award. “They have a beautiful family and I just want the best for them.”
Of his personal dynamic with Harry and Meghan—the latter of whom attended the Gala in support of Tyler—he added, “It’s a real, pure and beautiful friendship. I love them.”
I’ve often wondered, in the past five years, if Harry and Meghan get this kind of consistent support from many powerful Americans (Oprah, Beyonce) but it’s just not as public as it is with Tyler. Anyway, Tyler is a mensch.
Tyler Perry on The Paley Honors red carpet talking about his friendship with Prince Harry & Meghan. pic.twitter.com/iyq1b2fzJz
It would have been SO NICE if Meghan’s own dad stepped up in this way. Instead, she has Tyler Perry, and I am so grateful for that. He’s the dad she has always needed.
Harry’s father didn’t step up either. Family is the people you choose. It’s lovely when they include your relatives, but ultimately what matters is that you find the people who will stand up for you.
Tyler is a wonderful great man.
H&M aren’t the only people Tyler has helped! He is such an amazing human being; to see someone born where he was, become whom he is and still reach out to help others is quite amazing! In contrast, look at Charles or 🥚, born with all the privileges in the world but absolutely dreadful human beings.
Seeing the way H&M have embraced Tyler should shame Charles!
I’m sure that they’re friends with a lot of people that we aren’t aware of, or at least on good terms with a lot of people that we would be surprised to find out about or think that they aren’t for whatever reason. Social media has made it to whereas people feel that is you’re not publicly detailing your relationship with people it doesn’t exist. I think that they have a very strong support system that have figured out who is trustworthy and provides them with the ability to relax and escape on trips or in private home environments. I think they have a nice mix of friends that they can call at 3:00 a.m., and the ones that will post about how much they love them on Instagram.
I agree. We actually saw alot of their friendships in 2024 and some were ones we didn’t know about previously. They really seem to have built a wonderful community for them and their kids. Its nice to see.
I think its clear that they are close with Oprah (between the bookstore opening and Oprah’s favorite things) and Meghan didn’t get to hang out with Kelly Rowland et al at Beyonce’s concert because Beyonce is just meh on her, you know? I think they have a big support system of very famous people and I think they are well liked in Montecito.
When you see how Doria was treated… smh family and friends are probably safer out of the limelight but just because they aren’t public doesn’t mean they don’t exist.
LOVE his suit.
I’ve said this before, but it literally brings tears to my eyes every single time I read about what Tyler Perry did for the Sussexes. Just thinking about the fact that Meghan was in such a dark, desperate place that she reached out to a stranger, and TP immediately stepped up. Gave them a place to stay, protected them, and, quite importantly, validated their feelings and called the abuse by its proper name. I wonder if, when he wrote that letter to Meghan, he ever imagined the actual nature and full extent of the help he would be asked for? It was, frankly, A LOT. But he didn’t even hesitate. That generosity and compassion is so remarkable to me.
Tyler spoke at the awards about still missing his mom despite the number of years since she had passed. And I remember in the Netflix doc when he spoke about how his mom had such a huge love for Diana. And then for him later to be able to support Diana’s son and grandchildren in their time of need. It’s a lot of connections.
I love that you connected these dots Jais and it’s literally like Diana saved her son through Tyler Perry. He really did save their lives. He has treated the Sussexes better than some of their own family and I think he has nailed the perfect combination of defending them publicly and letting everyone know he has their backs while still respecting their privacy. Much respect to him!
Harry and Meghan are lucky to have Tyler in their lives.
Tyler Perry is a real one. Like many, I am grateful he was there for the Sussexes.
I can’t really add anything substantial to what has already been mentioned, but I just need to be another Squad adjacent to express my gratitude for the way Tyler has been there for the Sussexes — when the Mountbatten Windsor-Wailses-Parker Bowleses couldn’t care less.
It’s an example of Tyler’s character, but also of Meghan’s reputation, and to a lesser extent, Harry’s, that TP offered his help and friendship to people he didn’t even know because they had never met.
They and their charities will always have my support.
It’s such a simple sentiment and yet its one that their birth families seem completely incapable of expressing them. H&M love each other, Tyler loves them, and he wants what is best for them and their children.
It’s not transactional, its not “well if you do this then I’ll forgive you” or whatever. It’s just pure friendship.